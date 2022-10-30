ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyside, WA

Comments / 0

Related
ifiberone.com

Two people hospitalized in Monday evening wreck near Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG — Two people were taken to the hospital following a collision Monday evening on Interstate 82 near Ellensburg. Edgar Idler, a 70-year-old Auburn man, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer west on I-82. State troopers say he rear ended a 2019 Tesla as the driver had slowed due to poor visibility.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Charles V. Burge, 80

Charles Virgil Burge, 80, of Naches died Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Rose E. Shelton, 68

Rose Elaine Shelton, 68, of Yakima died Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

92-Year-Old Hospitalized In Crash Near Ellensburg

Two people are hospitalized with injuries, including a 92-year-old woman from a Monday evening crash near Ellensburg. Troopers say a 2009 Chevy Trail Blazer driven by 70-year-old Edgar Idler of Auburn was following too closely when it rear-ended a 2019 Tesla TS3 driven by 41-year-old Casey Huard of Moxee on westbound I-82 at about 6:40pm.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Andy Stevens, 37

Andy Stevens, 37, of Yakima died Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Swedish Medical Center, Seattle. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Carisa Heintzman, 43

Carisa Heintzman, 43, of Yakima died Thursday, Oct. 20. Anyone with information on Carisa Heintzman's family is asked to contact Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

David M. Siegley, 88

David M. Siegley, 88, of Selah died Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
SELAH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Janette L. Pettey, 59

Janette Lynn Pettey, 59, of Zillah died Saturday, Oct. 29, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
ZILLAH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

John A. Fletcher, 89

John A. Fletcher, 89, of the Prosser-Grandview area died Monday, Oct. 31, in Richland. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
PROSSER, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Don U. Patteson, 75

Don Urban Patteson, 75, of Yakima died Thursday, Oct. 27, at Parkside Nursing Care, Union Gap. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Adalberto Cervantes, 34

Adalberto Cervantes, 34, of Yakima died Saturday, Oct. 22. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Henry S. Williams, 86

Henry Stein Williams, 86, of Yakima died Friday, Oct. 21. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Donald P. Brulé, 89

Donald Paul Brulé, 89, of Yakima died Monday, Oct. 31. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

New Chipotle location opening in Pasco with area’s first drive-through

PASCO, Wash. — You’ve heard of the popular Mexican food chain ‘Chipotle,’ but have you heard of riding up to the ‘Chipotlane?’ For the first time ever, Franklin County is getting a drive-through Chipotle location, and it launches on Wednesday morning. A spokesperson representing the new Chipotle location at 5326 N 68 Rd confirmed that this is the first time...
PASCO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Pamela R. Herbst, 66

Pamela R. Herbst, 66, of Yakima died Monday, Oct. 31. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Tommy R. Parry, 68

Tommy R. Parry, 68, of Union Gap died Sunday, Oct. 30, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation-Parkside, Union Gap. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
UNION GAP, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima added to WSP's list of missing Indigenous people

A young Indigenous person who is missing from Omak is on the latest Washington State Patrol list missing Indigenous people in Washington. Esmeralda “Kit” Mora, 17, has been missing since April 15, according to the Washington State Patrol list released Monday. But according to the Finding Kit Facebook group, Kit hasn’t been seen since November 2021.
OMAK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Loren E. Bliss, 73

Loren E. Bliss, 73, of Gleed died Saturday, Oct. 29. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
GLEED, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

WA Building Code Council may allow gas or electricity to power required heat pumps

After much debate, a proposal to require heating systems and water heaters in new homes be powered exclusively by electricity rather than natural gas may be dropped from new Washington state construction rules. The natural gas vs. electricity issue dominated the roughly one hour of discussion on new residential buildings’...
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy