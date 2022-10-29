Read full article on original website
Welding Project At PJC-Sulphur Springs Center
Paris Junior College welding Instructor John Plemons discusses pipe welding projects with Marcus Siddens of Hagansport, center, and Ethan Ford of Lone Oak. For information about the welding program, call the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center at 903-885-1232.
Sulphur Springs HS Veterans Ceremonies Moved To Nov 14
The Veterans Day Ceremonies at Sulphur Springs High School, scheduled for November 11, have been moved to November 14 because the Sulphur Springs High School’s band will be in San Antonio for the state championship tournament and unable to attend on the 11th. The reception will be at noon, and the ceremony will be at 1:30.
State Marching Band Tournament
In addition to North Lamar, Paris, and Sulphur Springs traveling to San Antonio for the UIL State 4A Band Tournament, three Class 2A schools will also compete for top honors in the state. Rivercrest, Clarksville, and Honey Grove will compete for the state championship in their 2A classifications.
Hopkins County Chamber Connection
If you like wings and networking, then take note. Join us next Wednesday for a fun Business After Hours hosted by Wingstop of Sulphur Springs. The Business After Hours will be from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm at the Chamber of Commerce office, 110 Main St. Stop by for some delicious Wingstop treats and a networking meet and greet. Wingstop will also have a grand re-opening for the local restaurant at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Northeast Texas Choral Society Christmas Concert
North East Texas Choral Society proudly presents its 25th Anniversary Christmas concert entitled “Silver Bells.” Concert dates are Saturday, December 3, at 7:00 pm and Sunday, December 4, at 2:00 pm in the SSHS Auditorium. So get your Christmas season started with this beautiful concert featuring ninety voices from the surrounding area. Tickets are available from singers, the local banks in Sulphur Springs, and online at www.singerscount.org/shop.
North Lamar Special Ed Co-op Ending
The Paris News is reporting that the Chisum ISD has pulled out of the North Lamar Special Ed Cooperative. The cooperative, which also includes Prairiland will now end at the end of the school year. The assets of the cooperative will be divided between the districts based on the number of special ed students in each district. North Lamar will receive 60%, Chisum 23% and Prairiland 17 %.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs News
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. November is both Lung Cancer and COPD Awareness Month. Are you noticing a theme? Our lungs are vital! As always, you need to get your annual physical from your Primary Care provider, which is of utmost importance to you. If your provider decides you need further diagnostics, they can order testing. We have a Pulmonologist in Sulphur Springs several times a month. If you do not have a Primary Care provider, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic has providers taking new patients at 903.885.3181. For a referral to the Pulmonologist, call CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic and request their Sulphur Springs clinic.
Benefit for Lamar County Humane Association
Hogs for Dogs, a benefit for the Lamar County Humane Association will be held at South Main Iron, 255 First St SW Downtown Paris on Saturday from 10a – 3рm. THe event will feature live music, a $10 hamburger dinner, silent auction, and 50/50 drawing. Call or text 903-423-2791 for more information or to volunteer to help.
Local High School Bands Headed To State UIL
The North Lamar, Paris, and Sulphur Springs High School bands have qualified at the UIL State Band Tournament in San Antonio at the Alamodome. All three schools will perform next Wednesday, Nov 9. North Lamar will play at 9:00 am, and Paris will perform at 2:00 pm. Sulphur Springs will play at 10:45. Finalists will compete on Wednesday evening, beginning at 7:00 pm, and announce the winners at 9:45 pm.
Texas Middle School plays Sulphur Springs tonight
The 8th Grade B Team’s game starts at 5 p.m. and the A Team game starts at 6:30 p.m. This is the Middle School’s last game of the season. The 7th grade boys B Team finished 30-0 over Sulphur Springs and the A Team finished 30-8 in their Monday night matchup.
Paris ISD – Sports
Volleyball gate prices for Tuesday night (Nov 1) at Commerce will be $3.00 for students and $5.00 for adults. It is cash at the gate, so you won’t have to worry about a ticket link. Also, they will accept passes at the gate.
Jack Russell Terriers Headed to Civic Center
Once again the SWJRTN (Southwest Jack Russell Terrier Network) Club is glad to be back at the Hopkins County Civic Centre for the annual trial, November 12th & 13th. The trial is primarily for Jack Russell’s but other terriers and other breeds of dogs are welcomed and encouraged to come out and compete. In the morning there is straight track racing, both flats and hurdles. It’s a fast and exciting time for the dogs and the people watching. While Conformation is going on inside the arena there’s a number of other events the dogs can enter. Lure Course is a running event where a dog, running alone, chases a lure on a big, circular track. Trailing & Locating and Brush Hunt are two events where the dogs have to use their noses to find where the quarry is hidden. Go-To-Ground and Super Earth are events that simulate hunting. The dog goes into tunnels that have turns and obstacles in them to find a quarry that is at the finish line. We have a great set of tunnels that have a plexiglass front so people can see the dog running through it. It’s wildly popular with spectators. These events are all timed and it’s amazing how fast the dogs can get through to the end.
Annual Heritage Car Show In Sulphur Springs
The Sulphur Springs Downtown Business Alliance is hosting the 17th Annual Heritage Car Show this Saturday at Celebration Plaza in Sulphur Springs. A large display of antique and classic cars will compete in several classes.
Lamar County First Responders Breakfast
The monthly First Responders Breakfast at First Christian Church in Paris is this Saturday at 8:30. The meal will include bacon, sausage, eggs, hash browns, biscuits, and gravy.
Endangered Ark Foundatioin Holiday Season
Join the Endangered Ark Foundations for their second annual Holiday in the Ark, in Hugo. November 25th through December 18th. Fun filled winter and Christmas activities such as photo ops with Santa and the elephants, feeding and interactions with elephants, holiday themed lands, and much more. For more information and tickets visit holidayintheark.com.
Choctaw Nation kicks off Native American Heritage month with PowWow
Okla. (KXII) -The month of November marks Native American Heritage month. The Choctaw Cultural Center kicks off those celebrations with Choctaw Day, “its traditional day where we’ll have native american food or Choctaw food, we’ll have Choctaw dancing as well, Choctaw story telling, and then also Choctaw singing as well,” says Michael Roberts, PowWow Arena Director.
United Way Of Lamar County Holding Lunch And Learn About Dementia
The United Way of Lamar County has partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association to bring another free lunch and learn on Friday, Nov 4 at 11:00 am to address caring for aging parents or spouses dealing with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. It will be at the CF Paris Church at 3410 North Main. Space is limited, so RSVP by calling 800-272-3900 to register. Speakers include Ruth Brown with the Alzheimer’s Association and attorney Dan Gibbons.
Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell’s Report To City Council
CLAIMS – We had 1 workers compensation that required surgery in October. A police officer injured his knee while in training. We did not have any liability claims. I have signed the contract with TDHCA. We have sent the contract out to bid, and. Expect to approve the bids...
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County Deputies came across a Dallas woman and a Sulphur Springs man, both 28, at the boat ramp on FM 2285 at Lake Sulphur Springs. They arrested her on a Dallas County narcotics charge, and Upshur County wanted the man on a warranty for marijuana. Mugshots not available. State...
Monsters on Main draws a crowd in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Denison held its annual Monsters on Main event on Halloween night. Children flooded Main Street for trick-or-treating. The city also held a costume contest; the winner received a prize from Monsters on Main. Denison Main Street director Donna Dow said businesses and...
