San Diego couple who died in Mission Beach traffic crash identified
A San Diego couple who died in a head-on crash apparently caused by a medical crisis suffered by the husband as he was driving their SUV through Mission Beach has been identified.
Three people killed in Mission Beach crash identified
SAN DIEGO — Authorities have publicly identified a San Diego couple and an out-of-towner who were fatally injured in a head-on crash on a Mission Beach-area thoroughfare. The triple-fatality collision took place about 3 p.m. Saturday, after 62-year-old Andrew Small of San Diego slumped over the wheel of the Ford EcoSport he was driving on Mission Boulevard, near Belmont Park, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.
Motorcyclist killed in East County crash
A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in East County, according to the California Highway Patrol.
2 People Died, 5 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Mission Beach (Mission Beach, CA)
According to the San Diego Fire Rescue, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Mission Beach. The officials stated that the crash happened at 2990 Mission Boulevard at around 3:10 p.m.
chulavistatoday.com
Victims of a car-to-car shooting called for help at the Rambler Motel in Chula Vista
A female driver and her two passengers pulled over at the Rambler Motel in Chula Vista on Saturday after being victim to a car-to-car shooting in San Diego. Authorities with the Chula Vista Police Department and Fire Department found the 26-year-old victim and her two passengers in a white Dodge Charger at the Rambler Motel driveway at around 10:40 p.m. after they had reported the shooting. According to the San Diego Police Department, one of the passengers called the police as they drove away from the gunfire.
kusi.com
59-year-old man stabbed repeatedly near Mission Bay Park
MISSION BAY (CNS) – A 59-year-old man was recovering Tuesday from non- life-threatening injuries suffered when he was stabbed near the Mission Bay Park area of San Diego, while a search continued for a pair of suspects. The victim was standing near a fire pit on 2800 Mission Bay...
VIDEO: Group tries to stop carjacking in Pacific Beach
A witness captured video of a carjacking in Pacific Beach in which a man grabbed a driver and then forcefully pulled him out of his car.
Crashes on SR-52 leads to heavy traffic backup
Two separate crashes on state Route 52 in the Tierrasanta area led to a heavy traffic backup during the Tuesday morning commute.
Man stabbed 7 times at Mission Bay Park on Halloween night
A 59-year-old man was stabbed seven times at Mission Bay Park on Halloween night, according to San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Buttle.
Carlsbad police arrest man suspected of possessing stolen car
A man was arrested Monday in North County on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and a felony warrant, the Carlsbad Police Department said.
Man struck by motorcyclist in suspected DUI crash near Pacific Beach
A 30-year-old man driving a motorcycle eastbound on 1100 Garnet Avenue struck a pedestrian just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Fisher.
Man found on dirt trail near homeless encampment dies
Santee patrol deputies received a radio call to assist the Santee Fire Department regarding a medical emergency at the end of Chubb Lane, west of North Magnolia Avenue, just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.
Driver, 20, Dies in La Mesa After Car Slams into Telephone Pole
A young La Mesa man died Sunday after his vehicle struck a parked car, then careened into a telephone pole, police said. At 6:33 a.m. Sunday, the La Mesa Police Department received reports of a vehicle collision in the 8500 block of Dallas Street. The driver, 20, was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he later died, said acting Sgt. Bill Wilson.
7 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chula Vista (Chula Vista, CA)
According to the Chula Vista Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that the crash happened on Otay Lakes Road East at around 9:53 p.m. The officials reported that a Honda lost control and veered off Otay Lakes Road.
Driver carjacked on busy Pacific Beach street
Bystanders, including some bouncers from nearby clubs, saw what was happening and ran over to help, but the driver was thrown to the ground and the suspected carjacker sped away in the Volkswagen.
Family of Chula Vista shooting victim makes emotional appeal for tips
Family of Chula Vista father killed in roadside shooting makes emotional appeal for tips; police release info on suspect's car
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista Fire Department Paramedic Back at Work After Being Attacked on the Job
A Chula Vista Fire Department paramedic is already back to work after he was attacked by a detained suspect in an ambulance early Wednesday. The suspect was chased down by a K9 after officers saw him leaving a home on Hilltop Drive that he burglarized shortly after midnight on Oct. 26, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. He was being treated for dog bites in an ambulance when he broke out of his restraints and attacked the paramedic.
Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego issues ceremonial cannon fire noise advisory
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — If you hear cannons Wednesday morning -- don't worry! The Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego will hold a cannon fire in support of a base-wide training exercise Wednesday, November 2, from 8:45 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and Friday, November 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:55 a.m.
Sheriff’s Homicide Unit Looking into Death of Transient, 66, Found on Dirt Trail
An older man died on a dirt trail Sunday near a transient encampment, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said. Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, the Santee Fire Department summoned deputies to the end of Chubb Lane, west of North Magnolia Avenue, to help on a medical aid call, according to sheriff’s Lt. Chris Steffen.
16-year-old shot and killed after National City Halloween party identified
SAN DIEGO — The 16-year-old who was gunned down following a National City house party on October 28, 2022, was identified as Gillian Del Valle, the sister of Janessa Del Valle, 19, who was shot and killed in front of their Bonita home in 2020. National City police responded...
CBS 8
