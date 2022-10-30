Read full article on original website
Eco-saboteur Joseph Dibee ordered to complete community service, given no added time in custody
A federal judge Tuesday sentenced eco-saboteur Joseph M. Dibee to community service but no extra time in custody, rejecting the government’s call for a seven-year-plus prison term for the Seattle man who was a fugitive for more than a decade before he pleaded guilty to committing two arsons in Oregon and California.
