1 killed, two injured in Walton County crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — One person is dead and two more are seriously and critically injured after an accident Friday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 8:00 Friday night, an 18-year-old man from Sampson, Alabama was driving a silver Hyundai Sonata with a 33-year-old man from DeFuniak Springs.

The driver of the Hyundai was heading east on County Road 192 turning left onto State Road 83.

A 50-year-old Freeport woman was driving a black Chevy Silverado and was heading south on State Road 83 in the north bound lane coming up on the County Road 192 intersection.

Troopers said the Hyundai tried to turn left but was in the direct path of the Silverado.

The Silverado hit the left side of the Hyundai which then collided with a telephone pole and box.

The 18-year-old driver died as a result of the crash and his passenger has serious injuries.

The Silverado turned over on its left side and the Freeport woman driving that truck has critical injuries.

