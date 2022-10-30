A Pevely man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway M at Moss Hollow Road Tuesday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 27-year-old Desirea Davis of Imperial was driving a 2015 Chrysler 200 south on Highway M and struck the side of a westbound 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 58-year-old Clinton Sharp of Pevely. Sharp was ejected from the motorcycle and was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place around 8:30 Tuesday morning.

PEVELY, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO