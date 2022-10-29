Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Why is Coinbase CEO predicting Bitcoin to become a flight-to-safety asset?
The CEO of Coinbase, Brian Armstrong has said that Bitcoin will become a flight-to-safety asset within the next ten years. Watch this report for the latest happenings in the crypto space.
kalkinemedia.com
What’s boosting Sayona Mining’s share price today?
At 12.46 PM AEDT, Sayona’s shares were spotted trading at AU$0.24 each, up 3.19% on ASX. This outperforms ASX 200 Materials index which was 1.63% up at 15,887.80 points at 12.47 PM AEDT. Meanwhile, the lithium firm had announced its September quarter's activities report yesterday (November 1). Shares of...
kalkinemedia.com
What’s boosting BHP’s (ASX:BHP) share price today?
Shares of BHP Group Limited were spotted trading in the green zone today (1 November 2022). BHP has reported having mixed production results during the September Q22 quarter. The company has kept its FY23 guidance unchanged. Shares of the Australian materials giant BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) fared well today (1...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Can NFTs be used for commercial transactions?
Non-fungible tokens are often confused with cryptocurrencies. Over the past couple of years, NFTs of artist Beeple and projects like CryptoPunks have hit the headlines for their high prices. Not only these, NFT assets linked to celebrities, like singer Madonna and actor Bill Murray, have also been released in the market. Many websites that track the activities of cryptocurrencies also do it for NFTs. This is one reason why NFTs have become a part of the broader blockchain-based asset world, which first shot to fame with the launch of Bitcoin in 2009. But can NFTs also achieve the status of money someday?
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media lists earnings of tech giants. Here’s how they performed
Cloud segment revenue of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) rose 24 per cent YoY in Q1 FY23. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) noted a six per cent YoY growth in its Q3 FY22 revenue. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) revenue fell four per cent YoY in Q3 FY22. The US market came...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : How are these US listed Chinese stocks performing? | Kalkine Media
The US-listed Chinese firms are focusing on the investors after the President of the second largest economy, Xi Jinping assured the third term. Ten of the leading US-listed firms lost over US$ 67 billion from their market cap. The losses were led by two online retail firms, Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Pinduoduo Incorporation. The US-listed Chinese firms, specifically their stocks, have come under pressure due to strict regulations and other geopolitical turmoil. In addition, the zero-COVID policy of the world's most populous nation has also weighed on businesses.
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) trading higher today?
Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) and certain shareholders of Turquoise Hill have finally reached an agreement regarding the acquisition of remaining shares of Turquoise Hill. Rio has reconfirmed that CA$43 per Turquoise Hill share proposal is best and final. Post the update, RIO shares were seen trading higher on the ASX. Rio...
kalkinemedia.com
Why Flight Centre’s (ASX:FLT) shares are in focus
Flight Centre’s shares were trading in the green today (2 November 2022). The company reported a total traded value of AU$10.3 billion during FY22. The Australian travel business made a profit of AU$10 million from its leisure division in Q4 FY22. Shares of Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT)...
Robinhood reports 12% quarterly decline in crypto revenue as monthly active users fall 1.8 million
"We're certainly a participant in the broader crypto market, and when overall trading volumes in crypto are down, we see that reflected in the activity on Robinhood as well," Robinhood CFO Jason Warnick said.
kalkinemedia.com
Why EML’s (ASX:EML) share price fell 26% on ASX today
EML declared to temporarily cease onboarding any new customer, agent, and distributor to its UK-based subsidiary, Prepaid Financial Services. This decision was driven by a few concerns raised by Financial Conduct Authority. EML’s share price fell 26% on ASX at 10:57 AM AEDT today. EML Payments Limited (ASX:EML) on...
kalkinemedia.com
Why CSL’s (ASX:CSL) shares are in news?
CSL Limited expects 27-28% growth in FY23 at constant currency. The company’s key growth drivers were ID diseases, dialysis, and nephrology. During FY22, CSL made US$10.5 billion in revenue. Shares of CSL (ASX:CSL) were trading in the green on Tuesday (1 November) despite no price-sensitive update shared by the...
kalkinemedia.com
Here’s how much Rex Minerals’ (ASX:RXM) shares have gained today
Rex Minerals was trading 24% higher at 11 AM AEDT on ASX today. The company’s cash and cash equivalent stood at AU$36.5 million, as of 30 September 2022. Rex owns 100% of its flagship asset – the Hillside Copper-Gold Project. Shares of ASX-listed gold and copper explorer Rex...
kalkinemedia.com
What is happening with Yancoal’s (ASX:YAL) shares lately?
Yancoal’s share price was quoted 2.325% lower, at AU$5.040 apiece, on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) today. Meanwhile, the S&P/ASX 200 Energy sector was quoted 0.41% higher. Shares of Australian coal producer Yancoal Australia Limited (ASX:YAL) opened today’s trading session on a negative note on the Australian Stock Exchange...
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Core Lithium (ASX:CXO) shares up over 4% today?
Core Lithium’s shares were trading at AU$1.45 each, up 4.33% on ASX at 12.39 PM AEDT. Sectorally, materials was one of the best performing sectors. On 31 October, the company shared its quarterly activities report for the three months ended 30 September 2022. Shares of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO)...
kalkinemedia.com
FTSE edges higher as traders optimistic about BoE's monetary policy
UK Market: The UK stock market was upbeat on Tuesday, ahead of the Bank of England's (BoE) monetary policy meeting scheduled for this week. The FTSE 100 was up nearly 1.5% at 12:36 pm GMT+1, while the FTSE 250 soared over 2.5%. The BoE is expected to hold its meeting on Thursday. Besides, BoE is expected to sell a few gilts that it had bought.
kalkinemedia.com
KRTX vs RETA: Which biotech stock to explore in November?
Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) posted a net loss of US$ 64.9 million in Q2 2022. RETA stock surged by over 24 per cent YTD. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of US$ 1.18 billion. Biotech stocks are generally volatile, and when coupled with a tumultuous market, it becomes a double whammy....
kalkinemedia.com
How are Bubs’ (ASX:BUB) shares faring after Q1 update?
Bubs Australia’s shares were trading lower today after its Q1 FY23 quarterly update. The company generated gross revenue of AU$23.6 million during the first quarter. Bubs’ flagship infant formula doubled its revenue from the prior corresponding period. Bubs Australia’s (ASX:BUB) shares were trading in the red on Tuesday...
kalkinemedia.com
EML Payments (ASX:EML) shares zoom over 33%, here's why
EML Payments’ shares were trading 33.33% higher at AU$0.54 each on the ASX at 2.49 PM AEDT today (1 November). This might be because of the overall technology sector, which was up 0.75% at 3.00 PM AEDT. Yesterday, the company shared an update on its regulatory matters. ASX-listed software...
kalkinemedia.com
AMD shares rise as chip demand from data centers cushions PC slowdown
(Reuters) -Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc snatched more market share in the lucrative data center business from rival Intel Corp in the third quarter, drawing praise from Wall Street analysts on Wednesday. Its shares surged more than 3% in early trading as growth in demand for chips used in server...
kalkinemedia.com
How have Fortescue’s (ASX:FMG) shares performed lately?
Fortescue shares have gained more than 11% in the past one year. However, the stock has declined over 21% on a YTD basis. Fortescue had recently reported a 4.2% rise in first-quarter iron ore shipments. Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG) have gained in the past one year, buoyed...
Comments / 0