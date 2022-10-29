From a glass-half-full perspective, the one-win Colorado Buffaloes have an opportunity to be quite the spoiler when they host No. 8 Oregon on Saturday. The Ducks come into Folsom Field as 31.5-point favorites and are still holding out some hope for a spot in the College Football Playoff. However, I don’t expect Dan Lanning’s Ducks to have a stress-free afternoon based on the new energy Colorado has under interim head coach Mike Sanford. We caught up with Ducks Wire writer Don Smalley ahead of this one and asked him a few questions that Buffs fans might be wondering. Here’s what Smalley had to...

EUGENE, OR ・ 21 MINUTES AGO