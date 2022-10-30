ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

kmaland.com

K-State nabs 2023 OL commit

(Manhattan) -- The Kansas State football program has received a commitment from offensive lineman Devin Vass. Vass is a 3-star prospect from Lakeland, Florida. He chose the Wildcats over offers from Vanderbilt, Appalachian State, East Carolina and Eastern Kentucky. Vass is the 22nd hard commit to Kansas State's 2022 class.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

K-State moves up the AP rankings to No. 13

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football is now sitting at the No. 13 spot in the country according to the AP Top 25 Poll following its 48-0 shutout win over then No. 9 Oklahoma State. The Wildcats were No. 22 last week, and the loss moved the Cowboys to...
MANHATTAN, KS
tigermedianet.com

Tigers lose to Wildcats in exhibition game

While Katie Wagner was the only Tiger who scored in double digits,Fort Hays women’s basketball managed a balanced attack behind 30 points off the bench in their 74-63 loss against the Kansas State Wildcats on Monday. The exhibition game marked the seventh preseason meeting between the two teams. The...
HAYS, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

USD 383 nominates two for Kansas Teacher of the Year

MANAHTTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Odgen USD 383 has announced Serena Marquez and Haleigh Jung have been named nominees for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year. Serena Marquez is a 4th grade teacher at Marlatt Elementary School. “To witness this level of excitement is a teacher’s MVP moment,” said Marquez...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man to perform on NBC's "The Voice"

Justin Aaron, Junction city, heads into the knockout round of "The Voice" on NBC beginning Monday. Aaron said they are three-way knockouts. "So you tune in at 7 p.m. and you will get to see me on the stage and if I get to go the next round." Live playoffs then follow the knockouts.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas voters confused by misleading messages

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s election season, and while many voters may not know who they’re voting for quite yet, they do know where they’ll vote. However, some voters are receiving confusing texts about where to go on Election Day. Many have received text messages recently, apparently alerting them to a polling location change. The address […]
TOPEKA, KS
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Kansas

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Sunflower State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Kansas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad.
ABILENE, KS
KSNT News

Gruesome, frightening tales from the Capitol Building

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Statehouse, also known as the “Peoples House,” is home to two of the creepiest stories in the state. Warning, the story is also a gruesome tale. The Statehouse was built in the early 1900s and harbors two frightening tales, one including a worker who was fastening plates on the building’s […]
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Fire near Emporia destroys at least 300 hay bales with fire danger increasing again by Tuesday

At least 300 hay bales have been destroyed by a fire near Emporia early Sunday. The blaze was reported in the 600 block of Road 130, about three miles south of Emporia, shortly after 4 am. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says firefighters had to backburn grass on three sides of the hay bales to get the situation contained. The landowner is also in the process of moving at least 300 bales away from the affected bales, which may well smolder into the middle of the week.
EMPORIA, KS

