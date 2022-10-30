Read full article on original website
Syracuse, N.Y. — For a third-straight week, Syracuse football’s opponent will look to steamroll it on the ground. Pittsburgh (4-4, 1-3 ACC) has the ACC’s top running back in Israel Abanikanda, who’s been near unstoppable this season even in games the Panthers have lost. He’s up to 1,086 rushing yards, almost double what he had last year, and has scored 16 touchdowns on the ground.
Syracuse, N.Y. – During the summer and the preseason, Joe Girard and Jesse Edwards were asked whether they thought their Syracuse basketball team would play man-to-man defense. The Orange, of course, has long played exclusively zone. Benny Williams likes to tell people that when he played zone in elementary...
Syracuse, N.Y. — The College Football Playoff Selection Committee announced its first Top 25 rankings of the 2022 season Tuesday night live on ESPN. Syracuse football, the No. 22 team in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, landed at No. 20 in the CFP rankings. The first four teams, in order, are Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson.
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Two years ago, Jesse Edwards wasn’t ready to be Syracuse’s emergency center. Now, the 6-foot-11 senior from the Netherlands makes the center position one of the most reliable for Syracuse as the Orange enters the 2022-23 season.
Syracuse, N.Y. ― In its first exhibition a week ago, Syracuse trailed Indiana (Pa.) by seven points in the second half before rallying for an 86-68 win. The Orange needed no such comeback against Southern New Hampshire in Tuesday’s exhibition game, but a poor second half offered little comfort ahead of next Monday’s regular-season opener.
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse played its final exhibition game of the 2022-23 men’s basketball season on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. Division II Southern New Hampshire was the opponent. The game went about how you might have expected it to go in the first half: SU led by 20 midway through the first 20 minutes. Then Syracuse sort of flattened out.
Former Syracuse University basketball player Preston Shumpert is the new coach for the Liverpool JV boys basketball team. Shumpert coached Liverpool’s freshman team last year.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse has put together another patchwork roster with several transfers and key additions in Felisha Legette-Jack’s first season. Here’s an outlook at the two main position groups, based on conversations with players, coaches and observers of the program:
Syracuse, N.Y. — In Syracuse’s large, reputable 2022 class of high school basketball gems, Judah Mintz is the Orange diamond. The wiry 6-foot-3 combo guard will play the point for SU this season. He is expected to start alongside Joe Girard, who will move to shooting guard in 2022-23.
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, football polls will be published on Tuesdays.
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on Southern New Hampshire in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will be available for streaming on ACC Network Extra. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s...
Former Syracuse football quarterback Tommy DeVito tossed two touchdown passes on Saturday to help lift Illinois to its sixth consecutive win, beating Nebraska 26-9. DeVito was 20-of-22 passing for 179 yards and added 37 yards rushing on six carries. DeVito found Isaiah Williams for a 46-yard touchdown in the first quarter to open the scoring, and connected with Chase Brown on a 12-yard score just before halftime.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The wife of two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Coughlin died early Wednesday after a lengthy battle with an incurable brain disorder. Coughlin and his family released a statement announcing the death of Judy Whitaker Coughlin. She was 77. Coughlin, who was the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first...
Skaneateles, N.Y. — Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim has become the latest celebrity to buy a multimillion-dollar home on Skaneateles Lake. Boeheim, 77, who is preparing for his 47th season as Syracuse’s head basketball coach, and his wife Juli bought the waterfront estate on the west shore of Skaneateles Lake from Theodore and Nancy Norman for $5 million, according to a deed filed with the Onondaga County Clerk’s Office on Sept. 15.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse’s New Year’s Six bowl chances took a hit after a non-conference loss to unranked Notre Dame sent the Orange tumbling in the national polls behind a pack of other ACC teams. With injuries piling up, the margin for error the rest of the...
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys soccer poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. All five sectional champions were crowned, so this will be the final...
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Elliot Cadeau, Mike Williams
Plenty of recruiting news from both the Syracuse basketball and football world on this Halloween edition of the roundup. We start with Syracuse basketball and 2023 four-star guard Mike Williams. He is set to announce his decision on Nov. 6, and the Orange is in his final five schools, according to 247 Sports. Along with SU, Williams is considering DePaul, Wake Forest, LSU and Clemson. The Bishop Walsh School guard is ranked 96th in his class, and took an official visit to Syracuse back in mid-September.
Ernest Thayer’s epic 1883 baseball poem “Casey at the Bat” was an American sensation. The comic ballad about the hometown hero who struck out in a game’s final at-bat meaning there would be “no joy in Mudville” has been memorized, retold, republished, recorded, filmed, parodied, and even made into a Walt Disney cartoon.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse trots out an almost entirely new squad for the 2022-23 season. Felisha Legette-Jack is back in her hometown and at her alma mater, flanked by her coaching staff from Buffalo as well as former teammate and longtime friend Sue Ludwig, who spent the last 31 years at the helm of Westhill girls basketball.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Playoffs are finally here in Section III football, and that means anything is possible. That was on full display this weekend with teams avenging early season losses and lower seeds topping higher seeds and proving that in the playoffs, regular-season accolades mean nothing. >> Section III...
