A Council Grove man was airlifted Monday morning after losing control of his semi truck and rolling over on Highway 99. According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy James Baker, 75-year-old Martin Gilbert was traveling south on K-99 when, in the 2500 block, he went off the right side of the road and lost control of the fully loaded grain truck. The truck rolled and came to rest upright in the field located on the west side of the road.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO