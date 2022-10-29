Residents enjoy New London’s Harvest Festival

New London ― For born and raised New London resident Cindalee Torres, the Harvest Festival at the Old Town Mill is an annual tradition.

She used to come to the festival with her older children, who are now 15 and 20, and is now bringing her 7-year-old daughter, Nereidalee Jowers, to carry on the tradition and enjoy the festivities, from the horse-wagon rides to face painting.

“It’s something to do with the kids around this time, and she enjoys it,” said Torres.

They were among the families that flocked to the Harvest Festival in New London on Saturday.

People visited the historic mill and enjoyed free kettle corn, apple cider doughnuts, and beverages, took hayrides and played games, listened to music and shopped at local vendors’ booths. Some donned costumes as an early Halloween celebration.

The festival, run by the city, started in 2010 and is an opportunity to highlight the mill, as many people who come to the event say they have lived in the city their whole life and never knew the mill was there, because it’s tucked away under the bridge, said Judi Cox, housing and community outreach coordinator for the city who organized the event with Keishla Moto-Santos, neighborhood coordinator for the city. Volunteers, including from the Coast Guard Academy, and the International Family Worship Center helped out with the event.

People watched a short video and read exhibits about the 1650 mill that in 1781 “was burned by the British landing party led by Benedict Arnold” and then rebuilt.

Cox said she wants kids to know that the mill is here, appreciate it and have fun.

“It’s really one of the festivals in New London that’s geared towards kids and free,” she said.

Natasha Lacey and her 4-year-old daughter, Wynter Skye Lacey, of New London, and friend, Liz Lehoux and Lehoux’s 7-year-old son Keegan Hughes thought it would be fun to go to the festival after learning about it from a flyer Keegan brought home from school.

The kids played games, went to the mill, and got their faces painted.

“I encourage everybody to come,” Lacey said of the annual event and added that they had a really nice time.

Felicia Hernandez and her son Kingsley Hotham, 8, of Groton, also came to the festival after learning about the event that had hayrides, apple cider doughnuts and vendors.

“We love to support local businesses,” Hernandez said.

At the Public Library of New London booth, library assistant Ciara Grimes and Head of Circulation Maritza Vargas were signing people up for library cards, telling them about library events coming up in November and also offering supplies to make Halloween and fall-themed crafts.

Vargas said it was an opportunity for the community to get to know the library better and for them to get to know the community better.

“I think it’s important to know your community so that people have a familiar face when they come to your organization,” Grimes said.

Carmen Baez of Norwich went to the festival with her 8-year-old granddaughter and three of her children, including Candela Rose, 20, to enjoy the mill, music, and people watching.

“I enjoy being outdoors,” said Rose. “It’s a nice fall day.”

