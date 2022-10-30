Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
‘I think the NBA dropped the ball’ on Kyrie Irving, says Charles Barkley
NBA analyst and Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley says he thinks the league “dropped the ball” on Kyrie Irving after the Brooklyn Nets star tweeted a documentary deemed to be antisemitic. “I think he [Irving] should have been suspended. I think Adam [Silver, the NBA commissioner] should...
Idaho8.com
Irving doesn’t speak Tuesday amid social media post fallout
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving did not speak to reporters again Tuesday while the Brooklyn Nets decide how best to respond to the fallout from his posting a link to an antisemitic film on his social media page. Irving defiantly defended himself and his right to post whatever he believes after the Nets’ game Saturday, and general manager Sean Marks said the team doesn’t want to cause additional “fuss” by Irving speaking again after it played Tuesday. Marks said the organization is having discussions with the Anti-Defamation League for advice on the best course of action with Irving.
Musk: People banned from Twitter won't be restored for weeks
NEW YORK — (AP) — Elon Musk said Wednesday that Twitter will not allow anyone who has been kicked off the site to return until it sets up procedures on how to do that, a process that will take at least a few weeks. That would mean people...
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.
Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
Elon Musk tells Stephen King that Twitter needs to pay the bills somehow after the novelist said he'd quit the site if he was charged $20 for verification
Elon Musk said Twitter has bills to pay after Stephen King threatened to leave the site over a $20 verification fee. Musk suggested to King that verified Twitter users could be charged $8 a month. The billionaire said charging for a blue tick was the only way to defeat trolls...
Simone Biles Responded Perfectly To A Person Who Trolled Her Tweet About Jeffrey Dahmer Costumes
Sometimes it's best to just eat your food and keep your mouth shut.
Comments / 0