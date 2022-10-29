Read full article on original website
KYTV
City of Springfield gives Sam Hamra the prestigious key to the city
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Sam Hamra was presented with the Key to the City by Springfield Mayor Ken McClure at a ceremony on Monday. Hamra is an attorney and the founder and chairman of Hamra Enterprises, which owns and operates 156 restaurants and various real estate projects in Missouri and across the country.
kmaland.com
Iowa State Volleyball Tournament Scoreboard: Monday, October 31st
(KMAland) -- The Bishop Heelan Catholic season came to a finish in the state volleyball tournament on Monday. Check out the full rundown from the first day in Coralville below. IOWA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD. Class 5A State Quarterfinals. Iowa City Liberty 22-25-25-25 Urbandale 25-20-20-17 Ankeny Centennial 25-23-19-29-15 Dowling Catholic...
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season
The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
KSHB 41 Kansas City names Mike Nicco as Chief Meteorologist
Mike Nicco, raised in Missouri and a University of Kansas graduate, has been hired as the next chief meteorologist for KSHB 41.
KFVS12
Missouri lakes restocked with fish
Graves County Sheriff files formal complain against recovery works. Will Illinois mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school children?. Cape Girardeau church hands out free food, clothes. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Two Cape Girardeau organizations are partnering to help provide food and clothes to those in need.
A website says a College in Missouri is Not Worth Attending
If you are a high school upperclassman you have to start thinking about where you want to continue your education. And according to a financial website, there is one college in Missouri that isn't worth attending, here are the details... According to the financial website called earnspendlive.com, Harris-Stowe State University...
America’s ‘Little Grand Canyon’ located in Missouri
Grand Gulf State Park in the Missouri Ozarks is staking claim to the nickname "America's Little Grand Canyon."
Missouri doesn’t have a red flag law, renewed legislation aims to change that
As the investigation continues into Monday's school shooting in St. Louis and how the gunman reacquired a weapon used in it, St. Louis police say officers lacked the authority to temporarily seize the gun because the state of Missouri does not have a red flag law in place.
KTTS
Deadly Motorcycle Crash In Webster County
(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider from Springfield is dead after a crash in Webster County. Troopers say 36-year-old James Haines was riding on Highway 60 east of Fordland early Monday morning. His motorcycle was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer. He died at the hospital.
fourstateshomepage.com
New poll has Schmitt retaining lead in Missouri Senate race
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt leads Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine 51% to 39% in the latest FOX4/Emerson College/The Hill poll. Six percent of our respondents were still undecided on who they’re voting for in Missouri’s U.S. Senate race. When we asked those undecideds who they were leaning toward, Schmitt’s lead extends to 14%.
kcur.org
In Chillicothe, Missouri, voters feel the Democratic Party left their rural concerns behind
Making sense of the 6th — As Missouri has quickly swung from bellwether to deeply and reliably conservative, this series, a collaboration between St. Louis Public Radio, KCUR and the Midwest Newsroom, attempts to hear from voices on the ground in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, which spans the northern third of the state, to understand changes in the political landscape.
SGF motorcyclist hit, killed by semi in Webster County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield motorcyclist was killed after being rear-ended by a tractor-trailer unit east of Fordland in Webster County on Monday, Oct. 31. James Haines, 36, of Springfield was on U.S. 60 east of Fordland in the early morning hours of Oct. 31. A 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer unit driven by a 57-year-old man […]
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, November 1st, 2022
(Wright County) -- State and federal officials have confirmed bird flu has been detected in chickens at a commercial egg-laying facility in Wright County. More than a million chickens will be euthanized to try to prevent the spread of the virus. This is the first case of bird flu confirmed this year in Wright County. Millions of other birds are housed in several different commercial facilities in Wright County. The southern migration of wild birds has heightened the threat the virus would return to Iowa. This is the second site in the state where bird flu has been confirmed this fall.
KYTV
Man from Springfield killed in a motorcycle crash near Fordland, Mo.
NEAR FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a tractor-trailer hit the back of a motorcycle on U.S. 60 just before 3:00 Monday morning. James Haines, 36, of Springfield was taken to the hospital where he later died. The truck driver wasn’t hurt. This is Troop D’s...
