CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you like spooky things, then you probably love haunted houses. But no one wants to actually live in one. Charlotte is still a pretty hot real estate market, and many people are wondering if sellers are required to tell a potential buyer if someone died in their home. It sounds like a silly question, but buyers have plenty of reasons to be particular, especially when you might have to pay above the asking price to secure a bid on a listing.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO