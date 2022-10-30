ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

Irving doesn’t speak Tuesday amid social media post fallout

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving did not speak to reporters again Tuesday while the Brooklyn Nets decide how best to respond to the fallout from his posting a link to an antisemitic film on his social media page. Irving defiantly defended himself and his right to post whatever he believes after the Nets’ game Saturday, and general manager Sean Marks said the team doesn’t want to cause additional “fuss” by Irving speaking again after it played Tuesday. Marks said the organization is having discussions with the Anti-Defamation League for advice on the best course of action with Irving.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC News

Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.

Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.

Comments / 0

Community Policy