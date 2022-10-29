ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Portland's Leaf Day is on the way

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's annual Leaf Day is on the way! This initiative by the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) clears out fallen leaves from the city's residential streets and sidewalks. What is Leaf Day?. From November to December each year, PBOT’s Leaf Day service helps to provide cleaner...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Downtown Vancouver scene sees several new businesses opening

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Faith Odman says staying inside during the pandemic made her think about her idea for a new business. “Even me personally, I was working from home the past several years,” Odman said. “It gets lonely, you know?”. She decided to act by opening Kilnfolk...
VANCOUVER, WA
Portland Tribune

Hardesty fire bureau funding request questioned

Firefighter union president, City Council opponent say request is too little, too late.The head of the Portland firefighters union is criticizing Fire Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty's request for additional funding as not good enough. Ongoing staffing shortages have caused Portland Fire & Rescue response times to fall in recent years. Hardesty has said she will ask the City Council to approve funding for 13 more firefighters the upcoming fall budget monitoring process. "Since I became the commissioner in charge of Portland Fire & Rescue over three years ago, I've seen how firefighters and all members of the bureau step up...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

City Sweeps Laurelhurst Park Homeless Residents to Turn Street Into Pickleball Courts

Trucks and moving vans showed up at Laurelhurst Park early Halloween morning to start breaking down tents and packing up the belongings of those residing on the sidewalk between SE Cesar Chavez Ave. and SE 37th Ave. Residents had been warned about the camp sweep last week, and some had relocated before staff with Rapid Response Bio Clean—the city contractors hired to clear homeless camps—showed up Monday. Others expressed frustration as they hastily took down their tents and loaded their possessions onto carts in the morning drizzle.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland Parks takes over street next to Laurelhurst Park for recreation area

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Parks and Rec is turning the two-block stretch of Southeast Oak Street from 37th to Cesar Chavez into a recreation area. Mayor Ted Wheeler's office tells KATU they posted in the campsite last week, going into the neighborhood with outreach teams to offer a ride to a shelter bed, and storage for belongs.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

What Will the City Do if You Build a Nice Shed and Move Somebody In?

We’re considering building an ADU, doing most of the work ourselves. A realtor friend says city permits and fees—independent of construction costs—could total $100,000. Is he right? And what will they do if, instead of an ADU, I build a “shed” that just happens to be pretty nice inside and move somebody in? —Booty and the Ho-Fish.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Battle Ground announces closure of Southeast Grace Avenue

Southeast Grace Avenue will be closed starting on Nov. 1 between Southeast 35th Street and Eaton Boulevard. The closure is anticipated to last three to four weeks, according to the City of Battle Ground. The area will be closed for thru-traffic, but access will remain open for residents and delivery and service providers in the impacted area.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
Portland Tribune

All-electric freight trucks are being built in Portland

Daimler Truck North America is leading the charge from its Swan Island headquarters.From its headquarters on North Portland's Swan Island, Daimler Truck North America has ambitious goals for moving the nation's freight. The next generation of large electric vehicles is being developed right here. The company's Freightliner and Western Star brands are manufactured in Portland and at several plants across the country, employing 3,000 workers in Portland and southwest Washington. Freightliner was born 80 years ago, in 1942. The former Consolidated Freightways started producing trucks in Northwest Portland and quickly became among the world's leading heavy vehicle manufacturers. "From about...
PORTLAND, OR
Metro

A new beginning in Forest Grove: Steve’s story

Bylined articles are written by Metro staff and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Metro or the Metro Council. Learn more. Three months ago, Steve was spending his nights in a field in rural Washington County. When his wife passed away from cancer seven years before, things started to unravel for him, leading to years of homelessness. A medical condition prevented him from working and he found it difficult to be around other people. “I spent a long time being by myself in the field, depressed.”
FOREST GROVE, OR
The Oregonian

Multnomah County experiment that asked landlords to rent to homeless individuals succeeded -- but quickly ran out of money

Mornings are chaotically delightful in Doll Crain’s new home. She lives with two housemates and their two dogs, Lady and Sue, who run circles around their six-bedroom house. Crain often yells a reminder to her roommates, who work for the same housing nonprofit she does, that they need to “go, go go!” or they will be late for work.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy