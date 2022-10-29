Read full article on original website
Seminole Wrap: Florida State dominates Georgia Tech, favored over Miami
Fresh off the team’s second bye week of the 2022 season, the Florida State Seminoles were able to thoroughly dominate the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to start their final stretch run. The Noles opened the first quarter rusty, turning the ball over on downs on their opening drive and...
Interview: Florida State head coach Mike Norvell on Treshaun Ward, Seminoles vs. Miami
Florida State head coach Mike K. Norvell met with the media Wednesday morning ahead of their upcoming rivalry matchup against the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC) down south this weekend in Coral Gables. Coming off a blazing win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last weekend 41-16, the Noles look...
Leonard Warner III, Akeem Dent, and Mycah Pittman talk FSU vs. Miami, team culture
The Florida State Seminoles (5-3, 3-3 ACC) took to the practice fields on Tuesday morning in preparation for one of college football’s greatest rivalries when they head down to Coral Gables this Saturday to take on the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC). There is a lot at stake for the ‘Noles, who are reeling off a 41-16 win last weekend against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. If they secure a win this weekend, they will become bowl eligible for the first time in Mike Norvell’s tenure as head coach.
FSU quarterback Jordan Travis named to Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2022
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was named to the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2022 on Tuesday, making him eligible to win the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award. Travis is coming off a record-setting game against Georgia Tech, where he threw for a career-high 396 passing yards in their 41-16 win last Saturday. His previous career-high record (321-yards) was also set this season in their 44-14 win over Boston College.
Cristina Roque named ACC Goalkeeper of the Year
No. 5 Florida State Seminoles soccer (12-2-2) finished off the regular season on a strong note, taking down Virginia Tech 4-1 to close out the year with a share of the regular season ACC championship. Ahead of ACC Tournament play, the conference announced its yearly honors, with FSU placing a...
FSU coordinators recap Saturday's win, talk Miami — it’s rivalry week
Florida State coordinators Alex Atkins, Adam Fuller, and John Papuchis spoke with the media today, detailing their 41-16 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets while also discussing the upcoming Miami game this weekend. FSU is 5-3 on the season and 2-2 in conference play and heads down to Hard Rock Stadium for a prime-time matchup on ABC.
Bowl Projections after Week 9: Where could FSU be headed?
After beating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last Saturday, the Florida State Seminoles (5-3, 3-3 ACC) are one win away from securing bowl eligibility for the first time in the Mike Norvell era. FSU faces off against the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC), No. 22 Syracuse Orange (6-2, 3-1 ACC),...
FSU offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons named semifinalist for Wuerffel Trophy
Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons, in the last two years at Florida State, has made a tremendous impact on the field but perhaps an even larger one off it. Since the day that college athletes were allowed to profit off their name, image and likeness, Gibbons has dedicated himself to raising funds for those who need it most, starting with his good friend (and now charity collaborator) Timothy Donovan.
Mike Norvell updates injuries, talks impovement ahead of Miami game
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media after practice on Tuesday morning, discussing this week's matchup and game plan for the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC.) The Nole’s (5-3, 3-3 ACC) are coming off a dominant performance last weekend against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. A victory down in Coral Gables this weekend would make FSU bowl-eligible for the first time in Norvell’s tenure.
Noles News: FSU favored on the road in rivalry week matchup
FLORIDA STATE — The Florida State Seminoles are coming off a record-breaking blowout over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 41-16. FSU looks to head on the road this weekend to Hard Rock Stadium to take on the Miami Hurricanes, and guess what? It's rivalry week. Women’s Basketball handled business...
Head coach Mike Norvell recaps FSU win, previews Miami matchup
The Florida State Seminoles look ahead to Miami this Saturday, and the Hurricane flag will be flown over the practice fields all week. FSU head coach Mike Norvell held his weekly press conference on Monday to discuss the Georgia Tech 41-16 win and preview what’s in store down in Coral Gables.
Matchups and Memories: Series history between FSU and Miami (FL)
After taking care of Georgia Tech last weekend and moving within one more win of bowl eligibility, the 5-3 Florida State Seminoles head down south to meet the 4-4 Miami Hurricanes. The game will kick off at 7:30pm EST and be nationally broadcast on ABC. One of the greatest rivalries...
FSU vs. Syracuse kickoff time announced
Florida State Seminoles football (5-3, 2-2 ACC) will play its eighth night game of the season, the ACC announced, when the squad head to New York to take on the No. 22 Syracuse Orange (6-2, 3-1). FSU vs. Syracuse is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff from the JMA Wireless...
FSU depth chart vs. Miami
After getting back into the win column, Florida State Seminoles football (5-3, 3-3 ACC) is set to travel down south for a rivalry week matchup vs. the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC). Miami is also coming off a win, a 14-12 quadruple overtime victory over the Virginia Cavaliers (3-5, 1-4...
Florida State vs. Miami: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Florida State Seminoles (5-3, 3-3 ACC) take to the road this weekend to face off against the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC) in one of the most historic college football rivalries of all time. The Noles are coming off a 41-16 wrecking ball of a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this past weekend and look to improve on their 5-3 record while breaking .500 in conference play. FSU is favored in the matchup with a line that has been fluctuating around a touchdown, according to DraftKings.com, and both teams are coming off a victory. Miami won against the Virginia Cavaliers in overtime four last weekend in a game where not a single touchdown was scored.
