NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving did not speak to reporters again Tuesday while the Brooklyn Nets decide how best to respond to the fallout from his posting a link to an antisemitic film on his social media page. Irving defiantly defended himself and his right to post whatever he believes after the Nets’ game Saturday, and general manager Sean Marks said the team doesn’t want to cause additional “fuss” by Irving speaking again after it played Tuesday. Marks said the organization is having discussions with the Anti-Defamation League for advice on the best course of action with Irving.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO