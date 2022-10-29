ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Hospitals See Higher Cases of RSV, Respiratory Illness

By TheOlympiaDShow
105.3 RNB
105.3 RNB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N2IGX_0irgqiPy00

Source: Getty

The number of patients infected with a seasonal respiratory infection that may cause severe breathing problems in children is rising in North Carolina hospitals.

RSV cases are increasing this month in Charlotte and the rest of the state. According to the most recent information from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,776 RSV cases recorded in North Carolina from October 8 to 22; this is an increase over the 1,363 cases reported preceding two weeks.

The RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a virus that produces minor, cold-like symptoms. According to CDC data, more than 7,000 tests performed last week resulted in RSV positivity. According to the Associated Press, that is more than in past surges.

“We are seeing increased numbers of hospitalizations due to RSV and influenza-like illnesses across all Novant Health hospitals,” a spokesperson for the health care system told The Charlotte Observer.

Atrium Health also indicated “seeing higher volumes” of respiratory illness at Levine Children’s Hospital.

According to the CDC, symptoms of RSV include:

  • Runny nose
  • Decrease in appetite
  • Coughing
  • Sneezing
  • Fever
  • Wheezing

The CDC advises parents of children at a high risk of getting severe RSV to limit their time in childcare centers where the virus is frequently disseminated and to avoid close contact.

Read the full story here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Seasonal flu activity increases in Western North Carolina

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Early increases in seasonal influenza activity continue across the Southeast and in North Carolina. According to the CDC, the Southeast and south-central areas of the country are reporting the highest levels of influenza activity. In Western North Carolina, it's cases of Influenza A that have impacted the region, according to local health officials, who have seen the number of lab-positive cases double over the last two weeks.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Queen City News

A new weapon could be coming to fight RSV respiratory illness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A new weapon could be coming to fight RSV, a respiratory illness that can be devastating for young children and older adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer announced results from an RSV vaccine trial and plans to submit an application to get the vaccine approved for use. An RSV vaccine cannot […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Vaccinated People Concerned About Donating Blood

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The Red Cross says some people worry about giving blood after being vaccinated. The American Red Cross says that the blood supply is impacted when we see a rise in illnesses like RSV. They say there is always a need for blood because it cannot be stockpiled. Recently, there has been a rise in concerns from people who want to donate blood but don’t think they can because they have been vaccinated. That is not the case.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

One Charlotte Dog Daycare Closed After Respiratory Virus Outbreak

Dog owners all over the Carolinas are getting a real scare today with the news of respiratory viruses spreading among canines in North and South Carolina and in many parts of the country. At least one Charlotte doggie daycare has had to resort to very limited services because of a respiratory virus spreading there.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WHSV

First flight from SHD to Charlotte departed Tuesday morning

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD) has flights available through a new carrier. Contour is now providing flights to Charlotte, and their first flight out of Augusta County took off Tuesday, Nov. 1. The flight is about an hour and a half long. While Contour...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WBTV

UCPS parent shares concerns over student data vulnerabilities

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County mother is speaking out after learning thousands of students’ personal information was exposed last month. Union County Public Schools Superintendent Andrew Houlihan sent a letter to families two weeks ago that stated private information of students at school districts and charter schools across the state were left vulnerable by a software misconfiguration by a third-party vendor, i-Leadr, INC.
WCNC

All lanes of I-77 back open after crash in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All northbound lanes of Interstate 77 are back open after a crash caused major delays in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning. Multiple crews responded to a crash in the northbound lanes of I-77 near Arrowood Road (Exit 3) around 9:30 a.m. North Carolina DOT said the three left lanes of I-77 are closed due to the crash. One person was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries, Medic confirmed. Two others suffered minor injuries in the crash.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WITN

North Carolina now all ‘green’ on COVID-19 map

WASHINGTON (WITN) - For the first time, all of North Carolina is “green” on the COVID-19 map. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its updated map for the spread of the virus on Friday. It shows all 100 counties in low community spread for the virus.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
105.3 RNB

105.3 RNB

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

The best throwbacks and today's R&B!

 https://1053rnb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy