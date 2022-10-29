Homecoming Heroes: FAMU football too much for UAPB, wins sixth straight | Takeaways

At homecoming week's onset, Florida A&M coach Willie Simmons said he wanted his team to send Rattler fandom home with a happy feeling.

The lone way that could happen was getting a victory to conclude the homecoming festivities.

The Rattlers (6-2, 4-1 SWAC) defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-6, 0-5 SWAC), 27-6 before a sold out crowd of 25,500 at Bragg Memorial Stadium to extend their home winning streak to 14 — the second longest in the FCS.

The victory also extended FAMU's winning streak to six and homecoming streak to four.

"Being able to win homecoming is always a big deal for our alumni, fans, and student body," FAMU coach Willie Simmons said. "We wanted to come here and take care of business and we were able to do that.

"We're continuing to believe in this process after facing adversity in the beginning of the season with two straight losses while people talked negatively about the program.

"The result has been us reeling off six straight."

FAMU outgained the Pine Bluff in yardage, 498-193.

"Defense showed that they play just as well as anyone in the country at home," Simmons said. "They did a really good job of keeping (UAPB) contained all night."

FAMU constructs well-balanced offensive attack, blunders holds it back from potential

See what happens when you run the ball?

A constant struggle for the Rattlers has their ground game.

They eclipsed 100 rushing yards for just the fourth time this season with a 201-yard performance.

AJ Davis received the bulk of the carries, and had his best game since transferring from Pitt last offseason. He had 18 carries for 108 yards and was FAMU's first 100-yard rusher since Bishop Bonnett had 132 yards in the 2021 Florida Classic.

Terrell Jennings and Jaylen McCloud also combined for 86 yards.

"We challenged guys all week to be able to run the ball," Simmons said. "AJ showed why he was a top-rated running back coming out of high school and had a pretty good career at Pitt.

"Jaylen McCloud and Terrell Jennings also ran extremely hard too and it's testament to their commitment to run the ball."

Allowing the rushing game to open up let FAMU's offense successfully mix up the offense to keep the UAPB defense on its toes.

Quarterback Jeremy Moussa completed for 25 of 37 passes for 297 yards for two touchdowns with two interceptions.

He continued to share the ball as seven different receivers got receptions.

But receiver Xavier Smith was the one that got the most touches. He had nine catches for 94 yards, and a touchdown. His 16-yard receiving touchdown was his 20th for his career at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

"Whenever you're able to run and throw the ball, it helps tremendously," Simmons said. "It softens the defense and forces them to commit more guys in the box to open up opportunities for our explosive wideouts.

"You take away two late turnovers and Jeremy has played as a good of a game as he did all season."

FAMU had a few blunders with four turnovers.

The Rattlers had two interceptions and a fumble by Moussa, and an interception by Smith on a trick play.

"When you throw the ball 38 times, you're prone to turning it over sometimes," Simmons said. "But we want to be aggressive as an offense.

"Being able to run the ball and control the clock the way we did allowed us to have four turnovers and still win by three touchdowns for a great victory at homecoming."

Valuable assets of Dark Cloud Defense return and produces

FAMU's defense has anchored the team.

Though Arkansas-Pine Bluff scored, the points didn't come at the expense of the Dark Cloud.

Edge rusher Isaiah Land returned from his knee injury and picked up two sacks. Gentle Hunt, who was also injured, kept the shutout efforts alive when he blocked a field goal attempt.

"Those are two mentally and physically tough gentleman," Simmons said. "Both are a week ahead of schedule.

"Going into the game, I had them as doubtful, but they practiced on Thursday and they felt good enough to play tonight. I was a little leery about them playing tonight because they are two valuable pieces.

"But they wanted to play and they both did a great job and showed their commitment to excellence in everything they do."

Defensive back Kendall Bohler also played an valuable part of the defense as his older brother, BJ played limited time as he recovers from a thumb injury.

Bohler caught an interception from UAPB quarterback Skyler Perry in the second quarter.

FAMU football stays cleaner this game

The Rattlers have struggled to stay out of the way of penalties in games against South Carolina State and Grambling State.

Over those games, FAMU was penalized 29 times for 323 yards.

Against Pine Bluff, the Rattlers had only eight flags for 63 yards.

The most notable flag was an illegal block when returner Jah'Marae Sheread returned a 60-yard punt, voiding the touchdown.

The Rattlers had three pre-snap penalties and one unnecessary roughness call.

"We got to eliminate the penalties before the play and after it ends," Simmons said. "Those are unacceptable.

"If penalties are during the play, I'm fine. Take away the pre-snap and post whistle penalties, we played a pretty clean game."

