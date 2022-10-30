Montana’s spectacular scenery makes it the perfect destination for year-round outdoor adventures. The state is famous for its mountainous terrain yet only one-half to one-third of the state has mountains. The rest is made up of prairies, badlands and rivers. Each season’s landscape offers an entirely different playground. Plan your trip in the winter when snow blankets everything and Montana becomes a wintry wonderland. When the ice and snow have melted, the warm weather brings flowing rivers and blooming pastures. From world-class skiing, fly-fishing and Old West ghost towns to luxury dude ranches and Native American history and culture, there’s something for everyone in Montana. No matter which season you choose to travel, these vacation ideas will inspire your visit to Big Sky Country.

