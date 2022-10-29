ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today Olde Towne East shooting

Local doctor talks about RSV vaccine study findings. Local doctor talks about RSV vaccine study findings. Columbus’ Ann B. Walker, journalist and trailblazer, …. Trailblazer, crusher of glass ceilings, and esteemed journalist Ann B. Walker celebrated her 99th birthday in Wolfe Park Tuesday. Full story: https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus/columbus-ann-b-walker-journalist-and-trailblazer-turns-99/ Strong RSV vaccine...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sues Dollar General

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s top lawyer said his office has filed a lawsuit against Dollar General, accusing the retailer of using deceptive pricing practices. According to Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s office, 12 complaints were made to his office between March 2021 and August 2022 for deceptive pricing at Dollar General stores in Cuyahoga, […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Lockdown at Dominion Middle School lifted after police search

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus middle school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after police received calls about an unknown person. According to a spokesperson with Columbus City Schools, police received a call just before 8 a.m. about a potentially unknown person inside Dominion Middle School. The school was placed on lockdown as police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New grocery store opening in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A grocery store is scheduled to open Thursday in north Columbus. ALDI will open its doors at 9 a.m. at its new location at 5455 N. High St. and will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. According to the company, the first 100 customers will receive a gift […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus scrapyard under investigation for over 80 alleged incidents of fraud

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein is cracking down on a Southside scrapyard that he said accepted dozens of fraudulent vehicle titles or stolen cars for cash. https://nbc4i.co/3TXmBx5. Columbus scrapyard under investigation for over 80 …. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein is...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man steals donation jar in Whitehall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Vicki Saunders has lived at Hampton Woods Apartments since July of 2021, and the lease agreement, she said, states that residents will be billed for water. City seeks feedback on proposed ban on flavored tobacco …. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Council is considering...
WHITEHALL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Lake Hope State Park

McARTHUR, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was flown to a Columbus hospital last weekend with serious injuries after being attacked by three dogs in Vinton County. https://nbc4i.co/3TQEz4k. Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Lake Hope …. McARTHUR, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was flown to a Columbus hospital...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One injured in Northland drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people were lured into a trap and one was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Northland area of Columbus. The three victims were dealing with a flat tire at a gas station when an unidentified man offered to help them. He instructed the victims to follow him to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Urban League announces $6.5 million donation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Urban League announced a $6.5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott on Monday. It’s one of the largest single planned gifts in the organization’s 104 year history. The Columbus Urban League’s mission is to be an advocate and resource for Black and urban communities. This funding will allow for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back in Ohio?

Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back …. Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back in Ohio?. Murder trial postponed for former cop in Andre’ Hill …. Murder trial postponed for former cop in Andre' Hill shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3h3WTbH. Columbus police: DNA connects murder victim to...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC Today election info

Overnight Weather Forecast 10-30-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3zt2izc. As Breast Cancer Awareness Month ends, Ohio State …. As Breast Cancer Awareness Month ends, Ohio State doctors push early detection. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3SVHtTP. Mothers help Columbus kids celebrate Halloween while …. Mothers help Columbus kids celebrate Halloween while honoring their lost children....
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dies after being shot in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Halloween night has come around once again, which means trick or treating around Columbus and central Ohio. Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Lake Hope …. McARTHUR, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was flown to a Columbus hospital last weekend with serious injuries after...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Construction progresses in Ohio State’s Carmenton innovation district

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Named for a song, Carmenton today rings with the sounds of power tools and the high-pitched beeps of construction trucks. The first of an expected many private enterprises has opened in Ohio State University’s west campus innovation district, and the first three school-owned buildings are taking shape toward completion […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man guilty in fatal 2020 shooting at east Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been found guilty of murder and attempted murder charges in connection with a 2020 shooting at an east Columbus bar. On Friday, a jury found Shawn M. Mapp Jr., 36, guilty of aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, and felonious assault. Mapp was accused of shooting Adrian Hardy, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus' Ann B. Walker, journalist and trailblazer, turns 99

Trailblazer, crusher of glass ceilings, and esteemed journalist Ann B. Walker celebrated her 99th birthday in Wolfe Park Tuesday. Full story: https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus/columbus-ann-b-walker-journalist-and-trailblazer-turns-99/ Columbus’ Ann B. Walker, journalist and trailblazer, …. Trailblazer, crusher of glass ceilings, and esteemed journalist Ann B. Walker celebrated her 99th birthday in Wolfe Park Tuesday....
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man in stable condition after being shot near Downtown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in stable condition after being shot in the cheek just east of Downtown. Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, Columbus police responded to a call on a person with a gun. According to a report, the officers stopped a car on State Street in Olde Towne East and […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy