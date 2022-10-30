ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mymoinfo.com

Accident on Highway M injures Pevely man

A Pevely man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway M at Moss Hollow Road Tuesday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 27-year-old Desirea Davis of Imperial was driving a 2015 Chrysler 200 south on Highway M and struck the side of a westbound 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 58-year-old Clinton Sharp of Pevely. Sharp was ejected from the motorcycle and was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place around 8:30 Tuesday morning.
PEVELY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Four De Sotoans hurt in crash on Hwy. 21

Four young adults from De Soto were injured Sunday, Oct. 30, in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 21 north of Britton Road southwest of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 1:28 p.m., Vincent C. Gomez, 23, of De Soto was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado north on...
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus Police arrest man found with stolen motorcycle

Festus Police recently got a call about a suspicious person and found a man with a motorcycle that had been reported stolen in St. Louis, Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the incident occurred about 12:15 p.m. Oct. 19 in the 1000 block of Central Avenue. “Officers found a 39-year-old...
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Pedestrian struck near House Springs, driver flees

An Imperial man was struck by an unknown vehicle while walking north on Hillsboro House Springs Road south of Tower Road on Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Eric Fitzgerald was struck by the vehicle that fled the scene at around 7 o’clock that evening. Fitzgerald was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries.
IMPERIAL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

House Springs man arrested in connection with U-Haul truck theft

A 27-year-old House Springs man was arrested after he allegedly was found with a stolen U-Haul box truck at a gas station in the Fenton area. The truck had been stolen from RC Logistics, 2931 High Ridge Blvd., in High Ridge, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. An RC...
FENTON, MO
KMOV

Authorities locate missing woman and two children

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Endangered Person Advisory for a missing St. Louis County woman and her two one-year-old children has been canceled. The St. Louis County Police Department has reported that Shavonna White and her two children were found safe. St. Louis County police say Shavonna White was...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man killed in crash that shut down all lanes on I-70

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was pronounced dead at SLU Hospital after a major crash that shut down I-70 on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on westbound 1-70 at Adelaide. The accident involved two vehicles. Four children are reported to also be involved in the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
capitolwolf.com

Men killed in crash identified

The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified both of the men who died in the motor vehicle crash on Sunday near interstate 55 south bound mile marker number 82. Steven Hermanson, 66, of Lebanon was transported by EMS to Springfield Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Nathan Tenneson,...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

‘Mad’ Hazelwood woman accused of killing husband

HAZELWOOD, Mo.– The Hazelwood police department responded to a fatal shooting Sunday in the 1000 block of Timberwood Trails Drive. Tammy Townsend, 55, is now charged with murder in the 2nd degree and armed criminal action. Townsend is accused of shooting her husband, Daniel Crousby, in the head with...
HAZELWOOD, MO
KMOV

Firefighters battled a raging fire, that started inside a camper

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters battled a raging fire, that started in a camper in Caseyville. The fire took place this morning around 3 a.m. on New Bunkum Road in Caseyville, Illinois. The flames eventually spread to a structure nearby and there are no reports of any injuries.
CASEYVILLE, IL
KMOV

Person injured in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A shooting in north St. Louis City left at least one person injured Monday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a Black male was shot in the 9000 block of West Florissant Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

