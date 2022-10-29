Read full article on original website
New rooftop bar opens in San FranciscoJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Democrat Lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making an attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herselfVictorSan Francisco, CA
These Famous Writers Would be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk was Criticized after Posting a Baseless Conspiracy theory about the assault of Paul Pelosi on TwitterShameel Shams
Paul Pelosi's attacker could face 50 years in prisonLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
Related
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Musk: People banned from Twitter won’t be restored for weeks
NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk said Wednesday that Twitter will not allow anyone who has been kicked off the site to return until it sets up procedures on how to do that, a process that will take at least a few weeks. That would mean people banned from...
KTVU FOX 2
Twitter verification could cost $8 a month, Elon Musk says
AUSTIN, Texas - Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, is reportedly going to start charging $8 a month for verification as part of a revamped subscription service Twitter Blue. On Tuesday, Musk outlined the Twitter verification plan in a series of tweets, following pushback over reports that Twitter would start charging a fee of $20 a month.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
KTVU FOX 2
Nevada businessman offers cheaper building for pricey public toilet saga in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - A Nevada businessman who sells pre-fabricated buildings is offering to donate a pre-fabricated building to be used as a public toilet in San Francisco's Noe Valley after the expensive public toilet story went national last month. Chad Kaufman, president of Public Restroom Company, said the building including...
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
FCC commissioner calls for TikTok ban
The US government should ban TikTok rather than come to a national security agreement with the social media app that might allow it to continue operating in the United States, according to Brendan Carr, a commissioner at the Federal Communications Commission.
KTVU FOX 2
Hidden AirTags reveal location of stolen luggage, passenger claims
This is hardly an ad for Apple AirTag, but it could be. Errol Webber, an Oscar-winning film producer based in Los Angeles, California, was traveling with United Airlines from Anchorage, Alaska, back to California on Oct. 29 after completing a project. He had a layover in Denver, Colorado, and finally...
KTVU FOX 2
Lee Jihan, K-Pop singer & actor, dies at 24 in Seoul crowd crush
SEOUL, South Korea - Singer-actor Lee Jihan was among the more than 150 victims killed in the crowd surge tragedy Saturday in Seoul, South Korea. The 24-year-old entertainer’s passing was confirmed by two agencies representing the K-pop singer and actor, Billboard reported Sunday. Jihan broke into the Korean entertainment...
