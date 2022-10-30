Read full article on original website
Sporting News
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 match grades, results: Logan Paul shines, but Roman Reigns retains gold
Throughout the buildup to their championship match at WWE Crown Jewel, Logan Paul told Roman Reigns he only needed one lucky shot to beat "The Tribal Chief" to become Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. While he didn't get the win, he proved he belongs in pro wrestling. At Crown Jewel, Reigns...
Muhammad Ali's grandson says everyone will want to KO him when he fights this month simply because he's an Ali
Muhammad Ali's family says fighters want stories about knocking out his descendents, so Ali's grandchildren train to make sure it doesn't happen.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Tells Saudi Arabian WWE Fans They Do Not Deserve Sami Zayn
WWE is producing its eighth premium live event in Saudi Arabia — Crown Jewel — on November 5. The main event has Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his titles against social media influencer Logan Paul in only Paul's third professional wrestling match ever. During the match, Paul will have real-life brother, Jake Paul, in his corner as Reigns will likely be accompanied by Paul Heyman and perhaps the Usos and Solo Sikoa as well. One member of The Bloodline who will be absent though is the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn.
MMAmania.com
Pic: Beardless Conor McGregor claims to be 265 pounds
Conor McGregor looks a little different these days. Not only is the former UFC double champ bulking up for his long-awaited return to action next year, but McGregor just shaved his “Notorious” beard. McGregor, who is still on the comeback trail after suffering a brutal leg injury against...
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Talks Relationship With Seth Rollins Following WWE Raw Comment
A week after posting a fiery response to an offhand comment Seth Rollins made about her on commentary on the October 24 episode of "RAW," Dana Brooke revealed on the "Ten Count" podcast the two haven't talked. "Seth and I are good friends," she said. "I absolutely love Becky [Lynch] as well, too. Maybe he didn't mean it in the way that I took it."
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Reportedly Retired From In-Ring Competition
It was a great run? Wrestlers are unlike other athletes as they eventually have to step away from the ring and move on to something else. That can be a little tricky as you never know when someone is going to wrestle their last match. Sometimes you have to wait to hear the announcement from the source itself, but now we are getting something fairly close enough.
Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms
Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
Stephen Thompson: 'I don't even understand why' Khamzat Chimaev is still a welterweight
Stephen Thompson thinks Khamzat Chimaev should move up to middleweight. Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds for his welterweight bout against Nate Diaz at UFC 279 in September. Due to the big miss, Chimaev ended up drawing Kevin Holland in a 180-pound catchweight bout instead and ran through him in Round 1.
Video | New footage shows Nick Maximov hit Jake Paul’s bodyguard with a beer to the face, Nate Diaz claims his team “won” the scuffle
A new video has been revealed of the scuffle between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul’s teams on the weekend. Paul was set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view against Anderson Silva in an intriguing bout. In attendance was Diaz to support his teammate Chris Avila boxing on the undercard. It also added more intrigue to the event as Diaz and Paul do not like one another and have taken shots at one another in hopes of fighting each other.
Tyson Fury loses temper with interviewer over Derek Chisora questions
Tyson Fury hit out at an interviewer on Sunday after they pushed the WBC heavyweight champion on the subject of his upcoming trilogy fight with Derek Chisora.Fury, 34, has come under criticism in recent weeks, after it was announced that the Briton will next fight compatriot Chisora, whom he has already beaten twice.Fans had clamoured for Fury to take on Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk next, but instead the “Gypsy King” will defend his title against Chisora, 38, at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 3 December.After Brian Davis, also known as True Geordie on social media, pressed Fury on...
Sporting News
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 PPV price: How much does Crown Jewel cost?
For over two years, Roman Reigns has held a firm grip on WWE’s main event scene. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has taken down challenger after challenger and doesn’t appear to be slowing down. Can Jake Paul shock the world and end Reign’s run as champion at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5?
Sporting News
What's next for Dmitry Bivol? Canelo II and other superfights on the horizon if WBA champ beats Ramirez
Dmitry Bivol can underline his status as one of the finest boxers in the world when he defends his WBA light-heavyweight title against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The undefeated 31-year-old turned in a masterful performance to claim a shock unanimous-decision win over pound-for-pound superstar...
Sporting News
Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez odds, betting trends, predictions, expert picks for 2022 boxing title fight
One of the top light-heavyweights in the world, Dmitry Bivol made himself known to the world when he beat Canelo Alvarez back in May. The WBA light-heavyweight champion will look to keep up his momentum as he heads closer to either a Canelo rematch or the chance to become the undisputed light-heavyweight champion.
John McCarthy shares his thoughts on a possible Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match: “Too fast, too big; that’s not a good fight”
John McCarthy has given his thoughts on the possibility of Jake Paul taking on Nate Diaz in his next boxing match. Last weekend, Jake Paul beat Anderson Silva to move to 6-0 in his pro boxing career. He did so after dropping ‘The Spider’ in the last round, ultimately proving many critics wrong who thought he’d be overmatched.
Sporting News
Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez results: Bivol retains WBA crown with clinic as Cameron becomes undisputed
ETIHAD ARENA, ABU DHABI — Dmitry Bivol produced a boxing clinic to defend his WBA light-heavyweight title against a game but over-matched Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez. Bivol was back in the ring for first outing since defeating pound-for-pound king Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and faced a very different problem in the form of hulking Mexican southpaw Ramirez, who carried a 44-0 record into the ring.
Sporting News
Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez live fight updates, results, highlights from 2022 boxing card
ETIHAD ARENA, ABU DHABI — Dmitry Bivol faces another Mexican challenge for his WBA light-heavyweight belt when he takes on Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez in Abu Dhabi. Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) outclassed pound-for-pound superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in May, securing a deserved unanimous-decision win to stun the wider sporting world.
