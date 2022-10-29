ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Third Annual Contractors for Hope

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The third annual Contractors for Hope fundraiser to benefit a local food bank Harvest Hope will be taking place Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Steel Hands Brewing in Cayce. Contractors from all over also help with the initiative. This year they...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Future of South Congaree mobile home parks to be decided Tuesday

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - Some South Congaree mobile home residents could be given a deadline to leave their homes Tuesday night. The town council is scheduled to hear a business license appeal from landlord Naomi Halter at its Tuesday meeting. The town revoked her business licenses in August over...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Capital Projects Sales Tax on ballot for Lexington County voters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Lexington County residents will vote on the Capital Projects Sales Tax Referendum next Tuesday. The initiative is led by the Lexington Chamber and Visitor Center, Batesburg-Leesville Chamber of Commerce, Cayce-West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, Irmo Chamber of Commerce, 1Voice Lexington County, and Lexington County Development Corporation.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Pet of the Week: Rugan!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Meet Rugan! This 4-year-old Pitbull-mix is Columbia Animal Services’ longest resident in need of his forever home!. Rugan has been at the shelter for nearly 6 months, and shelter staff don’t understand why! They say Reugan is a well-rounded dog; he knows some basic commands, is treat motivated, appears to be good with other dogs and kids, and is so much fun! Staff say a lot of his energy is pent up from being in the shelter for so long, and believe he’ll have moderate energy in a home environment.
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Welding supplier celebrates grand opening of Cayce location

Gas and Supply, a welding supply distributor with locations in seven states, celebrated the ribbon cutting of its new Cayce location. Founded in 1981, the company provides services to customers ranging from international organizations to backyard welders. It has locations in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas, with additional S.C. stores in Newberry and North Charleston.
CAYCE, SC
coladaily.com

Opening date of new Publix in Northeast Columbia still unknown

Residents waiting for more details on the new Publix grocery store coming to Northeast Columbia, will have to wait a bit longer. It was announced in August that the grocery retailer executed a lease on a new location in Columbia. The new store will be Publix at Market at Spears Creek and located at the Northwest corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Rd.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Teen missing from Batesburg-Leesville

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Batesburg-Leesville Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing a missing juvenile. Police say the boy was last seen wearing a black Puma shirt and black sweatpants in the area of Honeysuckle and Magnolia Street around 7:30 p.m. If you have any information...
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, SC
coladaily.com

Satchel Ford Elementary classroom raises $600 for local homeless center

A Satchel Ford Elementary School classroom recently planned and hosted a lemonade stand to raise money for Transitions Homeless Center. 3rd-grade teacher Skylar Miller and her students successfully ran the stand to collect $598.45 and presented the donation to the center Wednesday afternoon. Miller said the idea of a lemonade...
COLUMBIA, SC
Kennardo G. James

“The Best Fall Festival in SC” Returns This Weekend

The event that's nationally known as "The Best Fall Festival in SC" returns this Saturday.Morning Ag Clips. There are many great festivals that take place in South Carolina in the fall time and even bring thousands of visitors to the state. However, one festival, in particular, has generated a massive following over the years and has even been nationally recognized as the "Best Fall Festival in SC" by multiple national publications. The SC Pecan Music & Food Festival returns this weekend and for those that have never attended and are curious about all of the hype surrounding the event, hopefully, this article will convince you to check it out!

