Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Syracuse has struggled stopping the run. Now it faces the ACC’s top back (Pitt scouting report)

Syracuse, N.Y. — For a third-straight week, Syracuse football’s opponent will look to steamroll it on the ground. Pittsburgh (4-4, 1-3 ACC) has the ACC’s top running back in Israel Abanikanda, who’s been near unstoppable this season even in games the Panthers have lost. He’s up to 1,086 rushing yards, almost double what he had last year, and has scored 16 touchdowns on the ground.
Syracuse struggles, squeezes past Southern New Hampshire in exhibition (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse played its final exhibition game of the 2022-23 men’s basketball season on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. Division II Southern New Hampshire was the opponent. The game went about how you might have expected it to go in the first half: SU led by 20 midway through the first 20 minutes. Then Syracuse sort of flattened out.
DeVito tosses 2 TDs as Illinois wins again (how Syracuse football transfers fared)

Former Syracuse football quarterback Tommy DeVito tossed two touchdown passes on Saturday to help lift Illinois to its sixth consecutive win, beating Nebraska 26-9. DeVito was 20-of-22 passing for 179 yards and added 37 yards rushing on six carries. DeVito found Isaiah Williams for a 46-yard touchdown in the first quarter to open the scoring, and connected with Chase Brown on a 12-yard score just before halftime.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim buys $5 million Skaneateles Lake estate

Skaneateles, N.Y. — Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim has become the latest celebrity to buy a multimillion-dollar home on Skaneateles Lake. Boeheim, 77, who is preparing for his 47th season as Syracuse’s head basketball coach, and his wife Juli bought the waterfront estate on the west shore of Skaneateles Lake from Theodore and Nancy Norman for $5 million, according to a deed filed with the Onondaga County Clerk’s Office on Sept. 15.
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Elliot Cadeau, Mike Williams

Plenty of recruiting news from both the Syracuse basketball and football world on this Halloween edition of the roundup. We start with Syracuse basketball and 2023 four-star guard Mike Williams. He is set to announce his decision on Nov. 6, and the Orange is in his final five schools, according to 247 Sports. Along with SU, Williams is considering DePaul, Wake Forest, LSU and Clemson. The Bishop Walsh School guard is ranked 96th in his class, and took an official visit to Syracuse back in mid-September.
