FSU vs. Miami: Pregame notes, updates

Florida State Seminoles football (5-3, 3-3 ACC) is getting ready to take on the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC) in the latest chapter of one of the sport’s most historic rivalries. Miami holds a 35-31 lead in a series that has been streaky for both teams. After a seven-win...
Second quarter game thread: Florida State Noles vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about. According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 7.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 53.5 points. Florida State Seminoles vs....
Quick hitter: FSU embarrasses Miami at home

Since 2013, there have been only two blowouts in the Florida State and Miami rivalry series — that year, a 41-14 FSU victory and in 2020, a 52-10 Hurricanes win. FSU added a third to that list on Saturday night, dominating Miami in all phases of the game en route to a 45-3 victory.
Florida State vs. Miami: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Florida State Seminoles (5-3, 3-3 ACC) take to the road this weekend to face off against the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC) in one of the most historic college football rivalries of all time. The Noles are coming off a 41-16 wrecking ball of a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this past weekend and look to improve on their 5-3 record while breaking .500 in conference play. FSU is favored in the matchup with a line that has been fluctuating around a touchdown, according to DraftKings.com, and both teams are coming off a victory. Miami won against the Virginia Cavaliers in overtime four last weekend in a game where not a single touchdown was scored.
FSU vs. Miami: Halftime thoughts, notes

Florida State Seminoles football (5-3, 3-3 ACC) came into the game vs. Miami (4-4, 2-2 ACC) the better team on paper, but in rivalries, it’s common to see that paper ripped to shreds in favor of chaos and mayhem. None of that so far for FSU through two quarters...
FSU favored over Miami on the road

Florida State vs. Miami week is here. Both teams enter the game having snapped losing streaks — Florida State Seminoles football (5-3, 3-3 ACC) got back into the win column this weekend with a blowout 41-16 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-5, 2-4 ACC), while the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC) got back to .500 after what could be politely described as “interesting” 14-12 four-overtime win over the Virginia Cavaliers (3-5, 1-4 ACC) that featured no touchdowns scored.
Florida State football, recruiting news: Who wins, FSU or Miami?

Thanks to Adam Lichtenstein for joining ‘Line of Scrimmage’ to help breakdown and preview the FSU-UM game this week. Even with the excitement of a top-ranked recruiting class and a new coach, Miami Hurricanes fans just aren’t showing up to the games. There will be a lot of Garnet and Gold in the crowd on Saturday night.
FSU Softball Rewind: 2013 vs. South Alabama

Heading into Miami week, we recount a great game in 2013 by the Florida State softball program. In 2013, the ‘Noles headed to Mobile, Alabama for the Mobile regional. After taking a 5-2 win from Mississippi State, FSU looked toward the South Alabama Jaguars. In the first game with USA, FSU dropped a 3-0 decision, and needed to win the next to advance to super regionals.
FSU vs 'Cuse ~ Some great info for first time visitors

There seems to be quite a few Nole fans making the road trip to CNY. As soon as we locked in our flights, I started a Fan Post on the Syracuse site a few months ago and got a lot of nice info from the fans over at TNIAAM. I hope the fam here at TN finds this helpful.
