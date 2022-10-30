Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Channel 3000
Wisconsin volleyball earns new ranking, Franklin named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week
MADISON, Wis. — After back-to-back wins over top-10 opponents, Wisconsin volleyball has been rewarded two-fold. At the team level, the Badgers move up two spots in the rankings, now 3rd in the AVCA Top 25 Coaches Poll. On the individual level, Sarah Franklin has been named the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week.
Channel 3000
Badger safety John Torchio named a semifinalist for Bednarik Award
MADISON, Wis. — The Jewelry Thief is looking to snatch his biggest prize yet. Badger safety John Torchio was named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced Tuesday. The award is given each year to the best defensive player in college football. Torchio has been...
Channel 3000
Charles L. Barber
LODI – Charles L. Barber, age 92, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022. He was born on December 18, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Charles and Minerva (Penny) Barber. After graduating from Harrison High School in 1947, Chuck began his career as a skilled carpenter working for Capital and Borg Construction in IL.
Channel 3000
Bret J. Carlson
MIDDLETON – On Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, Bret J. Carlson passed away peacefully at age 45 in Middleton, Wisconsin. Born to loving parents in Salt Lake City, Utah, Bret graduated from East High and went on to graduate from the University of Utah in History. Growing up, some of Bret’s most cherished times were spent watching Ute football games with his family in their stadium seats as decades-long season ticket holders. Go Utes!
Channel 3000
Badgers warm up with exhibition win over UW-Eau Claire
MADISON, Wis. — Basketball season is just a week away. The Badgers got a warmup in on Sunday with an exhibition game against UW-Eau Claire. The Badgers never trailed and held the Blugolds under 50 points, taking the win 76-45. Steven Crowl l. ed all scorers with 14 points.
Wisconsin wins exhibition game against UW-Eau Claire 76-45
The Wisconsin Badgers take care of business in an exhibition against UW-Eau Claire at the Kohl Center, winning by 31 points.
Channel 3000
Richard William “Rick” Stevenson
LODI – Richard W. “Rick” Stevenson, age 67, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022. He was born on November 29, 1954, in Poynette, the son of John and Myrna (Barden) Stevenson. After graduating from Lodi High School in 1973, Rick attended MATC earning his automotive technician degree. He married Charlotte Fulk on May 28, 1978, in South Whitley, IN. Rick and Char then moved to the family farm to assist in the operation of Stevenson Brothers Farms. He was a swine superintendent and fair board member of the Lodi Agricultural Fair and a past President of the Columbia County Pork Producers.
‘Tom was special in thousands of peoples’ lives’: Bicyclist hit by car on John Nolen Drive remembered as dedicated musician, educator
MADISON, Wis. — “(He had a) lifelong love of learning, lifelong love of music, but also lifelong love of the people around him.” Laurie Fellenz’s words are just some of those used to describe Tom Heninger. The 71-year-old was killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash last Thursday. Calling Heninger’s dedication to Wisconsin music never-ending would be no understatement. ...
saturdaytradition.com
Logan Brown, former Wisconsin OL, announces transfer destination
Logan Brown entered the transfer portal after being dismissed from Wisconsin on Oct. 13. On Sunday, just over 2 weeks later, Brown has found a new home. The veteran tackle will be transferring to Kansas to play with Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks next year. He announced the move on Twitter Sunday afternoon.
Channel 3000
Lucille M. Mandt
MADISON – Lucille M. Mandt, daughter of Einar and Johanna Olson, passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at the age of 90. She was born in Stoughton on March 29, 1932. Lucille married Thomas O. Mandt on Sept. 11, 1948. She was an excellent cook, loved to bake and can tomatoes and pickles from her garden. She was well known for her lefse. Lucille worked at Oscar Mayer for over 30 years and was also an active member in the church.
Channel 3000
Jeanne Stansfield
Jeanne Ellen Stansfield, age 85 of Hollandale died on Monday, October 31, 2022. She was born on October 27, 1937 in Chicago to Harold Eugene & (Henrietta) Hazel (Campbell) Lachel. Jeanne grew up in Chicago where she attended Catholic school. Jeanne was married in 1953 in Algonquin, Illinois to David Charles Stansfield, Sr. They settled in the Chicago area in a house where the runway for O’Hare Airport was eventually built. They lived in the Chicago area until 1969 when they moved to Daleyville, Wisconsin, and then in January of 1973 they moved to their farm on Highway 39 in rural Hollandale. 10 years ago after her husband David died on September 21, 2012, she sold the farm and moved into the Village of Hollandale. Jeanne worked raising her 8 children. After she moved to Wisconsin she attended the Madison Technical College and earned her LPN. She started her career working at the Methodist Hospital in Madison, Madison Oral Surgery, Ingleside Nursing Home in Mount Horeb, and then she worked as the church secretary in Barneveld. Next she started a parish nurse ministry with the Pecatonica Lutheran Parish of Hollandale, Blanchardville, York Memorial and Trinity Lutheran Churches. She was passionate about building relationships in her community with her patients and helping the community care for their health. Her final employment was with the Dodgeville Hospital in the Home Health department. In 1997 she suffered the first of many strokes that ended her years of employment. She worked hard to overcome this and continued to work for her family and community. Jeanne was a committed and active member of Hollandale Lutheran Church which became New Hope Lutheran in Hollandale. She was a very active leader and member of the ELCA Lutheran Church women’s group. Jeanne was very family oriented and loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jeanne volunteered with the Cub Scouts, being Den Leader many times. She was an amazing cook and served her family and community with her cooking and baking talents, including award-winning pies. She was talented at sewing, making clothing for her family. Also crocheting, knitting and needlepoint. She enjoyed attending theater and concerts, sometimes with her Hollandale area Red Hat friends.
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Madison, WI
One of the best parts of any trip is taking in food options along the way. Every city has a lot to offer, and Madison, WI, is no different. Madison is a city with an isthmus, as two giant lakes – Lake Mendota and Lake Monona, frame either side of the state capitol.
Channel 3000
Robert L. Jackson
Robert L. Jackson, 85 of Fort Atkinson, Wis. died on October 29, 2022, at his home. He was born in Johnson Creek, Wis. to his now-deceased parents, James C. and Dortha Alleyne (Anderson) Jackson. He married Shirley M. Hoffman on June 27, 1964, in the Sullivan Methodist Church. Mr. Jackson...
Channel 3000
Mark Dittmer
Mark Dittmer, age 61, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg from complications of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Mark was born on April 5, 1961, in Madison, WI. His family would like to thank all the staff at Agrace for their care of Mark during the...
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion, but what are the odds of actually winning?
MADISON, Wis. — While kids went door to door for candy on Halloween, adults went gas station to gas station in hopes of scoring another treat – or rather, a billion of them – winning the Powerball lottery. “To get lottery tickets, what else,” said Margaret Virtue, buying the first two tickets at a Speedway in Fitchburg, on her...
Channel 3000
Frances A. Wilson
Frances A. Wilson, age 96 of Spring Green, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Greenway Manor Nursing Home. She was born on October 21, 1926 in Long Beach, CA the daughter of Andrew and Fanny (Strock) Wilson. Frances received a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Doctoral...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man dies after driving through corn & soybean fields, crashing into tree
(WFRV) – A man from the West Bend area died after a crash in Washington County that went through corn and soybean fields. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a crash that resulted in the death of a man in his early sixties. On October 31 around 1 p.m., authorities were made aware of a truck that went through a field and hit an embankment and a tree.
Wisconsin ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Have a Chance to Spin on the ‘Live’ Tour
R, S, T, L, N, E anyone? This December you have a chance to play Wheel of Fortune in Wisconsin!. Wheel of Fortune is called 'America's Game,' for a reason... we all know and love it. Ask a little kid or your grandma how often they catch 'Wheel,' and they'll...
Channel 3000
Zolena E. Holton
Zolena E. Holton, age 97, passed away on Friday October 28, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison, WI. Zoe was born on March 1, 1925 to John and Dena {Dillon) Anderson and grew up in Baraboo, WI. Graduating from high school during World War II, she took a wartime appointment in Washington, DC. She was united in marriage to Joseph E Holton on July 19, 1947 and they raised their family in Spring Green, WI.
Town of Madison officially absorbed by City of Madison, Fitchburg
It's been in the works for decades, but now it's official: The Town of Madison is no more.
Comments / 0