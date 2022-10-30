ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

WATCH: Aggies Freshman Conner Weigman Throws First Career TD Pass

By Matt Galatzan
All Aggies
All Aggies
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nEwOr_0irgqYXa00

Conner Weigman's first start in an Aggie uniform has gotten off to a fast start

COLLEGE STATION - If there were any questions about whether or not Conner Weigman could handle an SEC environment as a starting quarterback, they have now been emphatically answered.

On his first drive as a starting quarterback on Saturday night against the Ole Miss Rebels, Weigman led the Aggies right down the field for a touchdown, completing 3 of 3 passes for 36 yards and the score.

The touchdown was caught by Moose Muhammad III from three yards out, his third touchdown catch of the season.

Weigman made his official Aggies debut last week in a 30-24 road loss to South Carolina in place of Haynes King , who left the game due to a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter. He'd finish 8-of-15 passing for 91 yards and led a pair of scoring drives to put the Aggies down by six with seconds left on the clock.

The decision to start Weigman marks the third time this season that A&M is making a switch at the game's most crucial position. King, who won the starting job during fall camp, was benched following a 17-14 loss to Appalachian State in Week 2 after throwing for less than 100 yards.

Max Johnson, a junior transfer from LSU, started three games before suffering a hand injury in a 42-24 loss to Mississippi State in Week 5. King returned to the starting role against Alabama and played his best ball of the season, going 25-of-46 for 253 yards and two touchdowns against one interception.

Weigman, a highly-touted quarterback prospect from Bridgeland, Texas, was considered by several recruiting analysts as one of the top recruits in the nation.

During Early Signing Period, Fisher called Wiegman "the best quarterback recruit" in the country following his final season with the Bears.

And if his beginning to Saturday night is any indication, he's off to a promising start to his Aggies career.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast !

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies ? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

What the hell is happening at Kyle Field?

Earlier this week, we told you the story of Greg Bludau, a noted hunter who was caught on camera snaring a possum with his hands while watching Texas A&M take on Mississippi in SEC action. Maurice Vilchez, who captured the moment on video, described the scene this way: “As we were walking down towards our seats in Legacy Club, we overheard someone telling an employee there was a possum at his seat,” said Vilchez.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie snags possum inside Kyle Field before kickoff

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Greg Bludau became the 12th Man at Kyle Field Saturday night... in the most unexpected way. The College Station man was seen using his hands to snag a possum roaming around in the stands just before kickoff. Maurice Vilchez used his phone to capture the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Police investigate College Station shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Police in College Station are looking into a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. The shooting took place on the 900 block of Colgate Drive, according to the College Station Police Twitter. Police said there is no threat to the public and that one person has...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Arrest made in triple shooting investigation in Calvert

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Robertson County say they’ve arrested a man accused of shooting three people over the weekend. James Green Jr., 21, of Bryan, was booked into the Robertson County jail just after midnight Monday morning. Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak tells KBTX it is Green...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Police: Teen found with gunshot wound at apartment complex

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say the 15-year-old boy at the center of a “suspicious death” investigation was found with a gunshot wound Saturday night. The teen was at the Pearl Apartments in the 400 block of Harvey Road. Witnesses on the scene say his...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy