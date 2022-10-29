ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Notre Dame tops No. 16 Syracuse in 41-24 road win

By Associated Press
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j0T6d_0irgujRX00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — All it took was one play for the Irish to know it might be their lucky day.

Brandon Joseph returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game, tailback Audric Estimé rushed for 123 yards and scored twice in the fourth quarter to thwart a Syracuse rally, and Notre Dame defeated the No. 16 Orange 41-24 on Saturday.

“It was huge. To start the game on defense and the very first play to get a pick-six, that’s how you want to start if you can,” Notre Dame first-year coach Marcus Freeman said. “It was a huge momentum builder for everybody.”

And the momentum lasted, even after Syracuse marched right down the field and scored to tie it.

Notre Dame (5-3) has won five of six since opening the season with losses at Ohio State and at home to Marshall. The Irish have won 26 consecutive regular-season games against ACC opponents, and they’ve played some of their best football on the road, including a 45-32 win at No. 21 North Carolina.

“Just the urgency we have as a program to improve,” Freeman said. “Not to stay the course. it’s fix the course. Fix the mistakes. There has to be a sense of urgency from the top down to fix the mistakes.”

Syracuse (6-2) suffered its first loss of the season last week at Clemson , blowing an 11-point halftime lead and falling 27-21. Star tailback Sean Tucker only had five carries in that game and coach Dino Babers vowed that would not happen again. It didn’t.

Tucker finished with 60 yards on 16 carries and scored on a 4-yard run in the final minute of the third quarter to pull Syracuse within 24-17. But the Orange were operating without starting quarterback Garrett Shrader, who was kept out of the game in the second half because of an undisclosed injury.

Shrader, a dangerous dual threat and the key to the offense, rushed only twice for 2 yards and completed 5 of 14 passes for just 35 yards and a 13-yard touchdown pass to Oronde Gadsden II.

“I’m really disappointed about the loss but still feel good about this football team,” Babers said. “We’re 6-2, the two opponents that we just played were extremely, extremely physical. Obviously, some of that stuff has taken a toll. I told the team to stay together which we will do.”

Backup quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson sparked the Orange, including a 23-yard pass to Damien Alford to set up Tucker’s score and added a 13-yard TD pass to D’Marcus Adams late in the fourth. But a tipped pass was intercepted by Notre Dame’s Marist Liufau less than 2 minutes into the final quarter and Estimé scored on an 11-yard run, then added a 2-yard touchdown run midway through the period.

“That was the moment for me when I thought ‘We got it,’ ” Freeman said of the interception. “It was good to see this team battle.”

Syracuse entered the game leading the ACC in total defense, but its run defense was exposed by Clemson. The Tigers rushed for 293 yards on 60 tries and the Irish were intent on doing the same, relying on their huge offensive line and the punishing runs of Estimé and Logan Diggs, who had 20 carries apiece. They took turns during a 55-yard scoring drive, all but two of the plays on the ground with Diggs scoring on a 3-yard run midway through the second quarter to give the Irish a 14-7 lead.

Notre Dame outgained Syracuse 246-61 on the ground.

“We’re just going to run after you. You’re going to have to stop us,”Estimé said. “If you’re not stopping us, we’re going to keep on doing it until the game’s over. Just showed our identity today.”

Irish quarterback Drew Pyne, who was rarely pressured, threw to tight end Michael Mayer for 37 yards and again for 11 more before Jayden Thomas’s TD catch gave the Irish a 21-7 lead with 17 seconds left in the opening half.

MAYER’S MARKS

Mayer entered the game needing 25 yards to become the Irish’s all-time leader in receiving yards for the position — and it did. He finished with three catches for 54 yards and has 1,870 to best Tyler Eifert’s record of 1,840 yards set from 2009-12.

Mayer has caught at least one pass in 32 straight games and needs one touchdown catch to break a tie with Ken MacAfee 1974-77 for most in a career — both have 15.

12TH MAN

Syracuse attracted its second straight sellout crowd, which had an early effect in the indoors stadium. The Irish were called for two false starts and Blake Grupe missed a 39-yard field goal late in the first quarter.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Syracuse fell only two spots after the loss at Clemson, but this loss will drop the Orange a lot.

THE TAKEAWAY

Notre Dame: The Irish have rebounded nicely after their awful start and now have defeated two ranked teams on the road. They’ll get their biggest test of the season next week when they host No. 5 Clemson next Saturday.

Syracuse: Shrader was one of the main keys to the team’s success, and he’s the acknowledged leader. Del Rio-Wilson showed he could step in and be effective.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame hosts No. 5 Clemson next Saturday.

Syracuse is at Pittsburgh next Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

PHOTOS: Notre Dame LB Commit Drayk Bowen In Action Friday Night

LAKEVILLE, Ind. — Irish Illustrated and 247Sports were on-site to watch the Class 2A Indiana State Tournament sectional semifinal matchup between Merrillville (Ind) Andrean high school, headlined by Notre Dame four-star linebacker commit Drayk Bowen, and Lakeville (Ind.) LaVille high school. Bowen led his team to a 28-6 victory.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all. […]
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Calling all sneaker heads: Kick’d out Indiana is back

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hosted by SneakerCaffe, the second Kick’d Out Indiana happened at the Century Center on Saturday. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sneaker Heads were invited to check out Limited Edition kicks, streetwear, and merch for sale, as well as enter a raffle to win unreleased Jordans.
SOUTH BEND, IN
FOX59

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million […]
INDIANA STATE
warricknews.com

Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline belongs to all Hoosiers

There no longer is any legal question: Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline is, and always has been, owned by the state and continues to be held in trust by the state for all Hoosiers to enjoy. The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that it will not hear an appeal by...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

New Barnaby's opens to the public in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A new Barnaby's restaurant opened to the public on Monday. The newest location can be found near Twin Branch Park on Lincolnway East. Its owner, Mike Lane, is a longtime Barnaby's employee. He opened a Granger location on Cleveland Road last year. After some delays, the Twin...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Looking ahead to your Halloween Forecast

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tonight: Mostly clear skies this evening with a few more clouds overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Sunday: Sun and clouds to start with increasing clouds through the day. Chance for showers develops later in the day. Highs in the lower 60s. Sunday night: Rain...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend leaf collection kicks off

South Bend started its leaf collection program on Monday. Leaves need to be raked to the tree lawn area, not into the street, by 6 a.m. on the pickup date. Make sure there are no sticks, trash, or other debris, or it may not be picked up. Cars should not...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Leaf pickup underway in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Leaf pickup season is officially underway in the city of Elkhart!. Leaf pickup began on Monday, Oct. 31. Starting with Zone A, crews will target a new zone each week, ending with Zone D the week of Nov. 21 (see maps below). If weather permits, crews will start the rotation again with Zone A.
ELKHART, IN
WTHR

3 teens found dead in northern Indiana

ETNA GREEN, Ind. — Police found three teenagers dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Kosciusko County. Indiana State Police said the teens were found on a property near Etna Green around 3 p.m. The Kosciusko County Coroner's Office identified the teens as 18-year-old Robert Bontrager, of Rome City,...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Community Re-Entry Center searching for missing resident

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Officials are searching for a resident who walked away from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center Tuesday morning, according to the Indiana Department of Correction. Jessie Hanson, 37, was doing a work detail at a South Bend-area business Tuesday when a witness saw him get into...
SOUTH BEND, IN
FOX59

FOX59

45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy