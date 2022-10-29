OU football: Zach Schmit, Michael Turk use fake field goal, special teams to propel Sooners over Iowa State

Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Brent Venables offers insight on recruiting amid struggles, coaching Sooners' rebound
With the Early Signing Period (Dec. 20-22) looming, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables offered insight on the state of recruiting Tuesday. And it comes at an opportune time, as the Sooners have lost recruiting battles on five-star defensive tackle David Hicks and four-star defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, who both listed the Sooners as finalists, and watched three-star linebacker Kaleb Spencer flip his commitment from OU to Miami on Oct. 28.
Oklahoma Daily
Goal Oriented podcast Ep. 8: OU football preps for Baylor as Brent Venables, Sooners try for strong finish
Oklahoma rides a two-game winning streak into its matchup with defending Big 12 champion Baylor on Saturday. Head coach Brent Venables and the Sooners are looking to leave behind their early three-game losing streak after defeating Kansas and Iowa State. During his press conference Tuesday, Venables discussed what a strong finish would do for the trajectory of his program and his players' confidence.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners linebacker DaShaun White's gradual growth at Cheetah fueled by revamped film study routine
During Oklahoma’s recent bye week, DaShaun White intently studied tape of former Clemson star Isaiah Simmons and current Tigers standout Trenton Simpson, among others who have excelled at the Cheetah position. White, who transitioned to the strongside linebacker/nickelback hybrid position in Brent Venables’ defense before this season, has taken...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: How Billy Bowman's return impacts Sooners defense; offense rolling behind offensive line
Against Iowa State, safety Billy Bowman played for the first time since suffering a leg injury on a kickoff return during Oklahoma’s Oct. 1 loss to TCU. The sophomore from Denton, Texas, tallied just two tackles against the Cyclones but his return was a welcome sign regardless of production.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Sooners assistant coach Matt Brady resigns, citing personal reasons
Oklahoma assistant coach Matt Brady resigned Tuesday due to personal reasons, per a release from OU’s athletic department. Before his brief time with the Sooners, Brady spent four seasons with Maryland as an assistant after he was hired to become the Director of Player Personnel in 2017. In four seasons with the Terrapins, Brady helped them to two NCAA Tournament appearances.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: WATCH Dillon Gabriel, DaShaun White, Billy Bowman, Damond Harmon interviews after Sooners practice
Oklahoma (5-2, 2-3 Big 12) takes on Baylor (5-3, 3-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at home. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, linebacker DaShaun White, and safeties Billy Bowman and Damond Harmon were among Sooners interviewed after Monday's practice. WATCH some of what they said here:
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes likely a 'game-time decision' against Baylor
Freshman running back Jovantae Barnes will likely be a game-time decision against Baylor on Saturday, head coach Brent Venables announced Tuesday. Barnes, who missed last week's game against Iowa State due to a hamstring injury suffered in practice, ranks second on the team in both rushes (72) and rushing yards (316) this season.
Oklahoma Daily
OU volleyball: Sooners defeat Kansas 3-2 to snap 6-game losing streak
Oklahoma (12-10, 2-8 Big 12) defeated Kansas (15-7, 5-5) 3-2 on the road in Lawrence. Freshman outside hitter Taylor Preston put up a career-high 21 kills behind sophomore outside hitter Megan Wilson’s 17. Freshman outside hitter Alexis Shelton finished with 15. The Sooners came out swinging, taking a 9-6...
Oklahoma Daily
RJ Harris, Jared Deck compete for Oklahoma House District 44 seat
RJ HARRIS (R) Harris is a National Guard veteran, lawyer and “someone who fights for the rights of Oklahomans,” according to his website. Harris received both his undergraduate and law degree from OU and is a practicing lawyer in the state. He also works as an air traffic controller, according to his campaign site.
Oklahoma Certified Beef sent to Texas after Red River Rivalry loss
Oklahoma Certified Beef, donated by farmers across the state, is on its way to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s table. It’s all in recognition of the University of Texas’ win over the University of Oklahoma at the Red River Rivalry earlier this month. “Our Sooners will get the...
guthrienewspage.com
Watch: Guthrie honors long-time, legendary coaches
Four long-time coaches in the Guthrie school district were recognized Friday night during halftime of the football game for their nearly combined 200 years in education. Coaches Terry Bennett Sr., Rick Martin, Kenny Walters and Bret Stone were introduced to the Senior Night crowd. Bennett was with the school district...
Catch a Movie at This Haunted Oklahoma Theater
We have more ghosts per capita than anywhere else in the country, or at least it would seem that way! The Sooner State has more than its fair share of urban legends, ghost stories, tall tales, and haunted places. Oklahoma has all the bases covered when it comes to the...
Edmond Memorial Football Player Returns Home After Suffering Concussion During Game Against Union
An Edmond Memorial football player is at home recovering after suffering a concussion during Friday night's game against Union. In a post to Twitter, Vincent Mitchell thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers saying he'd be back “better than ever.”
Oklahoma Daily
OUPD staff retention crisis threatens campus safety
Unused patrol cars parked outside, empty cubicles in dark rooms and piles of paperwork on cluttered desks are just some of the visual symptoms of the OU Police Department’s struggle to retain its officers. Since 2017, the department’s staff has declined amid a lack of competitive pay as the...
Oklahoma Lottery says $2M winning ticket bought in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Check those tickets! The Oklahoma Lottery said it’s looking for a $2-million winner in the state. The winning ticket was drawn Monday night, and purchased at a Homeland grocery store in Oklahoma City. No tickets sold matched all six Powerball numbers in Monday night’s...
okcfox.com
Tulsa surgeon performs Oklahoma's first procedure with new artificial disc replacement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There is a new option for people suffering from chronic neck and back pain. Dr. Kris Parchuri says he has performed hundreds of spinal disc replacement surgeries in Green Country. Now, he's the first in Oklahoma to use a new procedure with a new device.
What temperatures to expect in Green Country this November
TULSA, Okla. — November is a month of big changes for Green Country. In Tulsa, our readings have ranged from near 90 degrees for a record high down to 10 degrees. When it comes to our average highs and lows, they have a steady drop throughout the month. Our average high goes from 68 degrees for the start of the month to 56 degrees by the last day of November.
tulsapeople.com
Gold standard: Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is fighting to end senior hunger
At just 22 years old, reigning Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is the newest resident of Covenant Living at Inverness. With a social impact initiative of ending senior hunger, Gold says while she knows no one at Inverness is facing food insecurity, immersing herself into the older adult community will still help solidify her focus on aging services and older adult wellness.
KOCO
Authorities searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers believed to have left the state. Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran, from Stillwater, and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones, from Oklahoma City. Persia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and Tsegan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
