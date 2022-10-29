The event that's nationally known as "The Best Fall Festival in SC" returns this Saturday.Morning Ag Clips. There are many great festivals that take place in South Carolina in the fall time and even bring thousands of visitors to the state. However, one festival, in particular, has generated a massive following over the years and has even been nationally recognized as the "Best Fall Festival in SC" by multiple national publications. The SC Pecan Music & Food Festival returns this weekend and for those that have never attended and are curious about all of the hype surrounding the event, hopefully, this article will convince you to check it out!

