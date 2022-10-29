ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 1

Related
usustatesman.com

Hartwell resigns as athletics director per reports

LOGAN — John Hartwell, Utah State University’s Athletics Director, has announced his resignation after seven-and-a-half years, per multiple sources. Hartwell confirmed he was leaving in a press release Tuesday afternoon. “As I leave Utah State, I want you to know I have the highest regard for the student...
LOGAN, UT
news3lv.com

What is Nevada 211?

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Everything you need is right in the palm of your hand. Joining us now with more is director, Lisa Martin.
NEVADA STATE
nevadabusiness.com

Conventions in Nevada

COVID impacted nearly every market in Nevada, but few were hit as hard as the convention market. As medical experts and politicians preached the necessity of social distancing, the world entered a season “at home” where work and school were done remotely, and conventions became virtual at best or were cancelled entirely. The effect of cancelled conventions in Nevada impacted nearly every other business sector within the Silver State. Fewer conventions meant fewer airline tickets purchased, fewer cars reserved, less hotel nights booked, less entertainment venues visited, and so forth. And yet, in light of the recent pandemic, Nevada is moving forward and adjusting to a new normal. And with the lockdown in the rearview mirror, the health of the convention market is on its way up and as a result, so is business in Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Las Vegas to Utah

After the bright lights of Las Vegas, a road trip around Utah is a real contrast. Famous for its national parks, dubbed the Mighty Five, you'll enjoy outstanding scenic vistas as you travel between some of the country's most spectacular natural landmarks. The 1,400-mile road trip from Las Vegas around...
LAS VEGAS, NV
usustatesman.com

Aggies, Alaska and the atmosphere

Professors and students at Utah State University have been researching climate change and its effects. Graduate student Jeffrey Perala-Dewey studied the impacts of snowmelt on particle pollutants in the atmosphere in Alaska. “I study the fate and transport of certain environmental pollutants, specifically the ones that travel in the atmosphere,”...
LOGAN, UT
usustatesman.com

Is Utah State a bicycle-friendly campus?

With around 200 students choosing cycling as their preferred method of transport, bikers’ safety is a concern on Utah State University’s campus. USU has been ranked a gold-level bicycle-friendly university by The League of American Bicyclists, an award given to institutions that promote safe and accessible biking. However,...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Lake Mead, CA USA

We make trips through Lake Mead Recreational Area because we love the wildlife, landscape, and peacefulness. We travel this route between Arizona and Utah to avoid Las Vegas…and for a restroom break🤣 Purple is my favorite color and we love taking this journey together. The purple quilted heart was an awesome find. Thank you!
LAS VEGAS, NV
kunr.org

Bernie Sanders rallies in Reno and Las Vegas during early voting

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at the “Get Out The Vote” event at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Oct. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. During his stop in Reno, Sanders was flanked by reproductive rights activists and regional labor unions. He called for raising the minimum wage, taxing the 1%, and softening the blow of inflation on working families.
LAS VEGAS, NV
usustatesman.com

Logan’s biking community emphasizes inclusion: Anyone can hop on a bike

Rock music filtered through the speakers and mixed with the sound of bicycle wheels turning and the clank of various tools at Aggie Blue Bikes, Utah State University’s bike shop. Founded in 2005, Aggie Blue Bikes is the heart of the campus biking community and welcomes students wanting to...
LOGAN, UT
majorleaguefishing.com

Water woes continue to plague West Coast bass fisheries

NOTE: This article originally appeared in MLF Bass Fishing magazine. You can subscribe to MLF Bass Fishing magazine here. It’s been well documented that several states west of the Rocky Mountains are in a severe drought – now referred to as a “megadrought” in some states – and that lakes and reservoirs in California, Arizona and Utah are suffering from record low water levels. That includes some of the West’s most popular bass fisheries: Lake Mead in Nevada and Lakes Shasta and Oroville in Northern California, for example.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynews4.com

Fun facts about Nevada you might not have known

As Nevada prepares to celebrate its 158th birthday on Monday — there's a lot of random facts you might not be aware of. Nevada became the 36th state on Oct. 31, 1864. It was the second of two states added to the Union during the Civil War. Nevada is...
NEVADA STATE
Missouri Independent

Even as drought forces water cutbacks, climate gets short shrift in midterm election

LAKE MEAD, Nev. — The streaks of white on the rock ringing the nation’s largest reservoir show how far its water levels have dropped since it was last full. Lake Mead and nearby Lake Powell, which send water to 40 million people in the Southwest, are at their lowest levels since they were filled in the 1930s as part of the Hoover Dam’s construction on the Colorado River.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy