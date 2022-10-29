ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

'The process doesn't change': OU football's defense sticks to script; breakthrough finally arrives against Iowa State

By Mason Young, sports editor
Oklahoma Daily
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Sooners linebacker DaShaun White's gradual growth at Cheetah fueled by revamped film study routine

During Oklahoma’s recent bye week, DaShaun White intently studied tape of former Clemson star Isaiah Simmons and current Tigers standout Trenton Simpson, among others who have excelled at the Cheetah position. White, who transitioned to the strongside linebacker/nickelback hybrid position in Brent Venables’ defense before this season, has taken...
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Brent Venables offers insight on recruiting amid struggles, coaching Sooners' rebound

With the Early Signing Period (Dec. 20-22) looming, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables offered insight on the state of recruiting Tuesday. And it comes at an opportune time, as the Sooners have lost recruiting battles on five-star defensive tackle David Hicks and four-star defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, who both listed the Sooners as finalists, and watched three-star linebacker Kaleb Spencer flip his commitment from OU to Miami on Oct. 28.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Goal Oriented podcast Ep. 8: OU football preps for Baylor as Brent Venables, Sooners try for strong finish

Oklahoma rides a two-game winning streak into its matchup with defending Big 12 champion Baylor on Saturday. Head coach Brent Venables and the Sooners are looking to leave behind their early three-game losing streak after defeating Kansas and Iowa State. During his press conference Tuesday, Venables discussed what a strong finish would do for the trajectory of his program and his players' confidence.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Sooners assistant coach Matt Brady resigns, citing personal reasons

Oklahoma assistant coach Matt Brady resigned Tuesday due to personal reasons, per a release from OU’s athletic department. Before his brief time with the Sooners, Brady spent four seasons with Maryland as an assistant after he was hired to become the Director of Player Personnel in 2017. In four seasons with the Terrapins, Brady helped them to two NCAA Tournament appearances.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma man claims $2 million winning Powerball ticket

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City man claimed a $2 million winning Powerball ticket on Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma Lottery. Ronald bought the winning ticket at a Homeland store on Northwest 122nd Street. Authorities said he claimed his ticket Tuesday morning at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center. A...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Peek Inside This Multi-Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion

Take a look inside this MEGA multi-million dollar mansion in Mustang, Oklahoma that's still on the market. That's right it's still for sale! I found it on Zillow.com a while back while browsing the interwebs looking at some of the biggest and best houses in the Sooner State. There are quite a few of them. This one, however, stood out among the rest and if you take a look at the photo gallery below you'll quickly see why.
MUSTANG, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Lottery looking for winner of $2 million Powerball prize

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Someone in the metro could be $2 million richer today. The Oklahoma Lottery announced it's looking for a $2 million winner from Monday night's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was bought at Homeland in Oklahoma City. "Check those tickets," the Oklahoma Lottery wrote on social...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma garage owners start to feel impacts of inflation

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma garage owners are starting to feel the impacts of inflation. They told KOCO 5 they are struggling to get certain parts in, which is why customer wait times to get their vehicle back could be longer. "It’s really a hardship a lot of families are...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy