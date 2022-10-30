ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Campbell’s Greenhouses & Nursery to close after 38 years in Dilworth

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Campbell’s Greenhouses & Nursery will shutter its longtime operation in the upcoming weeks — though it’s working to secure a new home.

A moving sale kicks off tomorrow and runs through Nov. 5. The nursery has been a fixture at 209 McDonald Ave., on the edge of Dilworth and South End, for 38 years.

The 0.75-acre parcel where it sits is under contract to be sold, with the transaction set to close next month, says George Koehler, general manager for the last 28 years.

It’s bittersweet knowing these are Campbell’s last few days in the neighborhood, he adds.

“We have consistent customers. We have a following,” he says. “We had people that would just walk through the greenhouse if they were having a bad day. … I hope it will be remembered fondly — and with a smile.”

