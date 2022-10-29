ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12-year-old shot on West Side

By Tahman Bradley
WGN News
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — A 12-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday on Chicago’s West Side.

According to police, the boy was in the 1000 block of West 13th Street in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood around 5 p.m. when he was shot in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital and police say he is in good condition.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

No one is in custody.

Police are investigating.

fox32chicago.com

17-year-old shot in neck on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A teenager was shot several times and hospitalized early Wednesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was walking around 3:24 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Laramie Avenue when someone inside a passing red vehicle started shooting, police said. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the neck...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in Fernwood shooting

CHICAGO - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting last month in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Corey Monegain, 25, is accused of shooting a 22-year-old man on Oct. 14 in the 10200 block of South LaSalle Street, according to Chicago police. Monegain was arrested...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

7 vehicles stolen over two-week period on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Seven vehicles have been stolen in West Garfield Park over a two-week period. According to police, mostly Kia and Hyundai vehicles are being targeted. The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:. 4400 block of West Fulton on Oct. 19 at midnight. 4100 block of West Washington...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunshot victim shows up to Chicago hospital critically wounded

CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. The 25-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center around 9 p.m., according to Chicago police. He was listed in critical condition, police...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 19, shot in Gresham

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the Gresham neighborhood. The 19-year-old was walking around 9:25 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Wood Street when shots rang out from a group of males standing in the alley, police said. He suffered a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago burglar hits Mug's Pizza & Ribs on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A burglary on the Northwest Side was caught on camera.Video shows the thief throwing a brick through the glass front door. It happened at Mug's Pizza and Ribs, on Harlem Avenue, near Touhy Avenue.The burglar then calmly walked behind the counter and made off with an entire safe.Anyone who recognizes the car of the suspect is asked to call police.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Body camera shows Chicago police shooting that left a man dead in Old Town

Chicago’s police oversight agency, COPA, released videos today of the police shooting that killed a man in Old Town on October 2. COPA previously announced that the man, identified by the medical examiner’s office as 20-year-old Antonio Fitzgerald Calmese, fired a gun toward officers before they returned fire and killed him. The exchange of gunfire came after an officer deployed his Taser twice, but the device’s prongs “did not appear to make contact” with the man, COPA said.
CHICAGO, IL
Highlands Today

Chicago shooting: 13 dead, including 3 children in drive-by shooting

At least 13 people were shot and killed in a shooting in Chicago on Monday night, police said. According to Chicago Police Superintendent David O’Neill Brown, it happened around 9:30 p.m. as a crowd gathered at the corner of California Avenue and Polk Street. One person was also hit...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Customer hits hairstylist with car

A salon worker was hit three times by a car driven by a customer who refused to pay for services rendered at 12:50 p.m., Oct. 28. The female offender left the salon, located in the first block of Madison Street, without paying and got into a black Honda SUV. While...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 33, shot in Little Village

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The 33-year-old was walking toward his car around 8:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Christiana Avenue when he was shot at by someone in a black sedan, police said. He suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

18-year-old shot multiple times in Back of the Yards during attempted robbery

CHICAGO - A 18-year-old was shot multiple times in the early hours of Monday morning as he said he was fighting off an attempted robbery by two men, authorities said. According to police, the incident happened around 2:34 a.m. early Monday morning on the 1800 block of W. 43rd Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the city's southwest side.
CHICAGO, IL
