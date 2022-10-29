ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, MO

travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Jasper County, MO

Situated in Missouri's southwestern corner, Jasper County is one of the state's 114 counties. The county was formed in 1841 and named after William Jasper, a prominent figure in the American Revolution. According to the 2020 census, the county has a population of 122,761. Carthage serves as the county seat,...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
republictigersports.com

Soccer Season Ends in District Loss

Republic’s soccer season came to an end Monday in a 3-0 loss to Ozark in the district quarterfinals. Ozark scored a single goal in the first half, added a second goal about nine minutes after halftme, then finished the scoring with 13:35 remaining. Republic stepped up its intensity in...
REPUBLIC, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operates

Marquée and rear of projection screen of Route 66 Drive-in, Carthage, Missouri.Abe Ezekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It’s pretty interesting to learn there are still movie drive-in theaters still open. That’s the case in Carthage, Missouri with the historic 66 Drive-In. Most of us remember our childhood days going to a drive-in theater somewhere with our families on the weekends.
CARTHAGE, MO
KYTV

City of Springfield gives Sam Hamra the prestigious key to the city

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Sam Hamra was presented with the Key to the City by Springfield Mayor Ken McClure at a ceremony on Monday. Hamra is an attorney and the founder and chairman of Hamra Enterprises, which owns and operates 156 restaurants and various real estate projects in Missouri and across the country.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

SGF motorcyclist hit, killed by semi in Webster County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield motorcyclist was killed after being rear-ended by a tractor-trailer unit east of Fordland in Webster County on Monday, Oct. 31. James Haines, 36, of Springfield was on U.S. 60 east of Fordland in the early morning hours of Oct. 31. A 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer unit driven by a 57-year-old man […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Deadly Motorcycle Crash In Webster County

(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider from Springfield is dead after a crash in Webster County. Troopers say 36-year-old James Haines was riding on Highway 60 east of Fordland early Monday morning. His motorcycle was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer. He died at the hospital.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
columbusnews-report.com

Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear

Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear and their grand-daughter Paislee, were aboard this Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train in Silver Dollar City when several cars derailed injuring seven people at the Branson, Missouri theme park. They were not injured.
COLUMBUS, KS
KOLR10 News

Springfield church converted into emergency family shelter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Connecting Grounds Church in Springfield is making a change starting November 1.   The church is being converted into an emergency family shelter, housing up to four families at any given time.  One of the group’s volunteers, Amanda Garretson, is paying it forward.  “I don’t want to see another family have to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

History of “The Spree Killer” from Joplin, Missouri

KSNF/KODE — There is a lot of speculation on what influences the actions of those who kill for the thrill, or go on murder sprees. From strained relationships with mothers, societal rejection, lust, fear, or something inherently psychological and lacking in empathy — whatever it is, it seems complicated more often than not. Some have […]
JOPLIN, MO

