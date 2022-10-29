Read full article on original website
Shaine Casas Rips 48.84 SCM 100 Back For New World Cup Record, Now #3 All-Time
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) World Record: 48.33, Coleman Stewart (USA) – 2021. World Jr. Record: 48.90, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2017. World Cup Record: 48.88, Jiayu Xu (CHN) – 2018. PODIUM:. Shaine Casas (USA)...
Louise Hansson Wanted to Give Maggie MacNeil a Challenge and Wound Up with a PB
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) World champion Louise Hansson ended the Toronto World Cup with a PB in her main event, the 100 fly, clocking 55.0 next to Maggie MacNeil’s 54.7. Hansson was very pleased with this result and will now be chasing 54 for the remainder of the short-course season.
2022 FINA World Cup: Toronto – Day 3 Finals Live Recap
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) It’s time for the last session of the Toronto stop of the 2022 FINA World Cup. There’s another eleven podiums up for grabs tonight, and there’s also a tight race at the World Cup rankings.
World Cup Me Gold Medal Jeet Kar Marwan Elkamash Ne Banai History
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Marwan Elkamash Ne World Cup Mei Gold Medal Jeet Kar History Create Kar Di Hai. Aisa Karne Wale Wo Pahle Egyptian Man Bann Gye Hai. In 28-Year-Old Swimmer Ne Men’s 800 Free Ke...
Star-Studded Group of Americans Headline Entry List For Indy World Cup
SCM (25 meters) The third and final leg of the 2022 FINA World Cup series is set to kick off on Thursday from the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis, and a loaded group of American swimmers will be joining the fray. Some of the nation’s best will join the circuit...
Matthew Temple Had a Tough Transition to SCM Season
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Australian sprinter Matthew Temple is back at racing after a longer break after the long course season. He was still training after Comm Games and competed at Duel in the Pool before his break, so he is in the thick of training and racing currently. Temple, a Melbourne native, is looking forward to the upcoming short-course world championships in Melbourne later this year.
World Champions Razzetti & Miressi Head To Nico Sapio Trophy
XLVIII NICO SAPIO TROPHY (ITA) FINA Short Course World Championships-qualifying event. Although top guns to the tune of Gabriele Detti, Gregorio Paltrinieri, Thomas Ceccon, Simona Quadarella and Benedetta Pilato are absent from the entry list, this year’s Nico Sapio Trophy is still offering a stacked lineup of Italian talent.
FINA To Add Women’s 1500 Free At Indy World Cup For “World Junior Record Attempt”
Although the 1500 free was not originally a scheduled event at the Indianapolis stop of the 2022 FINA World Cup, FINA has approved the addition of a head-to-head women’s 1500 free race between Katie Grimes and Alexa Reyna set to occur after the preliminary heats session of the meet on Friday, November 4. The race was labeled as a “World Junior Record attempt”, allowing both swimmers to attempt to break Merve Tuncel‘s World Junior record time of 15:45.29 (and for Reyna, to beat Laure Manadou’s French record time of 15:42.39 as well).
Nic Fink on Swimming Without Pressure, Nearing Finish of Grad School
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Staying true to the past year and a half, breaststroker Nic Fink has been competing pressure-free in these later years of his career. Fink says he’s accomplished everything he’d wanted to in his career and the rest is icing on the cake, allowing himself to swim freely. This has paid dividends for the world champion, both figuratively and literally, as he has won more races than ever before and reaped the earnings from said victories.
The Canadian Swimming Fans Took Over On Night 3 Of The Toronto World Cup
Fans of Canadian swimming took control of the post-race area on the last night of the Toronto World Cup, creating a mob-like presence above the pool area. The crowd, which was mostly comprised of children who had come to watch the races, grew to nearly 100 on Sunday night. After each race, athletes exiting the racing area were met with a wave of screams asking for photos, autographs, and a wave from their favorite swimmers.
Japanese Olympic Finalist Yasuhiro Koseki Announces Retirement
Japanese national record holder and 2016 Olympian Yasuhiro Koseki announced his retirement after dealing with a lingering arm injury. Archive photo via Peter Sukenik/www.petersukenik.com. Olympic finalist Yasuhiro Koseki of Japan has decided to hang up his goggles, announcing his retirement from competitive swimming at the age of 30. “I have...
Manaudou, Grousset & Bonnet Head To French Elite SC Championships
SCM (25m) The 2022 French Elite Short Course Championships are nearly upon us, with action kicking off from Chartres beginning tomorrow, November 3rd. The 4-day affair represents a qualifying opportunity for this year’s FINA Short Course World Championships set for Melbourne, Australia next month. Among the entrants for Chartres...
“Like a Poison in My Veins”: Adam Peaty Motivated by Recent Podium Miss
“Incredibly useful,” Adam Peaty said of his rare 100 breast defeat serving as motivation. “It’s like a poison in my veins." Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. After placing fourth in the 100 breast at the Commonwealth Games in July, Adam Peaty said he needed to “find...
Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Beata Nelson
With six wins under her belt through two legs of the FINA World Cup series, Nelson has positioned herself to vie for the overall title this weekend in Indy. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a...
Pallavi Sejwal Ne Swimming Mein Jeeta 3 Medals – Indian Swimming News
Pallavi ne 50m freestyle butterfly mei ek gold medal, 200m backstroke mei ek silver medal aur 400m freestyle categories mei ek bronze medal jeeta. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Ludhiana ke GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, ki BEd 3rd Semester ki student Pallavi Sejwal ne Panjab University...
Jayant Ek Promising Swimmer Ki Tarah Ubharte Huye – Indian Swimming News
Jayant Punj, Ek Young State Aur National Level Promising Swimmer Hai. Ye Class 12th (Non-Medical) Ke Student Hai Chandigarh Ke AKSIPS 41 Smart School Ke. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Jayant Punj, Ek Young State Aur National Level Promising Swimmer Hai. Ye Class 12th (Non-Medical) Ke Student Hai Chandigarh...
“Jaise Mere Veins Mei Poison Ho”: Adam Peaty
July Mei Huye Commonwealth Games Mein 100 Breast Mei 4th Position Par Rah Jaane Ke Baad, Adam Peaty Ne Kaha Tha Ki Unhe “Us Spark Ko Phir Se Find Krna Hai.” Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. July Mei Huye Commonwealth Games Mein 100 Breast Mei 4th Position...
Do You Love Swimming? See 3,972 Swim Jobs You Might Love
If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming! Go here to see 3,970 Swim Jobs. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming! Go here to see 3,970 Swim Jobs.
