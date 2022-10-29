ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five-star point guard updates recruitment with top 6

By Zack Pearson
 3 days ago

The UNC basketball program received some good news on Saturday night just hours after the team won its exhibition game in the Dean Dome.

Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels have made the final six for five-star point guard Elliott Cadeau . The talented guard cut his list of 18 offers down to a top six as he will focus on the following schools: North Carolina, Texas Tech, Louisville, Kansas, Texas , and Syracuse.

Cadeau made the announcement on Saturday night, taking to Twitter with a special post for the update in his recruitment. The guard can now take the next steps in his recruitment after the update:

So far, Cadeau has taken a visit to UNC, Louisville, and Texas Tech. He’s ranked No. 8 overall, the No. 1 point guard, and No. 1 player in the state of Missouri per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

He has not officially set a timetable for a decision but with the updated list, it could come within the next few months.

