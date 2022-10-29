Read full article on original website
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers and Russell Westbrook are fun again
The Lakers finally picked up their first win on Sunday night with Russell Westbrook at the center of it. In his second game off the bench, Russ had 18 points with eight rebounds, eight assist a team-high plus-minus of +18. Most importantly, for one of the few times in his time in Los Angeles, Russ looked like he was having fun.
silverscreenandroll.com
The Jazz are reportedly more motivated than the Lakers to make a Russell Westbrook trade
The Lakers’ patience in making a trade this season is founded on a number of things. For one, the idea is that as teams play out their first 20 games of the season, they may re-evaluate their chances of winning and become sellers. The other idea is that the deals currently available aren’t all that appealing.
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: LeBron James Reaches Unwanted Career Milestone With L.A.
Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA small forward LeBron James is making the wrong kind of history on the court to start off L.A.'s 2022-23 NBA season. View the original article to see embedded media. The Lakers' 0-5 record is now the worst in the NBA, as even the lowly Sacramento Kings...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lamar Odom shares story of being reunited with previously auctioned championship rings
There are few Lakers role players in the history of the Lakers, let alone in the last few decades, as beloved as Lamar Odom. Apart from being a key piece of two title teams, Odom was a lovable figure in his time in Los Angeles off the court as well.
silverscreenandroll.com
Does Russell Westbrook looking better off the bench change anything for him and the Lakers?
Russell Westbrook deserves all the credit he’s received for moving to the bench and committing more fully to the small things that help his team win. Doing so amid whatever this last season and change has been can’t possibly have been easy, especially since he and everyone around him knows he’s still likely to be traded sooner rather than later. But that’s the thing: Even given the success he’s enjoyed in that role, it still feels like a final, slightly more optimistic chapter at the end of a novel about the apocalypse.
silverscreenandroll.com
Russell Westbrook says he’s ready to do ‘whatever’s needed from me’ to help Lakers win
The journey Russell Westbrook has been on in the last week, let alone the last two seasons, has been exhausting. A week ago, Westbrook was the focus of so much scrutiny after one of the more confounding endings to a dismal performance against the Blazers in the Lakers third loss of the season.
The Ringer
Five Reasons the Lakers Will Get Better—and One Reason It May Not Matter
It’s easy to pile on the Los Angeles Lakers, who kind of deserve the mockery through their first half-dozen games of the 2022-23 season. They were the last team to win a game. They’ve already shuffled through starting lineups. They can’t even look to the future, because the New Orleans Pelicans have swap rights on their 2023 first-round pick.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Pelicans Preview: Battle down low
For the first time in this young 2022-23 season, you are reading a Los Angeles Lakers game preview while they are on a winning streak. Sure, most wouldn’t consider one win as a “streak”, but we have to celebrate these moments when we can get them (just as the team celebrated Darvin Ham’s first win as a head coach on Sunday night).
silverscreenandroll.com
Lonnie Walker was so on fire he ignored Anthony Davis’ advice against Denver
The Lakers’ wild third quarter on Sunday night in their win over the Nuggets was capped off by a 13-0 run that featured a heavy dose of Lonnie Walker IV. The premier signing of the offseason for the Lakers, Walker has started the season off strong, with his performance against Denver the latest of his bright games.
silverscreenandroll.com
Myles Turner sounds like someone who wants to be a Laker
Over the last 12 months, perhaps no player has been linked more to the Lakers in trade discussions than Myles Turner. Through various machinations of trades that have included Malcolm Brogdon and Buddy Hield packaged with him, Turner has been the mainstay as a target for the Lakers. As it...
silverscreenandroll.com
Can the Lakers capitalize on their upcoming soft schedule?
The NBA currently finds itself in a strange place. Beyond the more serious goings-on in Brooklyn, the league as a whole feels like it has been flipped on it’s on head to start the year. Perhaps the best example of this is what is currently transpiring in the Western Conference standings.
Ex-Lakers Finals Champ Gifted Previously Sold Rings From Fan
In 2016, former Los Angeles Lakers forward and two-time NBA Finals champion Lamar Odom pawned both of his championship rings, which eventually went to auction, selling for $36,600 and $78,000, according to People. However, the now 42-year-old revealed that while in attendance for the Lakers matchup against the Los Angeles...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers get their first win of the season at last over Nuggets
A night that started with the retirement of George Mikan’s jersey, a reminder of the greatness that the Lakers players have achieved historically, ended with the first win of the season, with LA beating Denver 121-110. To start, it was another game, another poor shooting night for Los Angeles...
silverscreenandroll.com
Dennis Schröder’s return could be about ‘a week to 10 days out’
A surprise participant showed up after Lakers practice Tuesday: Dennis Schröder. Schröder appeared in one preseason game after signing with the Lakers late in the offseason and sorting through visa issues before making his way to the States. He has missed the entire regular season to date after having surgery on his right thumb the day before opening night. He was scheduled to be re-evaluated on Nov. 6 and per Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register, Schröder remains on that timeline. Head coach Darvin Ham sounded slightly more optimistic after practice, saying that the Lakers point guard is “a week to 10 days out”.
silverscreenandroll.com
Matt Ryan keeps finding his way on to the court for the Lakers
The Lakers’ deficiencies on the wing were well-documented heading into the season, but an underlooked aspect of the roster was how light they were on frontcourt players period. Thomas Bryant missing the first month of the season compounds that, but the Lakers are really struggling to find big bodies...
