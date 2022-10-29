With one of the most spectacular last lap moves in the history of NASCAR and one of the most unbelievable highlights ever seen in a stock car race, Ross Chastain made the Championship 4 in the NASCAR playoffs by putting his foot to the floorboard and riding the outside wall the entire length of the final corner at Martinsville Speedway, passing five cars and playoff rival Denny Hamlin to advance to the championship round by just one point.

2 DAYS AGO