Photos: Loyola Academy beats visiting Plainfield South to advance in Class 8A playoffs

The Loyola Academy Ramblers defeated visiting Plainfield South 42-7 on Saturday afternoon in the Illinois Class 8A playoffs.

The No. 6 seed in the IHSA 8A playosffs, Loyola Academy (9-1) will next face the winner of Saturday night's O'Fallon-Edwardsville matchup. O'Fallon is the No. 11 seed. Edwardsville is No. 22.

Plainfield South, the No. 27 seed, finished its season at 6-4.

Here's a look at the game from photographer Gary Duncan:

Plainfield South at Loyola Academy football

Photos from Gary Duncan