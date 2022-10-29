Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Emporia gazette.com
Rural Street goes big for Halloween
Monday night was a night out for some families, as they marked Halloween. The event has become so big on Rural Street in Emporia that radio stations had displays set up during the late afternoon.
Emporia gazette.com
Rainfall projections - 11.2.22
Winds may be more wicked to the west. But people in the Emporia area still need to be cautio…
Emporia gazette.com
Honor Flight concludes 'awesome trip' for veterans
Fire departments rolled and residents waved flags Tuesday night, as the autumn USD 252 Honor Flight reached its end. A charter bus carrying military veterans and high school guardians arrived at Olpe High School slightly ahead of schedule, around 9 p.m. It ended a whirlwind 44-hour round-trip to Washington to visit several national landmarks.
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Chase burn ban now; lots of rain coming
The calendar says we're now in November. But elements of the Emporia area weather forecast seem more like April. The Chase County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that a burn ban is in effect through Friday.
Emporia gazette.com
Storm threat map - 11.1.22
The calendar says we're now in November. But elements of the Emporia area weather forecast s…
Emporia gazette.com
Quilts of Gratitude ceremony set for Nov. 13
More than 25 quilts are expected to be handed out to local veterans during the 2022 Quilts of Gratitude presentation this month. The Emporia Regional Quilt Guild will begin distributing quilts at 1 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Anderson Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds. The nationwide movement began in...
Emporia gazette.com
Gusty Wednesday leading to wet Friday
Winds may be more wicked to the west. But people in the Emporia area still need to be cautious with outdoor burning. “Take care to avoid activities that can spark a fire,” a National Weather Service advisory from Topeka noted Wednesday morning.
Emporia gazette.com
Morning sun on living room wall
Monday will not be a dark and stormy night in Emporia. There won't be a full moon, either.
Emporia gazette.com
City to allow residential chickens beginning Jan. 1
The Emporia City Commission approved an ordinance allowing residents to keep up to four chickens on their properties within city limits Wednesday morning. Chickens have not officially been permitted within city limits since 2012. City attorney Christina Montgomery said Ordinance 22-48 goes into affect Jan. 1, 2023, and allows a...
Emporia gazette.com
Hundreds of hay bales burn for second day; fire origin unknown
An estimated 300 bales of hay kept burning in rural Lyon County Monday morning, after they somehow caught fire early Sunday. “They’ll burn for days,” Emporia Fire Department Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage said. “Right now, we’re just letting it burn.”
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: School schedule expands Americus chili feed
Some shopping experts recommend eating a meal before buying groceries, so you don’t overspend. But what do you do before an evening out for candy?. “When kiddos go out doing trick-or-treating, a lot of them don’t have a chance to grab a good meal,” Americus Fire Chief Bill Harmon said.
Emporia gazette.com
Paula Jean Standley
Paula Jean Standley, 79, of Emporia, Kansas died Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia. Paula was born August 30, 1943 in Emporia, the daughter of Alfred Eugene and Una Mae (Crumb) Baillod. She worked as a paraprofessional at Emporia area schools. Paula was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church.
Emporia gazette.com
One hospitalized after head-on collision Monday
A man was transported to Newman Regional Health following a two-vehicle collision in the 400 block of State Street Monday afternoon. At 12:54 p.m., the Emporia Police Department and first responders were dispatched to Fourth Avenue and State Street for a head-on collision. According to EPD Captain Ray Mattas, 65-year-old Robin Butts was driving a 1998 Ford Explorer southbound on State Street when he went left of center and struck a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro driven by 48-year-old Raul Diaz, who was heading northbound on State Street.
Emporia gazette.com
Scary storms? Come back Thursday
Monday will not be a dark and stormy night in Emporia. There won't be a full moon, either. Clear conditions should continue, as they have for the past several days. Daytime highs should warm to the mid-70s for most of the week.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Senior Center considers options to mitigate financial strain
The Emporia Senior Center Board of Directors discussed options to deal with severe financial stress - including the possible sale of the building - during its emergency meeting Monday evening. The board received a presentation on the options before them concerning the current ESC building.
Emporia gazette.com
Willadene Hudson
Willadene Hudson died Thursday, October 27, 2022 at her home. She was 93. She worked at Didde Corporation. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Midwest Cremation, Topeka has arrangements.
Emporia gazette.com
David Lee Schumann
Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas. inside jokes and spicy foods. in Emporia. They later divorced. He is survived by. Elise Succi. He was preceded in death by his father. Emporia. Pastor Eddie Hosch will be officiating. Interment will be in the Memorial Lawn Cemetery. in Emporia. The family will receive...
Emporia gazette.com
Semi driver airlifted after wreck on K-99
A Council Grove man was airlifted Monday morning after losing control of his semi truck and rolling over on Highway 99. According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy James Baker, 75-year-old Martin Gilbert was traveling south on K-99 when, in the 2500 block, he went off the right side of the road and lost control of the fully loaded grain truck. The truck rolled and came to rest upright in the field located on the west side of the road.
Emporia gazette.com
Shirley Faye Finke
Cottonwood Falls, Kansas. Bryant and Faye Pearl (Shepherd) Light House Baptist Church in Emporia, Emporia chapter. of TOPS, Lyon County Historical Society and a volunteer at. In 1957 Shirley married Loren Gentz in Virgil, Kansas. and they later divorced. On July 16, 1968 she married. Monty Finke in Eureka, Kansas....
Emporia gazette.com
Preliminary hearing underway for suspected Avila gunman
Editor's note: This update includes graphic descriptions of the crime scene. Reader discretion is advised. A preliminary hearing is underway for the man accused of pulling the trigger during the murder of 19-year-old Jesus Avila in 2017. Samuel Garcia is one of six men accused of the murder, when Avila...
Comments / 0