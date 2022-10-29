ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

DA candidate vows to seek death penalty for Methodist shooter; incumbent says he might

Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
GOP candidate Faith Johnson and Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot debate at the North Dallas Chamber of Commerce in Dallas on Friday. Lola Gomez/DMN

The Republican candidate for Dallas County district attorney, Faith Johnson, vowed to pursue the death penalty, if elected, for the man accused of killing two Methodist Dallas Medical Center employees Saturday.

“Based on ... the reports that’s coming out now with that Methodist hospital shooting, I will seek the death penalty on that case,” Johnson said in a candidate forum Friday hosted by the League of Women Voters of Dallas and the North Texas Commission.

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

