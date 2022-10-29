Read full article on original website
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said following Tuesday practice
After another successful trip to Jacksonville, the Georgia Bulldogs return home with a huge matchup awaiting them on Saturday. No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) is set for a matchup with an SEC divisional foe this week in No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC). The Bulldogs are coming off a 42-20 victory over Florida, while Tennessee took care of Kentucky by a 44-6 margin on Saturday.
College Football Playoff: Georgia not ranked No. 1 in committee’s first top 25 of the season
ATHENS, Ga. — The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season are out and Georgia isn’t at the top of the list. The playoff committee ranked the defending champions as the No. 3 team in the country on Tuesday night. The top six teams were: No. 1...
Georgia vs. Tennessee preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?
It's not often we get a "Game of the Century" in the regular season, but the Week 10 college football slate could give us just that as Georgia and Tennessee square off in a battle of 1 vs. 2 teams on Saturday. Everything appears to be on the line for both teams. The winner remains undefeated and ...
Look: Deion Sanders Was Asked About The Auburn Job
Auburn was the story of the day on Monday in college football. The university announced the firing of Bryan Harsin during the afternoon after the team lost to Arkansas on Saturday. That loss dropped the Tigers' record to 3-5 overall after they finished 6-7 in Harsin's inaugural season last year.
Betting Lines Making Major Movements in Georgia vs Tennessee
When the betting lines first opened in Vegas for Saturday's mega matchup between the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 2 ranked Tennessee Volunteers, the Bulldogs were a 12.5 point favorite in a game that carried a team total of 59.5 points. As of Tuesday morning, however, the ...
247Sports
Bryan Harsin fired at Auburn: Reaction after Tigers part ways with football coach
Harsin's lone SEC win this fall came in overtime against Missouri in September, which followed a blowout home loss to Penn State that seemed to get things moving behind the scenes relating his future. A blown lead against LSU came after that, along with a 32-point loss at Georgia that poured gasoline on Harsin's seat.
saturdaydownsouth.com
DJ Chester, 4-star 2023 OT out of Georgia, reveals final 6 days ahead of commitment
DJ Chester is ready to make his commitment. The elite offensive lineman out of McDonough, Georgia shared a final 6 and set his commitment for Thursday. Auburn, LSU and Ole Miss are finalists for Chester, along with Florida State, Florida A&M and Michigan. Chester is listed at 6-5, 300 pounds....
Joel Klatt Explains Michigan's Ranking: Non-Conference Schedule Was A "Joke"
FOX Sports' Joel Klatt sent some shots the College Football Playoff Committee's way after seeing the reveal of their first rankings on Tuesday night. The Clemson Tigers edged Michigan for the fourth and final spot if the season were to end today. With Klatt calling the Wolverines non-conference matchups this year a "joke."
WJCL
Local teams bring home hardware at the GHSA State Fast Pitch Softball Tournament
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Buford’s 9-1 victory over East Coweta in the Class 7A championship game gave the program its 11th state title and first since 2016 while bringing the GHSA State Fast Pitch Softball Tournament to a close Saturday in Columbus. Buford defeated Parkview 9-1, East Coweta 2-1,...
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
Georgia enters semiconductor sector with $600M factory groundbreaking
A South Korean company with technology developed in partnership with Georgia Tech broke ground Tuesday on a giant new semiconductor materials factory east of Atlanta, signaling Georgia’s first foray into computer chip manufacturing.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Jackson woman’s banana pudding recipe wins in national contest
Jackson resident Tina Greenwood Frye’s banana pudding recipe recently won fourth place in the National Banana Pudding Cookoff held Oct. 7-8 in Centerville, Tenn. Cooks from across the U.S. submit their recipes and only 10 finalists are chosen. Frye’s chocolate honey hazelnut banana pudding made the cut.
accesswdun.com
Monroe man airlifted for care after Rabun County wreck
A Rabun County wreck late Friday seriously injured a Walton County man. David Nix, 56, of Monroe was airlifted after his westbound Jeep Wrangler traveled off Plum Orchard Road near Clayton and struck an embankment with its right side, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The Jeep then traveled across...
accesswdun.com
Jefferson driver faces charges in death of Toccoa man
A Jackson County man seriously injured in a wreck Tuesday afternoon in Franklin County faces charges in the death of a Toccoa man. Johnny Burton Freeman, 78, died when his Cadillac DeVille collided with a Ford F-250 pickup truck on Grady School Road at Stone Bridge Road, the Georgia State Patrol said.
accesswdun.com
Five people injured in Hall County wreck
Five people were injured Monday morning in a Hall County accident. The accident shut down Highway 53 near Sundance Drive for most of the busiest commute times. Wet road conditions may be to blame. The Georgia State Patrol says that a Chevrolet Colorado traveling east on Dawsonville Highway around 7:20...
accesswdun.com
Raids in Hart, Franklin counties lead to numerous gang arrests
Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland said six simultaneous search warrants executed Thursday in Hart and Franklin counties led to 11 arrests, including two for conspiracy to commit murder. Cleveland said the search warrants were the culmination of an ongoing drug, gang, and violent activity investigation. “Right now, we can't say...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Secretary of Veterans Affairs discusses new benefits for veterans, inspects Decatur facility
Expanded healthcare benefits are now available for many veterans, according to Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis Richard McDonough. McDonough was recently joined by Sen. Jon Ossoff at the Atlanta VA Medical Center in Decatur to discuss the new Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act as well as give updates on some of the challenges the center has faced after an inspection was completed of the facility.
Traffic stop leads to massive meth lab bust in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Federal authorities say they have busted a large meth lab in Gwinnett County that has ties to a Mexican drug cartel. A Drug Enforcement Administration agent says a truck stopped in Banks County yielded over 100 pounds of multicolored methamphetamine. “The meth was all colored,...
