Elon, NC

elonphoenix.com

Homecoming, Senior Day To Highlight Saturday's Football Game Against UAlbany

#19/23 ELON (6-3, 4-2 CAA) vs. UALBANY (2-6, 1-4 CAA) Location | Stadium Elon, N.C. | Rhodes Stadium (11,250) Series Record Tied, 1-1 (Most Recent Meeting, 6-0 Elon, 9/30/17) Video FloFootball/My48 -- Taylor Durham (pbp), Khirey Walker (analysis), Natalie Bode (sideline) Streaming Audio 1:30 p.m. ET (Varsity Network App) --...
ELON, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Exclusive: ESPN’s Jay Bilas on hoops, Duke-UNC and tangling with Barney the Dinosaur

Jay Bilas, ESPN’s leading college basketball analyst, is this week’s interview subject for “Sports Legends of the Carolinas.”. In many ways the conscience of college basketball, Bilas has long advocated that college athletes be paid for their labor and has harshly criticized NCAA leadership. Bilas also is a former Duke basketball player who started for the 1986 Blue Devils team that made it to the NCAA final before losing to Louisville.
DURHAM, NC
elonphoenix.com

Men’s Tennis Excels in Singles on Final Day at Virginia Tech Halloween Clash

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Elon University men's tennis team won five of its six singles matches on Sunday to conclude its fall season at the Virginia Tech Halloween Clash. Daniel Martin completed a perfect weekend in singles play, as the junior picked up a 6-4, 7-5 win against Purdue's Daniel Labrador. Martin went 3-0 in singles matches in the event to finish Elon's fall season with a team-high nine victories.
ELON, NC
Scarlet Nation

Junior WR Terrell Anderson happy about NC State offer

This weekend was a great stretch for junior wide receiver Terrell Anderson. Anderson received a call from NC State wide receivers coach Joker Phillips on Friday and was offered a Wolfpack scholarship. He and Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley crushed rival Greensboro Northern Guilford to improve to 10-0 on Friday night. For good measure, Halloween is Anderson’s 17th birthday.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Game Preview: Duke vs Fayetteville State (Exhibition)

Duke will take part in their first, and only, public facing exhibition game on Wednesday night when the program plays host to Fayetteville State. The game will tipoff at 7PM and be broadcast on ACC Network Extra. Live stats can be followed here. While the matchup between the two in-state...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
rhinotimes.com

Westerwood Tavern Named Best Dive Bar In North Carolina

Greensboro is not the largest city in the state and ratings report it isn’t the coolest, but according to Yelp, Greensboro can boast of having the best “Dive Bar” in the state of North Carolina. Yelp named the Westerwood Tavern at 508 Guilford Ave. as the Best...
titantime.org

How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?

“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
WSOC Charlotte

North Carolina one of four states in running for 433 aviation jobs

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A startup company developing an electric airplane is considering Greensboro and sites in three other states for its first production facility, according to an economic development agency in its home state of Colorado. The Denver Business Journal, a CBJ sister publication, reported that members of the...
FOX8 News

Cheapest gallon of gasoline in NC? An outlet in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t be scared to go to the gas pump on Halloween: Prices are lower than they were last week, continuing a treat for those who might expect tricks. And here’s another goodie: The cheapest gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina can be purchased in Greensboro. GasBuddy and AAA both […]
WFMY NEWS2

Tanker overturns on I-73 near West Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An exit along I-73 in Greensboro was closed for several hours after a crash involving a large fuel truck, according to Troopers. Highway Patrol said a truck driving north ran off the road near west Gate City Boulevard early this morning. The truck overturned, spilling oil into the roadway.
cbs17

In-person early voting draws thousands in NC; outreach targets certain communities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people in North Carolina have already made their voices heard at the polls and cast their ballots during early voting. “I’m going to come out of there with tears in my eyes because I always get so thrilled by having this right and this privilege to choose who I feel will help us get into better shape than we’re in,” said Anne Smith, a Wake County voter.
RALEIGH, NC

