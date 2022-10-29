Texas’ maternal mortality rate remains above national average as help sought from Congress

Kathryn Adkins and Oliver Noteware are shown with their daughter, Esmé Tallulah, on Nov. 4, 2021, at the Children’s Hospital in San Antonio. Matthew Busch/The New York Times

WASHINGTON — Long-running efforts for a national response to continued troubling trends on maternal mortality remain bottlenecked in Congress as Texans struggling to address the problem continue to sound the alarm.

“What we see in Texas and around the country is that for the richest nation on earth, we have the highest maternal mortality rate in the developed world,” Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, told The Dallas Morning News on Tuesday. “While in other nations maternal mortality rates are coming down, ours are actually going up, and particularly for Black women.”