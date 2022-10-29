'The process doesn't change': OU football's defense sticks to script; breakthrough finally arrives against Iowa State

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Related
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners linebacker DaShaun White's gradual growth at Cheetah fueled by revamped film study routine
During Oklahoma’s recent bye week, DaShaun White intently studied tape of former Clemson star Isaiah Simmons and current Tigers standout Trenton Simpson, among others who have excelled at the Cheetah position. White, who transitioned to the strongside linebacker/nickelback hybrid position in Brent Venables’ defense before this season, has taken...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Brent Venables offers insight on recruiting amid struggles, coaching Sooners' rebound
With the Early Signing Period (Dec. 20-22) looming, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables offered insight on the state of recruiting Tuesday. And it comes at an opportune time, as the Sooners have lost recruiting battles on five-star defensive tackle David Hicks and four-star defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, who both listed the Sooners as finalists, and watched three-star linebacker Kaleb Spencer flip his commitment from OU to Miami on Oct. 28.
Oklahoma Daily
Goal Oriented podcast Ep. 8: OU football preps for Baylor as Brent Venables, Sooners try for strong finish
Oklahoma rides a two-game winning streak into its matchup with defending Big 12 champion Baylor on Saturday. Head coach Brent Venables and the Sooners are looking to leave behind their early three-game losing streak after defeating Kansas and Iowa State. During his press conference Tuesday, Venables discussed what a strong finish would do for the trajectory of his program and his players' confidence.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes likely a 'game-time decision' against Baylor
Freshman running back Jovantae Barnes will likely be a game-time decision against Baylor on Saturday, head coach Brent Venables announced Tuesday. Barnes, who missed last week's game against Iowa State due to a hamstring injury suffered in practice, ranks second on the team in both rushes (72) and rushing yards (316) this season.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Sooners assistant coach Matt Brady resigns, citing personal reasons
Oklahoma assistant coach Matt Brady resigned Tuesday due to personal reasons, per a release from OU’s athletic department. Before his brief time with the Sooners, Brady spent four seasons with Maryland as an assistant after he was hired to become the Director of Player Personnel in 2017. In four seasons with the Terrapins, Brady helped them to two NCAA Tournament appearances.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: WATCH Dillon Gabriel, DaShaun White, Billy Bowman, Damond Harmon interviews after Sooners practice
Oklahoma (5-2, 2-3 Big 12) takes on Baylor (5-3, 3-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at home. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, linebacker DaShaun White, and safeties Billy Bowman and Damond Harmon were among Sooners interviewed after Monday's practice. WATCH some of what they said here:
Oklahoma Basketball Assistant Matt Brady Resigns
Brady was hired to Porter Moser's staff in June after spending the previous four seasons at Maryland.
Oklahoma Daily
OU soccer: Michelle Pak's late goal lifts Sooners to 1-0 win over Texas Tech in Big 12 tournament quarterfinals
Sixth-seeded Oklahoma defeated third-seeded Texas Tech 1-0 on Sunday night in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Big 12 Soccer Championship thanks to a last second goal from freshman midfielder Michelle Pak. With 11 seconds left in regulation, Pak left-footed a tip-in toward the bottom left of the goal and past...
Oklahoma Certified Beef sent to Texas after Red River Rivalry loss
Oklahoma Certified Beef, donated by farmers across the state, is on its way to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s table. It’s all in recognition of the University of Texas’ win over the University of Oklahoma at the Red River Rivalry earlier this month. “Our Sooners will get the...
KOCO
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Oklahoma?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at...
kosu.org
In race for governor, Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister are trying to win favor with Oklahoma's growing Latino population
In an election year where Republicans nationally hope to make big waves among Latino voters and Democrats are trying to hold on to what has historically been a safe vote, both Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are working hard to appeal to the community. Stitt is running what...
KOCO
Oklahoma man claims $2 million winning Powerball ticket
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City man claimed a $2 million winning Powerball ticket on Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma Lottery. Ronald bought the winning ticket at a Homeland store on Northwest 122nd Street. Authorities said he claimed his ticket Tuesday morning at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center. A...
Take a Peek Inside This Multi-Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion
Take a look inside this MEGA multi-million dollar mansion in Mustang, Oklahoma that's still on the market. That's right it's still for sale! I found it on Zillow.com a while back while browsing the interwebs looking at some of the biggest and best houses in the Sooner State. There are quite a few of them. This one, however, stood out among the rest and if you take a look at the photo gallery below you'll quickly see why.
KTUL
Oklahoma Lottery looking for winner of $2 million Powerball prize
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Someone in the metro could be $2 million richer today. The Oklahoma Lottery announced it's looking for a $2 million winner from Monday night's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was bought at Homeland in Oklahoma City. "Check those tickets," the Oklahoma Lottery wrote on social...
State Senate candidate clashes with homeowner while door knocking
A verbal altercation over the weekend with a local political candidate led to a citation for one local homeowner, who could also be facing charges for allegedly using a homophobic slur.
Gov. Stitt Holding Rally With Ted Cruz In OKC
Gov. Kevin Stitt is holding a rally with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Tuesday. It's free and open to the public at the Crossroads Church near Southeast 89th Street and South Shields Boulevard. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by clicking here.
KOCO
Oklahoma garage owners start to feel impacts of inflation
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma garage owners are starting to feel the impacts of inflation. They told KOCO 5 they are struggling to get certain parts in, which is why customer wait times to get their vehicle back could be longer. "It’s really a hardship a lot of families are...
‘It’s crazy’: OKC bar confiscates hundreds of fake IDs in six months
After a Midtown bar's bouncer went viral on Tik Tok for catching an underage female with a fake ID, that bouncer tells KFOR the establishment has confiscated hundreds of IDs in the last six months.
okcfox.com
New audit says State owes Swadley's $1.1 million in unpaid invoices
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An independent audit was filed last week in the Swadley's Foggy Bottom scandal. The audit shows the state allegedly owes Swadley's more than one million dollars in unpaid invoices. This 16 page audit was filled on Wednesday of last week with the Attorney General's office,...
Police seize 23 pounds of meth following Holdenville investigation
Authorities in one Oklahoma community say a six-month investigation has ended with a major bust.
Comments / 0