Yakima, November 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Yakima. The Othello High School football team will have a game with East Valley High School on October 31, 2022, 17:00:00. The Wenatchee High School football team will have a game with West Valley High School on October 31, 2022, 17:30:00.
ifiberone.com
Two people hospitalized in Monday evening wreck near Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG — Two people were taken to the hospital following a collision Monday evening on Interstate 82 near Ellensburg. Edgar Idler, a 70-year-old Auburn man, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer west on I-82. State troopers say he rear ended a 2019 Tesla as the driver had slowed due to poor visibility.
Yakima Herald Republic
Charles V. Burge, 80
Charles Virgil Burge, 80, of Naches died Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Yakima Herald Republic
Rose E. Shelton, 68
Rose Elaine Shelton, 68, of Yakima died Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
kpq.com
92-Year-Old Hospitalized In Crash Near Ellensburg
Two people are hospitalized with injuries, including a 92-year-old woman from a Monday evening crash near Ellensburg. Troopers say a 2009 Chevy Trail Blazer driven by 70-year-old Edgar Idler of Auburn was following too closely when it rear-ended a 2019 Tesla TS3 driven by 41-year-old Casey Huard of Moxee on westbound I-82 at about 6:40pm.
Yakima Herald Republic
Andy Stevens, 37
Andy Stevens, 37, of Yakima died Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Swedish Medical Center, Seattle. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Carisa Heintzman, 43
Carisa Heintzman, 43, of Yakima died Thursday, Oct. 20. Anyone with information on Carisa Heintzman's family is asked to contact Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima Herald Republic
David M. Siegley, 88
David M. Siegley, 88, of Selah died Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Yakima Herald Republic
Janette L. Pettey, 59
Janette Lynn Pettey, 59, of Zillah died Saturday, Oct. 29, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
John A. Fletcher, 89
John A. Fletcher, 89, of the Prosser-Grandview area died Monday, Oct. 31, in Richland. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Don U. Patteson, 75
Don Urban Patteson, 75, of Yakima died Thursday, Oct. 27, at Parkside Nursing Care, Union Gap. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Adalberto Cervantes, 34
Adalberto Cervantes, 34, of Yakima died Saturday, Oct. 22. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima Herald Republic
Henry S. Williams, 86
Henry Stein Williams, 86, of Yakima died Friday, Oct. 21. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima Herald Republic
Donald P. Brulé, 89
Donald Paul Brulé, 89, of Yakima died Monday, Oct. 31. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
New Chipotle location opening in Pasco with area’s first drive-through
PASCO, Wash. — You’ve heard of the popular Mexican food chain ‘Chipotle,’ but have you heard of riding up to the ‘Chipotlane?’ For the first time ever, Franklin County is getting a drive-through Chipotle location, and it launches on Wednesday morning. A spokesperson representing the new Chipotle location at 5326 N 68 Rd confirmed that this is the first time...
Yakima Herald Republic
Pamela R. Herbst, 66
Pamela R. Herbst, 66, of Yakima died Monday, Oct. 31. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima Herald Republic
Tommy R. Parry, 68
Tommy R. Parry, 68, of Union Gap died Sunday, Oct. 30, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation-Parkside, Union Gap. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima added to WSP's list of missing Indigenous people
A young Indigenous person who is missing from Omak is on the latest Washington State Patrol list missing Indigenous people in Washington. Esmeralda “Kit” Mora, 17, has been missing since April 15, according to the Washington State Patrol list released Monday. But according to the Finding Kit Facebook group, Kit hasn’t been seen since November 2021.
Yakima Herald Republic
Loren E. Bliss, 73
Loren E. Bliss, 73, of Gleed died Saturday, Oct. 29. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima Herald Republic
WA Building Code Council may allow gas or electricity to power required heat pumps
After much debate, a proposal to require heating systems and water heaters in new homes be powered exclusively by electricity rather than natural gas may be dropped from new Washington state construction rules. The natural gas vs. electricity issue dominated the roughly one hour of discussion on new residential buildings’...
