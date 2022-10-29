Read full article on original website
Here’s an overview of county-specific ballot items in the Midlands
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Across the Midlands, there are plenty of county-specific ballot items voters need to be familiar with. This includes penny taxes, new forms of county government, and school board bond referendums--- all topics voters in the Midlands are deciding on and will be deciding on come Election Day.
Soda City Live: Lake Murray Dam Ride and Concert to benefit 9/11 Remembrance Foundation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The American Infidels VMC South Carolina and the 9/11 Remembrance Foundation will be hosting a concert at the Icehouse Amphitheater and a Motorcycle ride to provide scholarship funds for children of service members who have served since 9/11. This is the fifth year of the event...
Graveside Chronicles take visitors through a tour of the historic Sumter Cemetery
SUMTER, S.C. — To get in the Halloween spirit, a Sumter woman is leading the Graveyard Chronicles to teach people a piece of the past. Diana Roof has spent months in the historic Sumter Cemetery, learning about some of the 13,000 people buried in the 45 acres since 1831.
Soda City Live: Third Annual Contractors for Hope
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The third annual Contractors for Hope fundraiser to benefit a local food bank Harvest Hope will be taking place Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Steel Hands Brewing in Cayce. Contractors from all over also help with the initiative. This year they...
Columbia City Council approves several big items in Tuesday's meeting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia City Council took up several budget items at its meeting on Tuesday night. The first large item that received approval was an ask for $1.16 million for Columbia's Rapid Shelter, which opened its doors earlier in the day. Howard Duvall, City Councilman At-Large, said this...
Future of South Congaree mobile home parks to be decided Tuesday
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - Some South Congaree mobile home residents could be given a deadline to leave their homes Tuesday night. The town council is scheduled to hear a business license appeal from landlord Naomi Halter at its Tuesday meeting. The town revoked her business licenses in August over...
Capital Projects Sales Tax on ballot for Lexington County voters
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Lexington County residents will vote on the Capital Projects Sales Tax Referendum next Tuesday. The initiative is led by the Lexington Chamber and Visitor Center, Batesburg-Leesville Chamber of Commerce, Cayce-West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, Irmo Chamber of Commerce, 1Voice Lexington County, and Lexington County Development Corporation.
'High-end, vintage apartments' being created in historic downtown Columbia building
COLUMBIA, S.C. — 1525 Bull Street also known as the Beverly Apartments turned 109 years old this year. Although the building has not had residents for a long time, a group of historic preservationists hopes the historic charm will draw in a new crowd. After receiving tax breaks, known...
Pet of the Week: Rugan!
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Meet Rugan! This 4-year-old Pitbull-mix is Columbia Animal Services’ longest resident in need of his forever home!. Rugan has been at the shelter for nearly 6 months, and shelter staff don’t understand why! They say Reugan is a well-rounded dog; he knows some basic commands, is treat motivated, appears to be good with other dogs and kids, and is so much fun! Staff say a lot of his energy is pent up from being in the shelter for so long, and believe he’ll have moderate energy in a home environment.
Welding supplier celebrates grand opening of Cayce location
Gas and Supply, a welding supply distributor with locations in seven states, celebrated the ribbon cutting of its new Cayce location. Founded in 1981, the company provides services to customers ranging from international organizations to backyard welders. It has locations in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas, with additional S.C. stores in Newberry and North Charleston.
Camden's first brewery could be coming in the next few months
CAMDEN, S.C. — The building at 1035 Broad Street in Camden has been vacant for several years. But now there's a buzz surrounding the idea the city could see its first brewery, alongside a restaurant and rooftop bar. "That will be the First National Bank or Bank of Camden...
These are the largest Powerball wins in South Carolina history
After no one claimed the jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing, Powerball players now have a shot at winning an estimated $1 billion on Halloween.
Opening date of new Publix in Northeast Columbia still unknown
Residents waiting for more details on the new Publix grocery store coming to Northeast Columbia, will have to wait a bit longer. It was announced in August that the grocery retailer executed a lease on a new location in Columbia. The new store will be Publix at Market at Spears Creek and located at the Northwest corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Rd.
Teen missing from Batesburg-Leesville
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Batesburg-Leesville Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing a missing juvenile. Police say the boy was last seen wearing a black Puma shirt and black sweatpants in the area of Honeysuckle and Magnolia Street around 7:30 p.m. If you have any information...
Months of preparation in the works to get ready for Sumter's annual Fantasy of Lights
SUMTER, S.C. — If you come to Swan Lake Iris Gardens, you might see crew members hanging up lights. They’re getting ready for the Fantasy of Lights. "Right now it looks like mad chaos," Parks and Gardens Specialist Jontia Williams explained. "We’re prepping in the middle of getting everything up for lights."
“I do what the bible tells me": Santee woman turns 107
SANTEE, S.C. — Santee woman Adell Julie Thompson celebrated her 107th birthday on October 10th, and reflects on her journey leading up to this moment. “I do what the bible tell me." That's what Thompson says is the key to longevity. She was born October 10, 1915. Friends and...
Satchel Ford Elementary classroom raises $600 for local homeless center
A Satchel Ford Elementary School classroom recently planned and hosted a lemonade stand to raise money for Transitions Homeless Center. 3rd-grade teacher Skylar Miller and her students successfully ran the stand to collect $598.45 and presented the donation to the center Wednesday afternoon. Miller said the idea of a lemonade...
“The Best Fall Festival in SC” Returns This Weekend
The event that's nationally known as "The Best Fall Festival in SC" returns this Saturday.Morning Ag Clips. There are many great festivals that take place in South Carolina in the fall time and even bring thousands of visitors to the state. However, one festival, in particular, has generated a massive following over the years and has even been nationally recognized as the "Best Fall Festival in SC" by multiple national publications. The SC Pecan Music & Food Festival returns this weekend and for those that have never attended and are curious about all of the hype surrounding the event, hopefully, this article will convince you to check it out!
Family remembers Benedict College alum after death Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia community is mourning the loss of a Benedict College graduate after he died over the weekend. Investigators say 25-year-old Cin'Que Wilson died Saturday night when he was hit by a car along Bluff Road, not far from Williams-Brice stadium, during homecoming celebrations. Family say...
