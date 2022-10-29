Read full article on original website
A colonoscopy study has some wondering if they should have the procedure. What you should know
A new European study on colonoscopies -- the largest of its kind -- has complicated results, and it's left some people wondering whether they should have the procedure to screen for colon cancer.
The first person to live for 1,000 years has already been born, says scientist
Although aging is a natural process, humans since time immemorial have sought to fight it. Dr. Aubrey de Grey, a brilliant scientist and co-founder of the SENS Research Foundation, has stated that science will find a way to control aging in the next 20 years. The SENS Research Foundation, an NGO organization that performs research programs and public relations work for the application of regenerative medicine to aging, has set anti-aging solutions as its mission.
New test can detect four cancers in one go – years before diagnosis
A REVOLUTIONARY new test which could detect up to four different types of cancer at once has been developed by scientists. The new test can accurately test for cell changes that could lead to deadly cervical cancer. It can also pick up DNA markers for some other cancers, meaning it...
Texas doctor concerned over latest colonoscopy study
TEXAS (KIAH) — A large European study looking at the effectiveness of colonoscopies is getting mixed reviews from some doctors. Researchers found over a 10-year period the risk of colon cancer among those who were screened was lower compared to those who went without a screening, but their results were lower than a landmark study back in 2018. What’s more, study authors said a colonoscopy didn’t significantly reduce the risk of dying from colon cancer.
MedicalXpress
Ovarian cancer surveillance results in earlier diagnosis for women with faulty BRCA genes who want to defer surgery
Regularly monitoring women with faulty BRCA genes that make them highly susceptible to ovarian cancer results in earlier stage diagnosis in those who want to defer preventive surgery, finds research published online in the Journal of Medical Genetics. While not a long-term option, this approach, which relies on a specially...
KULR8
How Dangerous Is It for Lung Cancer Patients to Skip Radiation Treatments?
How Dangerous Is It for Lung Cancer Patients to Skip Radiation Treatments?. TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As doctors work toward developing more personalized cancer care, a new study looks at whether lung cancer patients can miss a few days of radiation treatment and make them up with a higher dose.
News-Medical.net
Pancreatic cancer could be detected up to three years earlier than current diagnoses
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
Five foods to eat to improve your sleep
Start eating your way to better sleep by adding these relaxation-prompting, snooze-inducing foods to your plate. Dreamstime/TNS. Shortchanging your sleep makes you feel pretty crummy (as you likely know!), but the impact is even worse than you may think. Poor sleep can weaken your immune system, leaving you more susceptible...
Medical News Today
What can cause pain in the hip joint?
Joint pain in the hip may occur due to one of several different underlying causes, such as bursitis, arthritis, or tears in the cartilage. A person may be able to treat some cases at home, but severe cases may require additional medical intervention. The hip is a stable ball and...
How To Make Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back,’ According To Dermatologists
The idea of skin on the face or elsewhere “snapping back” has to do with elasticity. When it comes to your complexion, your diet, use of specific skincare products and genes all play a role. While aging is inevitable and wrinkles are normal, some methods can promote a youthful glow at any age. We checked in with dermatologists and other skin health experts to learn more about preventing premature aging and how to stop sagging skin in its tracks when you first notice it. Read on for essential tips from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods.
Opinion: Dating After Gray Divorce: Important considerations before entering the precarious world of over 50 dating
This is the eighth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. After a gray divorce, it’s hard to be alone. It’s hard to sleep alone, wake up alone, and basically, do life alone. For some, it’s not as hard, but the majority of women who have been married 20+ years would like to believe they can get it right the second time around. They are anxious to find a healthy, fun, exciting relationship with a significant other that will meet needs that were ignored in their first marriage. They need to believe that they are loved and not alone.
Healthline
Parathyroid Cancer: Everything You Should Know
Parathyroid cancer is a very rare type of cancer, leading to fragile and painful bones, digestive trouble, and kidney stones. Less than 100 people receive a diagnosis in the United States each year. This cancer grows in your parathyroid glands and causes your body to overproduce an important hormone called parathyroid hormone.
MedicalXpress
The use of DNA biomarkers for detecting early-stage HPV-positive oropharynx cancers has limitations
Oropharynx cancers caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) have risen dramatically over the years, superseding tobacco use and heavy drinking as the primary driver of new cases. Fortunately, HPV-positive oropharynx cancers have an improved survival rate compared to other head and neck cancers, allowing for less intensive treatment options, especially if diagnosed at early stages.
Incredible scans reveal how new drugs reverse deadliest cancer for first time
Pancreatic cancer is often diagnosed too late as people with it tend to show little to no symptoms. The cancer has the lowest survival rate of any common cancer in the UK - with more than half of patients dying within three months of diagnosis. Experts at Florida University in...
wdfxfox34.com
5 Benefits of False Teeth
Originally Posted On: https://www.trendingus.com/5-benefits-of-false-teeth/. False teeth have been around since the 7th century and were the alternative to dentures. Life without teeth is not only uncomfortable, but it’s also difficult to eat and speak properly. Your smile will decrease, and your self-confidence will decrease too. More reasons to invest...
Foods to Aid Sleep and Fight Sleep Deprivation
Much has been said about the benefits of getting enough sleep, but did you know that what you eat and drink affects the quality and duration of your sleep? And not just that much-maligned villain, caffeine! Here are the best foods to aid sleep and help you if you are sleep deprived.
curetoday.com
Advances in Cancer Imaging Lead to Earlier Treatment
Many people know of only two states of cancer: local (in one part of the body) or metastatic (when the cancer has spread to other parts of the body). However, there is another state of disease that is somewhere in the middle, a state that is featured in this issue of CURE®.
docwirenews.com
Rheumatoid Arthritis Associated With Thyroid Dysfunction
In a recent meta-analysis, researchers found that patients with rheumatoid arthritis have an increased risk of developing thyroid dysfunction, particularly hypothyroidism. The data were presented in Frontiers in Endocrinology. The study’s authors, led by Yi-Jing Liu, reviewed the PubMed, Scopus, Embase, and Cochrane Library databases up to March 2022. A...
Magic mushrooms’ psilocybin can alleviate severe depression when used with therapy
The psychedelic compound found in magic mushrooms can help alleviate severe depression when combined with psychotherapy, according to a trial that raises hopes for people failed by existing antidepressants. Nearly a third of patients with severe depression went into rapid remission after a single 25mg dose of psilocybin followed by...
