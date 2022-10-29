ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said following Tuesday practice

After another successful trip to Jacksonville, the Georgia Bulldogs return home with a huge matchup awaiting them on Saturday. No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) is set for a matchup with an SEC divisional foe this week in No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC). The Bulldogs are coming off a 42-20 victory over Florida, while Tennessee took care of Kentucky by a 44-6 margin on Saturday.
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Was Asked About The Auburn Job

Auburn was the story of the day on Monday in college football. The university announced the firing of Bryan Harsin during the afternoon after the team lost to Arkansas on Saturday. That loss dropped the Tigers' record to 3-5 overall after they finished 6-7 in Harsin's inaugural season last year.
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Jackson woman’s banana pudding recipe wins in national contest

Jackson resident Tina Greenwood Frye’s banana pudding recipe recently won fourth place in the National Banana Pudding Cookoff held Oct. 7-8 in Centerville, Tenn. Cooks from across the U.S. submit their recipes and only 10 finalists are chosen. Frye’s chocolate honey hazelnut banana pudding made the cut.
accesswdun.com

Monroe man airlifted for care after Rabun County wreck

A Rabun County wreck late Friday seriously injured a Walton County man. David Nix, 56, of Monroe was airlifted after his westbound Jeep Wrangler traveled off Plum Orchard Road near Clayton and struck an embankment with its right side, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The Jeep then traveled across...
accesswdun.com

Jefferson driver faces charges in death of Toccoa man

A Jackson County man seriously injured in a wreck Tuesday afternoon in Franklin County faces charges in the death of a Toccoa man. Johnny Burton Freeman, 78, died when his Cadillac DeVille collided with a Ford F-250 pickup truck on Grady School Road at Stone Bridge Road, the Georgia State Patrol said.
accesswdun.com

Five people injured in Hall County wreck

Five people were injured Monday morning in a Hall County accident. The accident shut down Highway 53 near Sundance Drive for most of the busiest commute times. Wet road conditions may be to blame. The Georgia State Patrol says that a Chevrolet Colorado traveling east on Dawsonville Highway around 7:20...
accesswdun.com

Raids in Hart, Franklin counties lead to numerous gang arrests

Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland said six simultaneous search warrants executed Thursday in Hart and Franklin counties led to 11 arrests, including two for conspiracy to commit murder. Cleveland said the search warrants were the culmination of an ongoing drug, gang, and violent activity investigation. “Right now, we can't say...
thechampionnewspaper.com

Secretary of Veterans Affairs discusses new benefits for veterans, inspects Decatur facility

Expanded healthcare benefits are now available for many veterans, according to Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis Richard McDonough. McDonough was recently joined by Sen. Jon Ossoff at the Atlanta VA Medical Center in Decatur to discuss the new Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act as well as give updates on some of the challenges the center has faced after an inspection was completed of the facility.
