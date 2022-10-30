Read full article on original website
DEATHMASON
3d ago
Hard work good and hard work fine, but first take care of head! That's why I smoke 2 joints in the morning, I smoke 2 joints at night lol.
TODAY.com
‘Hocus Pocus’ star Omri Katz says sequel would’ve been ‘more fun’ if original cast was more involved
The kids from the original “Hocus Pocus” weren’t conjured up in the sequel, but they did see the recently released movie. In the original, beloved 1993 film, Vinessa Shaw, Omri Katz and Thora Birch played the children who resurrect the 17th century Sanderson sisters, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy. And while Shaw, Katz and Birch were not in the sequel, Shaw and Katz do have thoughts about it, as does Jason Marsden, who voiced the cat Thackery Binx in the original movie.
EW.com
Hocus Pocus star explains why Binx the cat doesn't just talk to his dad at the beginning
More perplexing than the root of the word "yabbos," fans of Hocus Pocus have long pondered the answer to one question: If poor Thackery Binx can talk in his feline form, why doesn't he just tell his dad that he's now a kitty instead of lightly brushing against his calves at the Sanderson Sisters' 1693 execution at the start the film?
Matthew Perry Apologizes for Asking Why Keanu Reeves “Still Walks Among Us”
The 'Friends' alum's new memoir made recent headlines for passages that appeared to insult Reeves. Matthew Perry is apologizing for passages in his forthcoming book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, that reference Keanu Reeves. Among the excerpts that have been posted online from the memoir, which hits stores...
"Hocus Pocus" Actor Omri Katz Admitted That He Was Totally Stoned While Filming The Movie
"We got it done, but that was kind of a wake-up call, like, Omri, you've got to be a little more professional and make sure you hit your cues!"
digitalspy.com
Original Hocus Pocus stars reveal their thoughts on Hocus Pocus 2
The original cast of 1993's Hocus Pocus have shared their thoughts on the cult-classic's long-awaited sequel. While Hocus Pocus 2 brought back Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as witchy trio Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson, all the other OG characters (with the exception of Doug Jones' Billy Butcherson) didn't reprise their roles.
Tom Felton says 'Harry Potter' costar Daniel Radcliffe used a photo of Cameron Diaz to know where to look while filming the flying broomsticks scenes
Tom Felton shared memories from the set of the "Harry Potter" films in his memoir, "Beyond the Wand." To film flying scenes, the actors had to look at tennis balls and pretend they were something else. Felton said that costar Daniel Radcliffe looked at "a picture of a particularly beautiful...
Tom Felton reveals Rupert Grint was ‘fined’ £2,500 for giggling during Harry Potter scenes
Tom Felton revealed the way director Chris Columbus kept the numerous young cast members under control on the set of Harry Potter.Columbus directed the first two film adaptations of JK Rowling’s famous fantasy saga: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.In his new memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Draco Malfoy star Felton recalled a scene that took place in Professor McGonagall’s (Maggie Smith) classroom involving “a rather ill-mannered baboon”.The scene involved a number of animals in cages and, according to the actor, the baboon...
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
TODAY.com
Mila Kunis got booed on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ multiple times — and responded perfectly
Mila Kunis didn’t get the warmest welcome from New York City during a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”. Host Jimmy Kimmel brought his Los Angeles based show to Brooklyn for a week with plenty of celebrity guests, including Kunis, who was promoting her new Netflix movie “Luckiest Girl Alive.”
Leslie Jordan Opened Up Weeks Before Death About Being 'Embraced' amid 'Unexpected' New Career Phase
The beloved character actor died in a car crash on Monday at the age of 67 Just two weeks before his death at the age of 67, Leslie Jordan was looking forward to the next chapter in his career. In one of his final interviews, the entertainer opened up about becoming a country music star in his 60s after releasing his album Company's Comin' last year. "So unexpected just to happen in my 60s — I'm a country music singer now," he told CBS News. "I love Nashville and the way that Nashville embraced...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller
The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Sissy Spacek and Dustin Hoffman Star with Their Real-Life Kids in Sam & Kate Trailer
Sissy Spacek and her daughter Schuyler Fisk star alongside Dustin Hoffman and his son Jake Hoffman in Sam & Kate Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek are taking family bonding to the big screen. On Thursday, Vertical Entertainment released the first trailer for Sam & Kate, in which Hoffman, 85, and Spacek, 72, play parents to each of their real-life children: Jake Hoffman (whom the actor shares with wife Lisa) and Schuyler Fisk (whom the actress shares with husband Jack Fisk). The film meets Bill (Dustin) as his son Sam (Jake) returns to...
'She Had Him Fooled': Jennifer Lopez Is Putting Career Before Her Marriage To 'Disappointed' Ben Affleck
Back to reality. Jennifer Lopez appears to be showing her true colors to new husband Ben Affleck, which includes the actor learning that he comes second when it comes to J.Lo and her career. "She had him fooled for a while, but Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she...
netflixjunkie.com
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.
Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons Talks Fighting For Mayim Bialik, And Why Adding Amy Was Such A Brilliant Move
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons spoke about Mayim Bialik's early days on the sitcom, and wanting to fight for her to stick around.
Jimmy Kimmel Shows How Fox News' Favorite New Lie Fell Apart In Just 1 Night
The late-night host mocks the "heroes" of the right-wing network after another phony panic falls short.
TVOvermind
The Ugly Side of Richard Dreyfuss
Richard Dreyfuss can be described as one of the most iconic actors of all time, playing roles in major hit films. Some include the hit films Jaws and Encounters Of The Third Kind. His talent is simply undeniable, and with each passing decade, he just seems to be getting better and better. His career is pretty impressive and has earned him a staggering $5 million net worth.
K-Pop Singer & Actor Lee Ji-han Among Dead In Seoul Crowd Surge Tragedy
Lee Ji-han, a rising star on the South Korean K-pop scene, was among the more than 150 people who died Saturday in a stampede at a Halloween event in the Itaewon district of Seoul, South Korea. He was 24. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Cormac Roth Dies: Musician Son Of Actor Tim Roth Was 25 Related Story Bruce Arnold Dies: Founder Of The Soft Rock Band Orpheus Was 76 His death was confirmed by his agency, 935 Entertainment. “We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Ji-han has passed away in the crush in Itaewon,” the company...
