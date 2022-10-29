Read full article on original website
qcnews.com
Company apologizes over confusing North Carolina election texts
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – If you’re like me, you may have received a text like this one, telling you your address and where to cast your vote. “We’ve heard from a number of voters about various mailings that have gone out, as well as text messages with inaccuracies about their voter history from previous elections or even a text message that says they haven’t voted yet,” said the executive director of the state board of elections Karen Brinson.
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to study
North Carolina is remote work-friendlyCody Scott Milewski on Unsplash. So your company is now enabling employees to work remotely. Congratulations, you have the ultimate freedom! But the million-dollar question is, where should you move to?
WCNC
Robinson social media post makes light, doubts details of Pelosi attack
RALEIGH, N.C. — A post on Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s personal Facebook page appears to make light of and cast doubt on details surrounding the attack last week on the husband of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “I’m sorry Paul I don’t believe you or the...
Talk of hate and tone policing mark fierce campaign for the CMS District 4 board seat
As the final week of early voting began, an already fierce District 4 Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board race got even more intense. Incumbent Carol Sawyer posted on her Facebook page that she was “distressed and saddened by the number of early voters who are transphobic and hateful towards LGBTQ+ students and teachers.”
Homebuilder begins latest infill project here, invests in SouthPark
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-based homebuilder is set to debut an investment made in the SouthPark area as it gears up to start its newest townhouse community here. Copper Builders expects to begin vertical construction in two to three weeks on Skyline Townes at 961 Seigle Ave., where it has plans for 21 townhouses, said Tim Pratt, company president. An entity affiliated with Copper bought the acre parcel there in July 2021 for $1.675 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records.
Holiday Marketplaces Return To Mint Hill’s Historical Village
MINT HILL, NC – On Saturday, October 15, crowds spent a beautiful autumn morning strolling through Mint Hill’s historical village for the first annual Autumn Jubilee. Although it was billed as the “first annual” event of its name, similar events have taken place in the Historical Village in the past. The last Autumn Jubilee took place in 2017, and there was a popular “Christmas in the Village” event held in November of 2020. “We figured with the growth of Mint Hill, it was time to bring it back!” said a Farmer’s Market representative.
WHSV
First flight from SHD to Charlotte departed Tuesday morning
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD) has flights available through a new carrier. Contour is now providing flights to Charlotte, and their first flight out of Augusta County took off Tuesday, Nov. 1. The flight is about an hour and a half long. While Contour...
Union County principal surprised with principal of the year award
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Public Schools has announced its 2022-2023 principal of the year. Piedmont Middle School’s Dr. Cassie Eley received the honor. She beat out nine other finalists to become the district’s principal of the year. Eley was surprised with a drumline Monday as...
RANKED: These are CLT’s top flight destinations
CHARLOTTE — The Big Apple is a popular destination for travelers catching a flight out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31 of this year, there were 45,183 total flights between the Charlotte airport and its top-20 destinations, ranked by departing flight count. Three New York City-area airports accounted for almost 19% of those flights.
WRAL
'Genocide' abortion demonstration stirs controversy on UNC Charlotte's campus
A group calling abortion genocide has stirred controversy at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Students were shocked to see posters of aborted fetuses. Many students wanted the images removed from campus as soon as possible. A group calling abortion genocide has stirred controversy at the University of North...
Farmers market at Mooresville YMCA forced out by new town ordinance
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Monday marked the last day for Josh’s Farmers Market at their Lowe’s YMCA location. Owner Josh Graham says the Town of Mooresville forced his business out of its current location after fining the YMCA for allowing them on their property. Town leaders say the open-air market violates their new […]
'Lines have been crossed' | CMS school board candidate accuses incumbent of overstepping at polling location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board race continues to face conflict after a day at the polls. Stephanie Sneed, who is running to unseat incumbent board member Carol Sawyer, accused Sawyer of making her son cry. "Yesterday, when I asked my 9-year-old son how it was being at...
csengineermag.com
Uncommon MSE Wall Failure Calls for Unique Geotechnical Solutions
Stabilizing a Mechanically Stabilized Earth (MSE) wall in proximity to an occupied five-story glass office building was a task unto itself for UMA Geotechnical Construction and its team of engineers. The need to revise plans three times during construction and work near the wall when it unexpectedly started rapidly failing, however, proved to be one of the greatest challenges on this project.
Pineville’s Main Street experiencing rapid business growth
PINEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Like many parts of our region, small business owners are facing increasing rent. Pineville’s historic downtown is no exception. “Change is coming,” the owner of Slices Allen Jacksons said. Over the last 12 years, Jackson has witnessed the ebb and flow of Pineville’s historic downtown. “I’ve seen a lot […]
thecharlotteweekly.com
UCPS taps Piedmont Middle’s Eley as Principal of the Year
MONROE – Union County Public Schools named Piedmont Middle School’s Cassie Eley as the district’s 2022-23 Principal of the Year. Piedmont Middle School students and educators packed the gymnasium on Oct. 31 for the announcement. Eley was surprised to hear a drumline playing and see people clapping when she stepped through the doors. She was led to center court as Superintendent Andrew Houlihan declared her the Principal of the Year.
charlottemagazine.com
A 2022 Look at Breakfast in Charlotte
Suddenly, it seems, this city is filled with roughly a million ways to eat breakfast. You can break your fast at farmers markets, food trucks, old-school lunch counters, and gourmet bistros that serve espresso martinis alongside chorizo-and-queso omelets. (Is breakfast the new dinner?) Have your eggs in a taco and your cereal in a milkshake. Feast on vegan chicken and waffles, gluten-free cinnamon rolls, and cannoli-flavored cruffins.
WCNC
VERIFY: Must realtors disclose that someone died in a house they're selling?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you like spooky things, then you probably love haunted houses. But no one wants to actually live in one. Charlotte is still a pretty hot real estate market, and many people are wondering if sellers are required to tell a potential buyer if someone died in their home. It sounds like a silly question, but buyers have plenty of reasons to be particular, especially when you might have to pay above the asking price to secure a bid on a listing.
macaronikid.com
The City of Rock Hill offers The Works!
The Works! career exploration is a FREE program designed for high school students who are likely to enter the workforce immediately after high school graduation. The Works! program offers opportunities for students to have hands-on experiences learning the different career opportunities our municipal system and utilities have to offer. Check...
Raleigh News & Observer
York County wants $81M stake in Panthers site bankruptcy. Judge could decide today
A federal judge is expected to rule today on how much of a voting claim York County will have in the bankruptcy battle over the failed Carolina Panthers Rock Hill site. York County’s lawyers claimed in a court hearing Friday in Delaware bankruptcy court it’s owed $81 million in lost tax money a David Tepper company should have used on road improvements as well as lost future tax revenue after the project collapsed. York County wants $81 million worth of voting rights in the bankruptcy confirmation set for November.
charlottemagazine.com
A Survey of Charlotte’s Tastiest Biscuits
Even without the alliteration, Biscuit Saturdays at Wentworth & Fenn are a worthy complement to Taco Tuesdays. Chef-owner Samantha Allen, one of the city’s premier names in pastry, spotlights both sweet and savory biscuits. During a recent visit, the gorgeous Shishito & Goat Cheese Biscuit ($6) on the counter was a surprise, even if Allen is known for her flavor combinations. The shishito is an East Asian pepper that’s milder than a jalapeño—a superb partner for a biscuit infused with goat cheese, garlic, and onion compound butter. Just writing this has me counting down to Saturday. —Andy Smith.
