Fan-Favorite '90 Day Fiancé' Couple Gets Another Season of Their Spinoff
90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are back for another season of the fan-favorite couple's spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days. The TLC series returns for a new season on Monday, Dec. 12, the network announced Thursday, chronicling the adventures of the expanding Brovarnik family. Loren and Alexei first entered the spotlight on 90 Day Fiancé Season 3, after meeting and falling in love while Loren was in Israel on a Birthright trip, and the two are now married and handling the realities of having two young children – and another one on the way!
Khloe Kardashian Shares First Photo of Her Baby Boy in Cute Halloween Post
Some super cute Halloween snaps! Khloe Kardashian shared a pair of pics showing off her kids' adorable costumes on Sunday. The reality star posted the first photo of her infant son -- albeit not of his face -- to Instagram, in a pic of her 4-year-old daughter, True, holding up her little brother.
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s Family Album With Daughter Grace: Photos
Bindi Irwin’s baby! Steve Irwin’s daughter became a mom in March 2021, welcoming daughter Grace with husband Chandler Powell — and the family of three are too cute. The Bindi the Jungle Girl alum started dating the Florida native in 2013, and Powell popped the question six years later. “On my birthday I said ‘yes’ […]
Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman’s Rare Family Photos With Daughter Iris Over the Years
The perfect addition. Since welcoming their daughter Iris, Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman have offered glimpses at life with their little one. After playing love interests on ABC's Revenge, VanCamp and Bowman quickly took their romance off screen. Us Weekly broke the news of their relationship in January 2012, and the actors got engaged five […]
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Andy Cohen reveals contents of Lisa Rinna’s untouched reunion envelopes
But now, he said it. Days after the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 12 reunion wrapped, Andy Cohen addressed fans’ lingering desperation to know what was inside the untouched manilla envelopes Lisa Rinna brought with her to the set that day. On the latest episode of his SiriusXM radio show, “Andy Cohen Live,” the the Bravo boss revealed that the envelopes contained “receipts relating to the Elton John AIDS Foundation ticket snafu.” “We just wound up cutting it all out,” he explained, adding that “there were a lot of decisions made in the edit to cut down many conversations.” In fact, Cohen, 54,...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think Christine Brown ‘Slipped’ And Revealed Janelle Has Already Left Kody Brown
Some 'Sister Wives' viewers believe that Christine Brown accidentally slipped and revealed sister wife Janelle has left Kody Brown in a new interview.
Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Look So Smitten in Rare Double Date Photo With Drew Scott & Linda Phan
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are giving us cuteness overload with these new photos of them celebrating Halloween. In a carousel of pictures on Instagram, the HGTV star and the New Girl alum are seen rocking their festive fits: Scott is Marvel’s Doctor Strange while Deschanel is Lady Guinevere. And, though they’re not in a couples’ costume, they look surprisingly great together. “I always figured if Dr. Strange could manipulate time… clearly he’d go back and rescue Lady Guinevere,” Scott wrote in the caption connecting their seemingly disconnected looks. “Happy Halloween everyone… be safe out there 🎃” In the third shot of...
Bradley Cooper & Daughter Lea, 5, Meet Up With Brooke Shields & Daughters Rowan, 19, & Grier, 16, For Lunch: Photos
It was quite a Hollywood affair in the Big Apple on Friday, Oct. 28 as Bradley Cooper and Brooke Shields hung out together with their children. The A Star Is Born director brought along his adorable 5-year-old daughter Lea, while the OG Calvin Klein model was accompanied by her two beautiful daughters, Rowan, 19, & Grier, 16.
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Drowning in Debt When Christine Left the Family in 2021
'Sister Wives' stars Kody and Robyn Brown were in trouble with the IRS when Christine Brown left the family in 2021. Is that why Kody wanted the money from Christine's home?
Watch a spooky Jennifer Garner get into the Halloween spirit by lip-syncing to Britney Spears
All my people in the crowd, you need to see Jennifer Garner's new Halloween costumes. The 13 Going on 30 star looked drop dead gorgeous as she lip-synced along to Britney Spears and Madonna's 2003 hit "Me Against the Music," while dressed in two different Halloween costumes in an Instagram video posted Friday.
‘Sister Wives’: Meri and Kody Were ‘Devastated’ by Failed Courtship in 1991 With an 18-Year-Old
In the family's memoir, Meri Brown reveals how 'devastated' she was after a failed courtship with an 18-year-old potential sister wife dumped them in 1991. Here's what
'My husband takes pics of us when we sleep': Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria shares snap with new baby Ilaria - as actor waits to see if he'll face charges over Rust shooting
Hilaria Baldwin shared a snap of herself co-sleeping with baby daughter Ilaria on Friday taken by husband Alec - as the actor waits to see if he will face charges in the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The yoga instructor, 38, lauded her 64-year-old husband for snapping the candid...
Loren & Alexei After The 90 Days Trailer Teases Fun, Fights, and Leaving Florida
Late this summer, Loren and Alexei Brovarnik welcomed their third child, their first daughter. On Season 2 of Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days, we will get to see their lives as that special day approaches. More, we will get to see their two precious boys, their fan-favorite marriage,...
Teresa Giudice’s Next Career Move May Surprise You: “I’m Honored To Be a Part of This”
Find out why the RHONJ cast member's "EXCITING NEWS" is making her say "fuhgeddabout" Christmas. Christmas has come early for The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans: Teresa Giudice is starring in a holiday movie called Fuhgeddabout Christmas. And because she's the gift that keeps on giving, the RHONJ cast member also shared several behind-the-scenes set photos while making the announcement via Instagram on Thursday, October 27.
Andy Cohen’s Daughter Lucy Does Tummy Time in a Special Place
Andy Cohen’s daughter Lucy turns 6 months old on Saturday, and she’s already getting so strong! The little girl is building core strength and head control by practicing tummy time — in a super special place. The Bravo host shared three photos with his little girl on Instagram today, revealing this cute tradition.
Blogger Calls Out 'Sister Wives' For Possibly Faking Storyline After Season 17 Trailer Hints Robyn Brown Is In Critical Condition
Faking it? A trailer for the second half of TLC's Sister Wives Season 17, teased a scary moment for Robyn Brown, but popular TV blogger Katie Joy is calling BS. In the scary clip, the mother-of-five — she has Dayton, 22, Aurora, 20, Breanna, 17, from her previous marriage, and Solomon, 11, and Ariella Mae, 6, with her husband Kody Brown — was seen in a hospital bed wearing a face mask after allegedly seeking medical attention due to coronavirus."We were following all the protocols and still somehow COVID got us," Robyn said in the trailer. "I’m just waiting to...
Drew Scott and Linda Phan Celebrate Son Parker's First Halloween in Homemade Pumpkin Costumes
Drew Scott and Linda Phan welcomed their first baby, son Parker, in May Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are making sweet memories on son Parker's first Halloween. The HGTV star, 44, shared a cute video on Instagram Monday that showed how their family costumes — handmade by Phan's mom — came together. "Parker's first #Halloween! He must've stay out past midnight and turned into a pumpkin!" the Property Brothers star captioned the Instagram Reel. "Thanks to Linda's mom for the cutest costumes 🎃❤️." The 4-month-old sat sweetly in his stuffed...
Andy Cohen and Son Ben Dress Like Skeletons as Daughter Lucy Makes Halloween Debut as Cinderella
Andy Cohen is celebrating his first Halloween as a father of two to daughter Lucy, 6 months, and son Benjamin, 3 Andy Cohen is loving Halloween as a father of two! The Radio Andy host, 54, stepped out to enjoy trick or treating with his two kids, daughter Lucy Eve, 6 months, and son Benjamin Allen, 3, on Monday, sharing photos from the night on Instagram. The family of three celebrated the special holiday in New York City, with Cohen and Ben wearing matching skeleton jumpsuits as they walked hand-in-hand...
