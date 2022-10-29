Read full article on original website
NBC4 Today Olde Towne East shooting
Ohio sues Dollar General
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s top lawyer said his office has filed a lawsuit against Dollar General, accusing the retailer of using deceptive pricing practices. According to Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s office, 12 complaints were made to his office between March 2021 and August 2022 for deceptive pricing at Dollar General stores in Cuyahoga, […]
Columbus police: DNA connects murder victim to man killed by police at hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said DNA evidence has connected a murder victim with a man shot and killed by police and security at a Westerville hospital in 2021. Police said blood found on the interior doorknob and the victim’s cane linked the suspect, Miles Monsay Jackson, to the murder victim, Ticardo Lawayne Williams, […]
Lockdown at Dominion Middle School lifted after police search
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus middle school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after police received calls about an unknown person. According to a spokesperson with Columbus City Schools, police received a call just before 8 a.m. about a potentially unknown person inside Dominion Middle School. The school was placed on lockdown as police […]
Columbus officers and teacher among applicants for new Springfield police chief
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus City Schools teacher and several members of the Columbus Division of Police are among the nearly 30 applicants competing to serve as the next chief of Springfield police. A total of 29 applications were submitted last month for the position of police chief for the Springfield police, according to […]
New grocery store opening in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A grocery store is scheduled to open Thursday in north Columbus. ALDI will open its doors at 9 a.m. at its new location at 5455 N. High St. and will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. According to the company, the first 100 customers will receive a gift […]
Four-year-old child dies after being hit by car in northeast Columbus
Columbus scrapyard under investigation for over 80 alleged incidents of fraud
Police: Man steals donation jar in Whitehall
Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Lake Hope State Park
One injured in Northland drive-by shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people were lured into a trap and one was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Northland area of Columbus. The three victims were dealing with a flat tire at a gas station when an unidentified man offered to help them. He instructed the victims to follow him to the […]
Columbus Urban League announces $6.5 million donation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Urban League announced a $6.5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott on Monday. It’s one of the largest single planned gifts in the organization’s 104 year history. The Columbus Urban League’s mission is to be an advocate and resource for Black and urban communities. This funding will allow for […]
Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back in Ohio?
NBC Today election info
Man dies after being shot in South Linden
Man pleads guilty to 2020 fatal shooting during fight in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a fatal shooting in southeast Columbus in May 2020. Frank Demontae Turner, who was 17 at the time of his arrest in July of 2020, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter with a three-year firearm specification and was sentenced to between 11 […]
Construction progresses in Ohio State’s Carmenton innovation district
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Named for a song, Carmenton today rings with the sounds of power tools and the high-pitched beeps of construction trucks. The first of an expected many private enterprises has opened in Ohio State University’s west campus innovation district, and the first three school-owned buildings are taking shape toward completion […]
Man guilty in fatal 2020 shooting at east Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been found guilty of murder and attempted murder charges in connection with a 2020 shooting at an east Columbus bar. On Friday, a jury found Shawn M. Mapp Jr., 36, guilty of aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, and felonious assault. Mapp was accused of shooting Adrian Hardy, […]
Columbus' Ann B. Walker, journalist and trailblazer, turns 99
Man in stable condition after being shot near Downtown
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in stable condition after being shot in the cheek just east of Downtown. Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, Columbus police responded to a call on a person with a gun. According to a report, the officers stopped a car on State Street in Olde Towne East and […]
