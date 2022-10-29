ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween Candy Prices See Highest Increase in Decades

By TheOlympiaDShow
 3 days ago
Source: SolStock / Getty

Americans are still excited to celebrate Halloween despite growing inflation.

The Halloween Spending Survey conducted by the National Retail Foundation revealed that consumers would spend $100.45 billion on the event this year.

Consumer data provider Statista also said Americans are willing to spend a combined $3.1 billion on candy for Halloween.

According to statistics from Datasembly, a product data platform for merchants, confectionery prices are currently 14% more than they were a year ago. According to statistics from S&P Global Market Intelligence according to CNN, price hikes are at their highest since 1999.

Snickers, which saw a 14% price hike and now costs an average of $7 for a 1-pound bag, was found to be the most costly Halloween treat. Reese’s and Twix are in second and third place, respectively, with average price hikes of 13% and $7 and $6 per 1-pound bag.

Skittles has the most significant price rise from the previous year, with a stunning 42% increase and an average cost of $4 per 1-pound bag.

