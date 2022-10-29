ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Twitter verification could cost $8 a month, Elon Musk says

AUSTIN, Texas - Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, is reportedly going to start charging $8 a month for verification as part of a revamped subscription service Twitter Blue. On Tuesday, Musk outlined the Twitter verification plan in a series of tweets, following pushback over reports that Twitter would start charging a fee of $20 a month.
TEXAS STATE
CNN

'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack

Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Variety

CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
CNN

FCC commissioner calls for TikTok ban

The US government should ban TikTok rather than come to a national security agreement with the social media app that might allow it to continue operating in the United States, according to Brendan Carr, a commissioner at the Federal Communications Commission.
KTVU FOX 2

Hidden AirTags reveal location of stolen luggage, passenger claims

This is hardly an ad for Apple AirTag, but it could be. Errol Webber, an Oscar-winning film producer based in Los Angeles, California, was traveling with United Airlines from Anchorage, Alaska, back to California on Oct. 29 after completing a project. He had a layover in Denver, Colorado, and finally...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Lee Jihan, K-Pop singer & actor, dies at 24 in Seoul crowd crush

SEOUL, South Korea - Singer-actor Lee Jihan was among the more than 150 victims killed in the crowd surge tragedy Saturday in Seoul, South Korea. The 24-year-old entertainer’s passing was confirmed by two agencies representing the K-pop singer and actor, Billboard reported Sunday. Jihan broke into the Korean entertainment...
WASHINGTON STATE

