ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers News: LA's Link to Aaron Judge Leads to Radio Personality Losing His Mind

By Ricardo Sandoval
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21eTDg_0irgqRMV00

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo loses it on First Take about Dodgers link to Superstar Aaron Judge

The off-season will be underway soon, and the Dodgers have many questions around them. Will they get another ace? Who will be the shortstop? What will they do with the outfield? And will the Dodgers land the towering Aaron Judge in free agency?

Aaron Judge and the Dodgers have been linked to bring him out west and play for the Boys in Blue. Other reports have come out saying Mookie Betts is fine with shifting to second base to make room for Judge out in right field.

However, ESPN analyst and sports radio personality Chris "Mad Dog" Russo told us how he feels about the link between Judge and L.A.

“This is a franchise that gave $180 million to Freeman, they gave Mookie Betts $400 million and they have more money than God ever won since ’88 in a 162 game schedule and now they want to bring in Judge to play right field? The Dodgers did absolutely nothing offensively against San Diego when they lost, and Judge by the way wasn’t exactly (Babe) Ruth and (Lou) Gehrig against the Guardians and the Astros! But now the Dodgers, who don’t spend enough money, got to spend another $400 million? Enough with the Dodgers going out there and poaching all these players from organizations. That has me bothered!”

Tell us how you really feel, Mad Dog. Judge, along with the bats of Mookie, Freddie, and Will Smith, would be something to behold, but the Dodgers might have other issues to focus on. However, with question marks with Clayton Kershaw and Trea Turner, the Dodgers might be able to sign for the fences by bringing in Judge.

The entire Dodgers lineup and Judge struggled throughout the postseason, so that he might be a perfect fit in L.A.

In all seriousness, the Dodgers may have other priorities this winter, but adding a power bat like Judge is something you can't ignore if you have the opportunity to sign him.

Money is the least of the Dodgers' worries, so we'll see what Friedman and the front office want to improve on.

The Dodgers have the third-best odds to land Judge at 4-1 , according to yardbarker.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: Harper, Schwarber lead Phillies to Game 3 win

The Philadelphia Phillies gave their home crowd plenty to cheer about on Tuesday night. Philadelphia's Ranger Suárez pitched five shutout innings, while Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each homered and added two RBIs in an impressive 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
People

Who Is Alex Bregman's Wife? All About Reagan Bregman

Alex Bregman and wife Reagan welcomed their first child in August 2022 Alex Bregman is having quite the season. The Houston Astros third baseman is currently competing against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series after helping his team clinch a victory in Game 2 of the ALCS with a three-run home run. In addition to his on-field success, the baseball pro recently became a new father after welcoming his first child with his wife and number one supporter, Reagan Bregman. The pair got engaged in January 2020 and...
HOUSTON, TX
People

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
FLORIDA STATE
NJ.com

Mets talking offseason trades | Angels’ Shohei Ohtani update

The list of viable options is pretty large, especially considering the resource of Steve Cohen’s pockets, which seem endlessly deep. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But money doesn’t buy quite everything. Acquiring some players will require more than just paying up. Especially if a team isn’t...
QUEENS, NY
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy