WATCH: Aggies Freshman Conner Weigman Throws First Career TD Pass

Conner Weigman's first start in an Aggie uniform has gotten off to a fast start

COLLEGE STATION - If there were any questions about whether or not Conner Weigman could handle an SEC environment as a starting quarterback, they have now been emphatically answered.

On his first drive as a starting quarterback on Saturday night against the Ole Miss Rebels, Weigman led the Aggies right down the field for a touchdown, completing 3 of 3 passes for 36 yards and the score.

The touchdown was caught by Moose Muhammad III from three yards out, his third touchdown catch of the season.

Weigman made his official Aggies debut last week in a 30-24 road loss to South Carolina in place of Haynes King , who left the game due to a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter. He'd finish 8-of-15 passing for 91 yards and led a pair of scoring drives to put the Aggies down by six with seconds left on the clock.

The decision to start Weigman marks the third time this season that A&M is making a switch at the game's most crucial position. King, who won the starting job during fall camp, was benched following a 17-14 loss to Appalachian State in Week 2 after throwing for less than 100 yards.

Max Johnson, a junior transfer from LSU, started three games before suffering a hand injury in a 42-24 loss to Mississippi State in Week 5. King returned to the starting role against Alabama and played his best ball of the season, going 25-of-46 for 253 yards and two touchdowns against one interception.

Weigman, a highly-touted quarterback prospect from Bridgeland, Texas, was considered by several recruiting analysts as one of the top recruits in the nation.

During Early Signing Period, Fisher called Wiegman "the best quarterback recruit" in the country following his final season with the Bears.

And if his beginning to Saturday night is any indication, he's off to a promising start to his Aggies career.

