Portland working on 'resolution' in ADA sidewalk violation lawsuit
PORTLAND, Ore. — In early September, 10 Portlanders with mobility disabilities sued the city of Portland over homeless tents and debris blocking city sidewalks. It’s the first lawsuit of its kind in Portland. “I have to sometimes go in the road to get around them and I don’t...
KATU.com
With fires, tunnels under building, Portland business considers relocating out of city
In two days, the Portland City Council will vote on Mayor Ted Wheeler's proposal to tackle homelessness. But is it too little too late for people who've been raising the red flag for years?. It might be for Brent Zaemann, Vice President at Sealant Specialists on Southeast Division Place. Zaemann...
KATU.com
Portland's Leaf Day is on the way
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's annual Leaf Day is on the way! This initiative by the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) clears out fallen leaves from the city's residential streets and sidewalks. What is Leaf Day?. From November to December each year, PBOT’s Leaf Day service helps to provide cleaner...
Billions in federal funds sought for Columbia River bridge replacement mega project
(The Center Square) – The pursuit of federal funding continues for a planned multi-billion dollar bistate project to replace the aging Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Vancouver, Washington and Portland, Oregon. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the current span is to be replaced...
kptv.com
Downtown Vancouver scene sees several new businesses opening
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Faith Odman says staying inside during the pandemic made her think about her idea for a new business. “Even me personally, I was working from home the past several years,” Odman said. “It gets lonely, you know?”. She decided to act by opening Kilnfolk...
Hardesty fire bureau funding request questioned
Firefighter union president, City Council opponent say request is too little, too late.The head of the Portland firefighters union is criticizing Fire Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty's request for additional funding as not good enough. Ongoing staffing shortages have caused Portland Fire & Rescue response times to fall in recent years. Hardesty has said she will ask the City Council to approve funding for 13 more firefighters the upcoming fall budget monitoring process. "Since I became the commissioner in charge of Portland Fire & Rescue over three years ago, I've seen how firefighters and all members of the bureau step up...
opb.org
Portlanders experiencing homelessness voice opposition to mayor’s proposed camping ban
People living along Portland’s sidewalks and parks got a chance to tell city leaders how they feel about a proposed camping ban Tuesday. Most opposed the idea and said people who aren’t homeless have little understanding of the problems they face. Last week, the city held a seven-hour...
The Portland Mercury
City Sweeps Laurelhurst Park Homeless Residents to Turn Street Into Pickleball Courts
Trucks and moving vans showed up at Laurelhurst Park early Halloween morning to start breaking down tents and packing up the belongings of those residing on the sidewalk between SE Cesar Chavez Ave. and SE 37th Ave. Residents had been warned about the camp sweep last week, and some had relocated before staff with Rapid Response Bio Clean—the city contractors hired to clear homeless camps—showed up Monday. Others expressed frustration as they hastily took down their tents and loaded their possessions onto carts in the morning drizzle.
Sternwheeler makes ‘farewell cruise’ on Columbia River; its fate remains up in the air
The Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler ventured out one final time with passengers on board Sunday night.
KATU.com
Portland Parks takes over street next to Laurelhurst Park for recreation area
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Parks and Rec is turning the two-block stretch of Southeast Oak Street from 37th to Cesar Chavez into a recreation area. Mayor Ted Wheeler's office tells KATU they posted in the campsite last week, going into the neighborhood with outreach teams to offer a ride to a shelter bed, and storage for belongs.
KATU.com
Portland voters have chance to dramatically change city's government next week
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland voters have a chance to overhaul the city's government in November’s midterm election. The proposal, officially Measure 26-228, is drawing a lot of cash from critics and supporters, over $1 million combined. It seeks to do three main things: first, replace the commission form...
City of Portland accused of misleading voters about potential government changes
With recent information in the mail and online about the charter reform measure on the ballot, one group is accusing the City of Portland of deliberately misleading voters.
thereflector.com
Clark County’s ‘Poop Smart’ project offers grants for septic systems
A county environmental partnership, “Poop Smart Clark,” is offering grants up to $20,000 to fix failing septic systems for low to moderate income households near the East Fork Lewis River. “Septic system repairs can be costly, and failing septic systems can cause major environmental and health problems,” a...
WWEEK
What Will the City Do if You Build a Nice Shed and Move Somebody In?
We’re considering building an ADU, doing most of the work ourselves. A realtor friend says city permits and fees—independent of construction costs—could total $100,000. Is he right? And what will they do if, instead of an ADU, I build a “shed” that just happens to be pretty nice inside and move somebody in? —Booty and the Ho-Fish.
KATU.com
Shady situation; Portland gives away 2,000 trees to help increase the city's tree canopy
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Saturday, October 29, Portland Parks and Recreation put on its annual Arbor Day. Volunteers planted 11 native trees to help increase the city's tree canopy. Parks and Recreation gave away 2,000 trees, and volunteers are able to plant them in their yards. City officials emphasized...
thereflector.com
Battle Ground announces closure of Southeast Grace Avenue
Southeast Grace Avenue will be closed starting on Nov. 1 between Southeast 35th Street and Eaton Boulevard. The closure is anticipated to last three to four weeks, according to the City of Battle Ground. The area will be closed for thru-traffic, but access will remain open for residents and delivery and service providers in the impacted area.
All-electric freight trucks are being built in Portland
Daimler Truck North America is leading the charge from its Swan Island headquarters.From its headquarters on North Portland's Swan Island, Daimler Truck North America has ambitious goals for moving the nation's freight. The next generation of large electric vehicles is being developed right here. The company's Freightliner and Western Star brands are manufactured in Portland and at several plants across the country, employing 3,000 workers in Portland and southwest Washington. Freightliner was born 80 years ago, in 1942. The former Consolidated Freightways started producing trucks in Northwest Portland and quickly became among the world's leading heavy vehicle manufacturers. "From about...
1 dead after jumping into Willamette River from bridge: PFR
A body was pulled from the Willamette River Monday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
Metro
A new beginning in Forest Grove: Steve’s story
Bylined articles are written by Metro staff and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Metro or the Metro Council. Learn more. Three months ago, Steve was spending his nights in a field in rural Washington County. When his wife passed away from cancer seven years before, things started to unravel for him, leading to years of homelessness. A medical condition prevented him from working and he found it difficult to be around other people. “I spent a long time being by myself in the field, depressed.”
Multnomah County experiment that asked landlords to rent to homeless individuals succeeded -- but quickly ran out of money
Mornings are chaotically delightful in Doll Crain’s new home. She lives with two housemates and their two dogs, Lady and Sue, who run circles around their six-bedroom house. Crain often yells a reminder to her roommates, who work for the same housing nonprofit she does, that they need to “go, go go!” or they will be late for work.
