Firefighter union president, City Council opponent say request is too little, too late.The head of the Portland firefighters union is criticizing Fire Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty's request for additional funding as not good enough. Ongoing staffing shortages have caused Portland Fire & Rescue response times to fall in recent years. Hardesty has said she will ask the City Council to approve funding for 13 more firefighters the upcoming fall budget monitoring process. "Since I became the commissioner in charge of Portland Fire & Rescue over three years ago, I've seen how firefighters and all members of the bureau step up...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO