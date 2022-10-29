ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Starr Andrews Makes History as First Black US Figure Skater to Win Grand Prix Medal

On Oct. 29, 21-year-old Starr Andrews made history at Skate Canada in Mississauga, Ontario, as the first Black US figure skater to win an ISU Grand Prix medal since the series began in 1995. "I can't even put into [words] how I feel right now!!" Andrews wrote on Instagram. The skater has come a long way since her viral 2010 performance to Willow Smith's "Whip My Hair" gained tens of millions of views on YouTube. "I couldn't be more proud of how I skated in Canada. Thank you to all the support I've gotten even on the skates that weren't my best. This is a dream come true," she said in her recent post. Andrews performed her second program of the tournament — a beautiful free skate to Belgian singer Lara Fabian's rendition of "Je Suis Malade" — on Saturday, moving up from fifth place to second overall with a score of 191.26, 10 points higher than her previous personal best at a Grand Prix in France in 2019. During the program, Andrews expertly executed six triple jumps, including a difficult double axel euler triple salchow. Japan's Rinka Watanabe took first with a total of 197.59 points, while Young You of South Korea earned the bronze medal with 190.15 points, according to Team USA.
WPXI

Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships

Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships Jordan Chiles of United States competes on the Floor Exercise during Women's Team Final on Day 4 of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena on November 1, 2022, in Liverpool, England. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
NBC Sports

2022 World Gymnastics Championships results

Qualifying results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England (full results are here) …. Women’s Team (top eight make Tuesday’s team final) Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final) 1. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 57.332. 2. Shilese Jones (USA)...
104.1 WIKY

Japanese foreign minister says Japan has ordered Russian consul to leave by Oct. 10 -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave Japan by October 10, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. Japan’s decision comes after Russia’s FSB security agency said last month it that it had detained a Japanese consul in Vladivostok for suspected espionage and ordered him to leave the country.
CBS LA

Katie Ledecky shatters world record in 1,500-meter freestyle: "It hurt a lot"

Katie Ledecky is having a great time in her first competitive event of the season at the FINA Swimming World Cup. The star American swimmer set a world record in the 1,500-meter freestyle on Saturday night at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre."I knew that record was within reach just based on some things I've done in training, especially my distance stuff (as it) has felt really good this fall," Ledecky said. "So I felt locked into the pace."The 10-time Olympic medalist — who doesn't compete in short-course events very often — finished in 15:08.24, taking nearly 10 seconds off...
MARYLAND STATE
FanBuzz

Group of Death: Which 2022 FIFA World Cup Group Earns the Feared Title?

The FIFA World Cup will be taking place in Qatar this November, and there was much hype surrounding the draw for the tournament's group stage. The World Cup draw takes each potential 32 teams and divides them into eight groups of four. Each nation is drawn from a pot based on its current world ranking and divvied accordingly. Only one of those gets to call itself the Group of Death.
Action News Jax

The next U.S. COVID wave is coming. Why it will be 'much weirder than before.'

Unless you’re a real-life virologist — or unless you enjoy playing one on Twitter — it has become pretty much impossible to keep up with all of the latest coronavirus variants. First they were named after Greek letters, like Omicron. Easy enough. Then came a few short,...
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Vows to Teach Kim Jong Un a Lesson After Missile Over Japan

North Korea has test-fired a missile on its longest flight ever over Japan, inspiring the U.S. and South Korea to stage their own show of force with precision strikes on an islet in the Yellow Sea near North Korea’s southwest coast.The tit-for-tat exchange ratcheted up a sense of crisis in which North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is defying threats by both Washington and Seoul to punish him while he makes good on his vow never to give up his nuclear program, sanctified in a newly passed law authorizing the North to nuke its enemies whenever Kim feels like it.The...
HAWAII STATE
Interesting Engineering

New images show China is arming artificial islands in disputed South China Sea

China has been flexing its muscle in the South China Sea region that it claims as its own. Apart from deploying its navy and aircraft, it has also begun arming existing islands in the region and building up artificial ones to meet its strategic requirement. Photographer Ezra Acayan flew close to these structures to learn more about what was happening on the ground, The Drive reported.
Cheryl E Preston

BTS K-Pop stars will serve mandatory military duty in South Korea

NBC News is reporting that global superstars of the K-Pop group BTS will perform their mandatory military service in South Korea. Fans worldwide have been dreading this day and it is now here and reminiscent of the outcry when Elvis Presley was drafted into the US army. Each of the seven members of BTS will fulfill their requirement to serve and not seek "any further delays or special exemptions"
travelnoire.com

Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe

Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.

