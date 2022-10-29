Read full article on original website
Bartholomew Bunns
3d ago
Definitely not buying this story how mail in voting is 100% safe. They say it's incredibly accurate and secure, but with a Democratic governor for the past 35+ years makes me believe that there's some dishonesty going on with Oregon voting. Vote for Drazan! Hand turn in your ballot on the last day so it's harder for them to cheat.
Reply
23
Vickie Robin
3d ago
Not buying this!! Don't turn your ballots in till the day of the vote! they have a better chance of not chesting
Reply(5)
29
James Beebe
3d ago
as long as you keep the dead , digs , cats illegals off the ballots then yes it will be fair - oh yeah keep your officials under 24-7 security camera to prevent ballot stuffing
Reply
11
Related
Oregon voter registration program hit minor software glitch
Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said the Oregon Elections Division on Friday discovered the software error, which for the past six years has failed to pre-register some 16- and 17-year-olds to vote.
klcc.org
Candidates to run Oregon’s labor bureau see similar problems, different solutions
All eyes are on the Oregon governor’s race in the run-up to Election Day. But there’s another statewide election in which a woman is bound to prevail: the competition to lead the Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries, known as BOLI. Here are a few things to know...
KATU.com
Could Oregon's congressional delegation be equally split betweens D's and R's?
PORTLAND, Ore. — For decades, Oregon's balance of power in Congress has been dominated by Democrats. But Republicans in Oregon appear to be feeling more confident than ever before that they could even the playing field. "It's been about 50 years since Oregon had a semblance of a split...
opb.org
As state’s top school official, Oregon’s next governor will face low achievement, changing grad requirements
Your browser does not support the audio element. Oregon’s next governor will also serve as Oregon’s superintendent of schools. She will be able to appoint a deputy superintendent who will oversee the state’s Department of Education. Oregon spends more of its general fund on education than anything...
kptv.com
Oregon’s Measure 114 prompts fierce gun control debate in final campaign days
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Tuesday, those behind Measure 114 made an emotional case for their cause. At Augustana Lutheran Church, 170 tolls of a church bell rang out to represent the 170 people who have died from gun violence in Oregon this year. If passed the ballot measure would...
klcc.org
In Oregon's extremely tight US 5th District race, candidates take vastly different approaches
When it comes to party politics, Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II prides himself on being as neutral as possible. He even wears purple to all his public appearances to avoid any hint of partisanship. His city, with a population of nearly 55,000, could be critically important in one of this...
Here's how Oregon handles election security, and why voter fraud is vanishingly rare
PORTLAND, Ore. — Election Day is on November 8 — but since Oregon is a vote-by-mail state, many people have probably already sent in their ballots. A number of viewers wrote in to ask us what happens next; how do we know our votes are handled and counted properly? We got answers from an expert, Multnomah County Elections Director Tim Scott.
Emerald Media
Keepers of the Sanctuary State
On June 24, 2022, community member Bre Lynn led a march through the streets of Eugene, their good friend Monica Little by their side. When they both woke up that morning, neither of them expected to be handed a megaphone by a fellow protester. Little didn’t expect to leave work early, and Lynn didn’t expect to hear their voice ringing in the ears of a crowd. They didn’t expect to hear that countless people across the country would be turned away at their local abortion clinic that day.
spokanepublicradio.org
The use of psilocybin is on the ballot again for many Oregon voters
In the spring, Christopher Maddox flew to Mexico to get help. The former Navy SEAL had been suffering from PTSD and substance use disorder for years. At one point, he was on 13 medications. He tried a variety of therapies, but none of them worked. "It still didn’t really fix...
psuvanguard.com
Oregon Ballot Measure 114 proposes tighter gun control
The long and hotly-contested debate about gun control is an extremely polarizing subject that can get emotional for many passionate advocates of both positions across the United States, and Oregon is no exception. Just make a quick search on the internet and you will find multitudes of stories involving shootings and arguments for and against gun control.
Republican Mike Erickson, Oregon candidate for Congress, has loaned his campaign more than $2.4 million
Republican Mike Erickson loaned his campaign for Congress another $1.4 million in October, bringing the total that he’s poured into his bid for Oregon’s 6th District seat to more than $2.4 million. Those loans enabled Erickson, the owner of a supply chain and logistics firm, to surpass his...
mybasin.com
Oregon’s New Veteran Dental Program Launches November 1
Oregon House Bill 4095, which creates the state’s first Veteran Dental Program for Oregon veterans who do not qualify for Oregon Health Plan (OHP), passed in the 2022 Legislative Session. Administered by Oregon Health Authority, this state-funded program is separate and distinct from the dental benefit offered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Beginning November 1, 2022, veterans can apply for the program using the OHP application.
Here are the biggest donors to each candidate in Oregon's race for governor
PORTLAND, Ore. — The clock is ticking down in an Oregon governor's race that offers voters contrasts in policies, style and vision. The three-way race includes Democratic standard bearer Tina Kotek, trying to maintain her party's hold on state offices, Republican Christine Drazan, running a campaign against Democratic dominance, and anti-establishment political veteran Betsy Johnson and her unaffiliated candidacy.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oregon Secretary of State’s Office Address Ballot Distribution Glitch
EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office) On Friday, the Oregon Elections Division discovered a software error, which for the past six years has failed to pre-register some 16- and 17-year-olds when they have a qualifying interaction with the DMV. As a result, 7,767 eligible voters in Oregon — out of 2,976,195 registered voters — were not given the opportunity to become automatically registered voters for the 2022 election. The issue has impacted voters during the last 3 election cycles.
WWEEK
Oregon Democrats Face Enthusiasm Gap
With less than a week to go until the Nov. 8 general election, ballots are trickling in: Fewer than 20% of voters had cast their ballots as of Oct. 31. That’s not surprising since ballots in recent election cycles have tended to come in during the final two days—a trend that will be amplified by the new law allowing ballots postmarked by Nov. 8 to be counted as well as those received by 8 pm on Election Day.
Roll Call Online
Will it be a GOP wave? Watch Oregon, Nevada and New York
ANALYSIS — With a new Republican House majority firmly within reach, three key states will measure just how big a GOP wave might be. Republicans don’t need to sweep the competitive races in Oregon, Nevada and New York, but they could gain up to 10 seats in the trio of states alone, which is double the five-seat gain the GOP needs to take control of the House.
Republican Governors Association gives another $1.25 million to Christine Drazan, candidate for Oregon governor
The Republican Governors Association donated another $1.25 million to Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan on Monday, bringing the total the national governors group has contributed to her campaign to more than $7 million. Also on Monday, their Democratic counterpart, the Democratic Governors Association, donated $250,000 to Democratic candidate for...
Oregon officials worry state is ‘too late’ to cash in on federal chips funding
Oregon civic and business leaders are rushing to prepare new incentives for the semiconductor industry, hoping to lure billion-dollar factories with more land, incentives and workers – and fewer regulatory hurdles. Some economic development officials say it’s already too late, though, lamenting that Oregon was ill-prepared to capitalize on...
arizonasuntimes.com
Oregon Prepared to Institute ‘One of the Most Extreme’ Gun Restrictions in the Country
Oregon voters are considering passing one of the most restrictive gun control measures in the country that would raise the barriers to purchase a firearm and place gun owners on a searchable database. Measure 114, often referred to as the Reduction of Gun Violence Act, is a ballot measure that...
WWEEK
Outside Spending Dominates in Oregon’s Congressional Swing Districts
With a little more than a week before ballots are counted, a look at national money pouring into Oregon’s two congressional swing districts highlights a gamble Democrats took when they redrew the 5th Congressional District and created the new 6th District with very narrow voter registration advantages. (Democrats have about 25,000 more voters registered in both districts, an advantage of 4.8 percentage points in the 5th District and 5.5 points in the 6th.)
Comments / 49