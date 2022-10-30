ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Tells Saudi Arabian WWE Fans They Do Not Deserve Sami Zayn

WWE is producing its eighth premium live event in Saudi Arabia — Crown Jewel — on November 5. The main event has Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his titles against social media influencer Logan Paul in only Paul's third professional wrestling match ever. During the match, Paul will have real-life brother, Jake Paul, in his corner as Reigns will likely be accompanied by Paul Heyman and perhaps the Usos and Solo Sikoa as well. One member of The Bloodline who will be absent though is the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn.
MMAmania.com

Pic: Beardless Conor McGregor claims to be 265 pounds

Conor McGregor looks a little different these days. Not only is the former UFC double champ bulking up for his long-awaited return to action next year, but McGregor just shaved his “Notorious” beard. McGregor, who is still on the comeback trail after suffering a brutal leg injury against...
wrestlinginc.com

Dana Brooke Talks Relationship With Seth Rollins Following WWE Raw Comment

A week after posting a fiery response to an offhand comment Seth Rollins made about her on commentary on the October 24 episode of "RAW," Dana Brooke revealed on the "Ten Count" podcast the two haven't talked. "Seth and I are good friends," she said. "I absolutely love Becky [Lynch] as well, too. Maybe he didn't mean it in the way that I took it."
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Reportedly Retired From In-Ring Competition

It was a great run? Wrestlers are unlike other athletes as they eventually have to step away from the ring and move on to something else. That can be a little tricky as you never know when someone is going to wrestle their last match. Sometimes you have to wait to hear the announcement from the source itself, but now we are getting something fairly close enough.
The Independent

Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms

Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
bjpenndotcom

Video | New footage shows Nick Maximov hit Jake Paul’s bodyguard with a beer to the face, Nate Diaz claims his team “won” the scuffle

A new video has been revealed of the scuffle between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul’s teams on the weekend. Paul was set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view against Anderson Silva in an intriguing bout. In attendance was Diaz to support his teammate Chris Avila boxing on the undercard. It also added more intrigue to the event as Diaz and Paul do not like one another and have taken shots at one another in hopes of fighting each other.
The Independent

Tyson Fury loses temper with interviewer over Derek Chisora questions

Tyson Fury hit out at an interviewer on Sunday after they pushed the WBC heavyweight champion on the subject of his upcoming trilogy fight with Derek Chisora.Fury, 34, has come under criticism in recent weeks, after it was announced that the Briton will next fight compatriot Chisora, whom he has already beaten twice.Fans had clamoured for Fury to take on Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk next, but instead the “Gypsy King” will defend his title against Chisora, 38, at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 3 December.After Brian Davis, also known as True Geordie on social media, pressed Fury on...
Sporting News

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 PPV price: How much does Crown Jewel cost?

For over two years, Roman Reigns has held a firm grip on WWE’s main event scene. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has taken down challenger after challenger and doesn’t appear to be slowing down. Can Jake Paul shock the world and end Reign’s run as champion at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5?
Sporting News

Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez results: Bivol retains WBA crown with clinic as Cameron becomes undisputed

ETIHAD ARENA, ABU DHABI — Dmitry Bivol produced a boxing clinic to defend his WBA light-heavyweight title against a game but over-matched Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez. Bivol was back in the ring for first outing since defeating pound-for-pound king Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and faced a very different problem in the form of hulking Mexican southpaw Ramirez, who carried a 44-0 record into the ring.

