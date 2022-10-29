ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

imretired
2d ago

he didn't spin him he flat out wrecked his teammate and cost his grandfather two cars racing for the championship. Jones won't be his teammate next year and he should make sure Gibbs does not win the championship

NASCAR: Chase Elliott’s team has been eliminated

The #9 Hendrick Motorsports team of Chase Elliott is no longer eligible to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series owner championship. Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott secured a spot in his third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 this past Sunday afternoon at Martinsville Speedway, giving him a chance to compete for a second title at Phoenix Raceway this coming Sunday afternoon.
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr. Decision News

On Tuesday afternoon, the NASCAR world learned that Dale Earnhardt Jr will be in two Xfinity Series starts next season. According to a report from Matt Weaver of Racing America, Dale Jr announced the news this afternoon. The two races are still yet to be determined, but he unveiled the car he'll be driving for one of them.
Tyler Reddick Disturbing Radio Communication at Martinsville Reveals He Just Might Be Latest Driver to Suffer Concussion

Tyler Reddick exited Martinsville early with a headache, and that news took a concerning turn later when it was reported that the driver had not felt right all week following a big impact at Homestead. The post Tyler Reddick Disturbing Radio Communication at Martinsville Reveals He Just Might Be Latest Driver to Suffer Concussion appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Praying For Tyler Reddick On Sunday

The NASCAR World is hoping everything is OK with driver Tyler Reddick. The No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet car driver had to leave Sunday's race for health reasons. Reddick was heard on the radio saying he'd never felt like this before. "Reddick had a health problem and said he never felt...
NASCAR fans rip Ty Gibbs’ Jesus reference

A day after pulling off a controversial move to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway, Ty Gibbs again found himself in an awkward situation. The 20-year-old driver came under heavy fire from NASCAR fans after the victory, which saw him spin Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Brandon Jones on the final lap of overtime. Fans taunted Gibbs with chants of “Thank you, grandpa,” suggesting he wouldn’t have the high-caliber ride if he were not related to team founder Joe Gibbs.
Kyle Larson's Wife Katelyn Shotgunned a Beer in Victory Lane After His 2021 Title Win

Last November, Kyle Larson capped off a dominant NASCAR season with a win at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Larson came into the 2021 season following a lengthy suspension in 2020 that was handed down by officials after Larson said a racial slur during a NASCAR iRacing livestream event. The resulting controversy led to Larson's firing from Chip Ganassi Racing, and from mid-April to October 2020, Larson was suspended from NASCAR competition.
Tyler Reddick gives huge update after medical scare

Tyler Reddick had to pull out of Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR race in Martinsville after suffering an apparent head injury. During the race, Reddick pulled himself out of the race and then was checked by NASCAR’s infield medical staff to see what was wrong, and dropped out of the race as a result.
Joe Gibbs responds to grandson Ty spinning his own teammate to win at Martinsville

Ty Gibbs may have won Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway and earned a spot in the series' Championship 4 by doing so, but he is paying a public perception price for it. After spinning Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Brandon Jones out of the lead on the final lap, the 20-year old Gibbs has been roundly criticized and reviled to the point that his own family has had to speak up on the fallout.
Watch: Full Video Of Ross Chastain's Insane Final Lap Sunday

Ross Chastain rode the wall on the final lap at Martinsville all the way to NASCAR's Cup Series championship race. The driver of the No. 1 Chevy used a wild wall-riding move at full speed on the last go-around to shift from 10th place to fifth to have a chance at winning Nov. 6's winner-take-all race.
Why should NASCAR's championship points system be changed?

A long-time reader I’ve never met recently emailed to ask whether NASCAR should change its championship points system. He often asks such questions, many of which have several twists and turns. As usual, my response was, “I don’t know. Why?” Why, indeed, should the four-round, 10-race, 16-driver, tournament-like Playoff system be changed? What benefit would come from going off half-cocked with something different when the current system works just fine?...
WATCH: Ross Chastain pulls off unreal wall ride in final corner at Martinsville to make the Championship 4

With one of the most spectacular last lap moves in the history of NASCAR and one of the most unbelievable highlights ever seen in a stock car race, Ross Chastain made the Championship 4 in the NASCAR playoffs by putting his foot to the floorboard and riding the outside wall the entire length of the final corner at Martinsville Speedway, passing five cars and playoff rival Denny Hamlin to advance to the championship round by just one point.
NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Larson's Controversial Message

As incredible as Ross Chastain's finish to the Xfinity 500 was to most NASCAR fans, Kyle Larson was far from amused - and he's letting everyone know it. When asked if he thought the move was cool, Larson said that he didn't like what Chastain did. He said that the move is "embarrassing" and not a good look for NASCAR.
What do other NASCAR drivers think of Ross Chastain's daring move?

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — The finishes of the races during the Martinsville Speedway weekend will have fans talking and drivers wondering about how they will impact the championship weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Ty Gibbs wrecked his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Brandon Jones, on the final lap to win the Xfinity...
NASCAR World Shocked By Ross Chastain's Move Sunday

The NASCAR world is pretty amazed by what happened with Ross Chastain on Sunday afternoon. While Chastain didn't win Sunday's Cup Series race, he pulled an insane move to get into the top four for the championship moving forward. "ABSOLUTELY WILD! BELL WINS! CHASTAIN WITH AN INCREDIBLE MOVE!" NASCAR tweeted.
Is NASCAR Driver Tyler Reddick OK? He Pulled out of a Race After Saying His Head Hurt

It's impossible to escape injury in any sport, but at the end of the day, an athlete's or driver's health is more important than a race or a game. Naturally, NASCAR fans were concerned about driver Tyler Reddick after he pulled out of a recent NASCAR race at the Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. What happened to Tyler Reddick that caused him to say that his head hurt?
