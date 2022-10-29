SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Staying true to the past year and a half, breaststroker Nic Fink has been competing pressure-free in these later years of his career. Fink says he’s accomplished everything he’d wanted to in his career and the rest is icing on the cake, allowing himself to swim freely. This has paid dividends for the world champion, both figuratively and literally, as he has won more races than ever before and reaped the earnings from said victories.

2 DAYS AGO